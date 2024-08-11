Bird Construction Inc. (BIRDF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.51K Followers

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCPK:BIRDF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Teri McKibbon - President & Chief Executive Officer
Wayne Gingrich - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Murray - ATB Capital Markets
Sean Jack - Raymond James
Ian Gillies - Stifel
Maxim Sytchev - National Bank Financial
Atharva Zaveri - TD Cowen

Operator

Welcome, ladies and gentlemen to the Bird Construction Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast. We will begin with Teri McKibbon, President and Chief Executive Officer's presentation, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today all participants are in a listen-only mode, and the webcast is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

Before commencing the conference call today, the company reminds those present that certain statements, which are made express management's expectations, or estimates of future performance, and thereby constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies.

Management's formal comments and responses to any questions you might ask may include forward-looking information. Therefore, the company cautions today's participants that such forward-looking information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual financial results, performance, or achievements of the company, to be materially different from the company's estimated future results, performance, or achievements, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information does not guarantee future performance. The company expressly, disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

In addition, our presentation today, includes references to a number of financial measures, which do not have standardized meanings under IFRS, and may not be comparable, with similar

Recommended For You

About BIRDF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BIRDF

Trending Analysis

Trending News