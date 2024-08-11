Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (HG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.51K Followers

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jon Levenson - Group Treasurer & Head of Investor Relations
Pina Albo - Chief Executive Officer
Craig Howie - Group Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Hristian Getsov - Wells Fargo
Tommy McJoynt - KBW
Bob Huang - Morgan Stanley
Matt Carletti - Citizens JMP

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Hamilton Insurance Group Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being webcast and will also be available for replay with links on Hamilton Investor Relations website.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Jon Levenson, Group Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jon Levenson

Thank you, operator and welcome all to the Hamilton Insurance Group second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. The Hamilton executives leading today's call are Pina Albo, Group Chief Executive Officer; and Craig Howie, Group Chief Financial Officer. We are also joined by other members of the Hamilton management team.

Before we begin, please note that Hamilton financial disclosures, including our earnings release, include important disclosures regarding forward-looking statements. Management comments regarding potential future developments are subject to the risks and uncertainties as noted in these disclosures. Management may also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. These items are reconciled on our earnings release and financial supplement.

With that, I turn the call over to Pina Albo, Hamilton CEO.

Pina Albo

Thank you, Jon, and hello, everyone. Let me start by extending my warm welcome to all of you joining us for Hamilton's second quarter 2024 conference call. Getting straight to the punchline, this was an outstanding quarter for Hamilton by all metrics, but let me share a few. We reported $131 million of net income, equating to an annualized return on average equity of 23.6%. We recorded an all-time low combined

Recommended For You

About HG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HG

Trending Analysis

Trending News