DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTTF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.51K Followers

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (OTCPK:DRTTF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Shauna Mason - Director, Corporate Affairs
Benjamin Urban - Chief Executive Officer
Fareeha Khan - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is your conference operator. Welcome to the DIRTT Environmental Solutions Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in a listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Shauna Mason, Director of Corporate Affairs. Please go ahead.

Shauna Mason

Thank you operator, and good morning everyone. Welcome to today's call to discuss DIRTT's second quarter 2024 results. Joining me on the call today will be Benjamin Urban, CEO; and Fareeha Khan, CFO.

Today's call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. These statements are based on the company's current intent, expectations and projections. They are not guarantees of future performance.

In addition, this call will reference non-GAAP results, excluding special items. Please reference our Form 10-Q as filed on August 7, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC and other reports and filings with the SEC for information regarding forward-looking statements and reconciliations of non-GAAP results to GAAP results. I will also remind you that this webcast is being recorded and a replay will be available early next week.

I now turn the call over to Benjamin.

Benjamin Urban

Thank you, Shauna, and good morning everyone. This quarter marks DIRTT's fifth consecutive positive adjusted EBITDA quarter, since the leadership change in 2022. Our 12-month pipeline has grown 20% year-on-year and our full pipeline has grown even more.

I'm confident in our strategic direction and continued progress in support of

Recommended For You

About DRTTF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DRTTF

Trending Analysis

Trending News