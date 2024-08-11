Crane NXT, Co. (CXT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 11, 2024 8:25 AM ETCrane NXT, Co. (CXT) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.51K Followers

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christina Cristiano - Chief Financial Officer
Aaron Saak - President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Summerville - D.A. Davidson
Bob Labick - CJS Securities
Damian Karas - UBS
Bobby Brooks - Northland Capital Markets
Isaac Sellhausen - Oppenheimer

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Crane NXT Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I will now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Christina Cristiano, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Christina Cristiano

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. I want to welcome you all to the second quarter 2024 earnings call for Crane NXT. Before we begin, the slides we will reference during this presentation can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of our website at cranenxt.com. A replay of today's call will also be available on our website.

Before we discuss our results, I encourage all listeners to review the legal notice on Slide 2, which explains the risks of forward-looking statements and the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Additionally, we refer you to the cautionary language at the bottom of our earnings release and in our Forms 10-K and 10-Q filings pertaining to forward-looking statements.

During the call, we will also be using non-GAAP numbers, which are reconciled to the comparable GAAP numbers in the tables at the end of our press release and accompanying slide presentation, both of which are available on our website at cranenxt.com in the Investor Relations section.

With me today is Aaron

Recommended For You

About CXT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CXT

Trending Analysis

Trending News