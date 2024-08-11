CEZ, a. s. (CEZYY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 11, 2024
CEZ, a. s. (OTCPK:CEZYY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Martin Novák - Chief Financial Officer
Luděk Horn - Head of Trading

Conference Call Participants

Anna Webb - UBS
Bram Buring - Wood & Co.
Petr Bartek - Erste Group Bank
Piotr Dzieciolowski - Citi
Arthur Sitbon - Morgan Stanley
Robert Maj - IPOPEMA Securities
Andrew Moulder - CreditSights

Unidentified Company Representative

Hello, everyone and welcome on First Half 2024 Results Call of CEZ Group. It's my pleasure to welcome Martin Novák, Chief Financial Officer, who will go through the presentation. And I also have Luděk Horn, Head of Trading with me, who will be also available for the Q&A part.

Now I'm handing over to Martin to go through the presentation.

Martin Novák

Good afternoon. Good morning, everybody. So, let's start with the financial highlights and our full year outlook. As you can see on Slide number 3, our EBITDA has grown by CZK 6.8 billion to CZK 69.2 billion, or 11%. Net income has reached CZK 21.1 billion, which is 5% growth last year's numbers.

Operating cash flow is negative by almost 50%. This is due to margin -- basically margins that were paid to the market due to higher prices in 2022 and that were actually coming back in 2023. So that is the main effect actually of very high operating cash flow in 2023, where the margins were actually coming back to our accounts. Our CapEx reached CZK 20.5 billion.

Our estimated EBITDA for full year is actually being increased. Our original guidance was CZK 115 billion CZK 120 billion. Now we are moving CZK 118 billion to CZK 122 billion, so both increasing our estimate and also narrowing it by CZK 1 billion. Net income or adjusted net income is expected to

