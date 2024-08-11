Andrew Peller Limited (ADWPF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.51K Followers

Andrew Peller Limited (OTCPK:ADWPF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Smith - Investor Relations
Paul Dubkowski - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Megan Bergen - Acumen

Operator

Good morning. My name is Sharon and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Andrew Peller Limited Q1, 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the call over to Jennifer Smith, Investor Relations. Please go ahead Ms. Smith.

Jennifer Smith

Thank you, and good morning. Before we begin, this is a reminder that during this conference call, management may make statements containing forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those disclosed or implied. Please refer to the Company's earnings release, MD&A, and other security filings for additional information about these assumptions, risks, and uncertainties.

I'll now turn things over to Paul Dubkowski, Chief Executive Officer.

Paul Dubkowski

Thank you Jen, and good morning to everyone, on the call. It is great to be here and we do apologize for the slight delay with Cision [ph]. I am very pleased to address you for the first time since, I assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer, last month. At the same time, Patrick O'Brien was named President and Chief Commercial Officer; Unfortunately due to travel delays, Patrick is unable to join us today, but will be on future calls. I am happy today -- to be joined today by Renee Cauchi our Controller.

Recommended For You

About ADWPF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ADWPF

Trending Analysis

Trending News