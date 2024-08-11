Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYDGF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCPK:BYDGF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tim O'Day - Chief Executive Officer
Jeff Murray - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Brian Kaner - President & Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets
Krista Friesen - CIBC
Steve Hansen - Raymond James
Daryl Young - Stifel
Tamy Chen - BMO Capital Markets
Derek Lessard - TD Cowen
Gary Ho - Desjardins
Bret Jordan - Jefferies
Zachary Evershed - National Bank

Operator

Good morning everyone. Welcome to the Boyd Group Services Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. Listeners are reminded that certain matters discussed in today's conference call or answers that may be given to questions asked could constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties related to Boyd's future financial or business performance.

Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. The risk factors that may affect results are detailed in Boyd's annual information form and other periodic filings and registration statements and you can access these documents at SEDAR+ database found at sedarplus.ca. I'd like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded today, Thursday, August 8, 2024.

I would now like to introduce Mr. Tim O'Day, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Group Services Inc. Please go ahead Mr. O'Day.

Tim O'Day

Thank you, operator and good morning everyone and thanks for joining us for today's call. On the call with me today is Jeff Murray, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Brian Kaner, who I'm pleased to announce has been appointed President and Chief Operating Officer of Boyd Group Services Inc.

In his expanded role, Brian will have operating responsibility for the entire company. Concurrent with this change, I

