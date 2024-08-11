Urban One, Inc. (UNOE) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Urban One, Inc. (UNOE) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alfred Liggins - Chief Executive Officer

Peter Thompson - Chief Financial Officer

Jody Drewer - Chief Financial Officer, TV One

Conference Call Participants

Dominic Laib - Stifel

Hal Steiner - BNP

Marlene Pereira - BOA

James Barten - StoneX

Operator

At this time, I'll now turn the call over to Alfred Liggins, Chief Executive Officer of Urban One, who is joined by Peter D. Thompson, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Alfred Liggins

Thank you very much, operator, and welcome everybody to our Q2 results conference call. Also joining Peter and I are Karen Wishart, our Chief Administrative Officer; Jody Drewer, who is the Chief Financial Officer at TV One; and Kristopher Simpson, who is our General Counsel.

We've sent out the press release on our Q2 results, largely in line with how we've guided in terms of the different segments, Radio coming in at minus 3%, with political minus 5.6% on a same-station basis. Ex-political, that's not including the acquisitions that we made with Houston, Texas.

It's been a challenging environment in our cable television segments, mostly because of churn and audience delivery, something that's happening throughout the Pay TV ecosystem. Peter is going to go into more detail about those results in Q2 in his comments. Q3 Radio currently is pacing down 6.9% on a same-station basis. It's going to be up 7% as reported if you include political; it's pacing down mid-single digits.

However, we are feeling pretty optimistic about the strength of political, and we're starting to see registrations and orders coming in on hold. We actually think it's going to be much more robust than we have currently forecasted. Its real-time action right now in terms of getting it late in. The new political landscape and the closeness of the current race, I think it's going to bode well for us.

Given our audience. So that is yet to be determined. We're not broadcasting a big beat on our political budget as of yet, but we're very optimistic. But even with the optimism and political ad spend coming, there's still softness in our cable television segment which we have to address. Ultimately, we've got to find more impressions to offset the churn that we're experiencing.

And we've got upside coming in terms of our connected TV offering as we switch ad servers that will allow us to better monetize the CTV inventory that we have on some of the new over-the-top platforms. That's not in place yet. We haven't had the benefit of that so far this year, but we will in the second half of this year.

But given the softness in the Cable TV segment, I think that we are more likely to finish 2024 at the lower end of our EBITDA guidance, which was $110 million to $120 million. And again we're not sure exactly what we think that the upside on political is yet. We think there is some, but we just want to give an indication that we feel at this point that we're more likely to finish on the lower end of the guidance than the upper end of the guidance.

So we can talk more about that during the Q&A. And so at this point, I'd like to turn it over to Peter to go into the details of the numbers and then we can switch to Q&A. Peter?

Peter Thompson

Yeah. Thank you, Alfred. I'll just walk through the press release numbers. So consolidated net revenue was down by 9.2% year-over-year for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 at approximately $117.7 million. Net revenue for the radio broadcasting segment was $42 million, which was an increase of 7.2% year-over-year, but was down 3% on a same-station basis.

Excluding political, net revenue was up by 4.7% year-over-year, but down by 5.6% on a same-station basis. According to Miller Kaplan, our local advertising sales were down 8.5% against the market that was down 7.1%. National ad sales were down 1.6% against the market that was up 7%.

Net revenue for the Reach Media segment was $18.9 million in the second quarter, down 5.6% from the prior year and adjusted EBITDA was $3.7 million for the quarter, down from $4.6 million last year.

Net revenues for the digital segment decreased by 16% in second quarter to $15.9 million. Direct national sales were down driven by decreased advertiser demand but connected TV and podcast revenues show growth compared to last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $2.9 million, down 52.5%.

We recognized approximately $41.5 million of revenue from our cable television segment during the quarter, a decrease of 20.9%. Cable TV advertising revenue was down 26.7%. Delivery erosion continued down 30% in total day person to $25.54 resulting in an increase of $4.7 million to our audience deficiency increased volume through promo conversions partially offset the delivery shortfall.

Cable TV affiliate revenue was down by 12.9% with contractual rate increases being offset by approximately $3.3 million in net subscriber churn impact. Cable subscribers for TV1 as measured by Nielsen finished second quarter at $39.8 million, compared to $40.7 million at the end of Q1 and CLEO TV had 38 million Nielsen subscribers.

Operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and impairment of goodwill intangible assets from long-life assets decreased to approximately $93.3 million for the quarter end June 30, 2024, down 0.4% from the prior year.

Radio operating expenses were up 6.4% or $1.9 million. The Houston Radio acquisition, which was effective August 1, 2023 added approximately $2 million of expense year-over-year. On a same-station basis, event expenses were up $700,000, driven by two of the company's tent-pole events in Berkeley Dash in Atlanta and women's empowerment in Raleigh, while variable expenses related to revenue such as sales, commissions, bonus, compensation bad debt and national rep fees were all down and marketing costs were also down. Reach operating expenses were down by 1.3% driven by reduced talent compensation and affiliate station fees.

Operating expenses in the digital segment were up 1.5%, driven by increased cross-platform marketing expenses and third-party cost of sales on audience extension revenue for digital audio. Operating expenses in the Cable TV segment were down 4.7% year-over-year, driven by about $800,000 favorable programming expense related to acquisitions that expired in 2023 and reduced sales and marketing expense, which was offset by increased operations costs associated with connected TV and VOD support.

Operating expenses in the Corporate and Eliminations segment were down by approximately $900,000 primarily as a result of a $4.5 million decrease for the CEO's TV One award offset by a $3 million increase in third-party consulting and audit expenses. For adjusted EBITDA, we added back $4.1 million for non-recurring professional fees related to the remediation and audit efforts. However, the $6.3 million non-cash benefit for the TV One award is not added back for the current year when assessing adjusted EBITDA.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $28.4 million for the second quarter, down 24.2%. Consolidated broadcast and digital operating income was approximately $34.2 million, a decrease of 27.7%. Interest income was approximately $1.8 million in the second quarter compared to $1.9 million last year. The decrease was due to lower cash balances in interest-bearing investment accounts.

Interest expense decreased to approximately $12.4 million for Q2 down from $14 million last year due to lower overall debt balances as a result of the company's debt reduction strategy. The company made cash interest payments of approximately $1 million in the quarter related to the repurchase of the notes.

During the quarter, the company repurchased $35.5 million of its 2028 notes at a price of 78% of Par. An impairment charge of $80.8 million, which was noncash was recorded in Q2 entirely from the broadcasting licenses in nine of the 13 radio markets in the Broadcast segment. The primary factors leading to the impairness were a decline in projected gross market revenues and operating profits and an increase in the discount rate.

The benefit from income taxes was approximately $18.5 million for the second quarter and the company paid cash income tax in the amount of $600,000. Net loss was approximately $45.4 million or $0.94 per share compared to net income of $70.4 million or $1.48 per share for the second quarter of 2023.

During the second quarter the company repurchased 449277 shares of Class A common stock in the amount of approximately $900,000 at an average price of $2.06 per share and 113,283 shares of Class D common stock in the amount of approximately $200,000 an average price of $1.57 per share. Capital expenditures were approximately $2.2 million in the second quarter.

As of June 30, 2024 total gross debt was $614.5 million. The ending unrestricted cash balance was $131.9 million, resulting in net debt of approximately $482.6 million compared to $110.5 million of LTM reported adjusted EBITDA for a total net leverage ratio of 4.37x. And finally, we'll be filing, timely filing the 10-Q tomorrow at some point. So good that we're back on track in terms of meeting our deadlines and filing timing.

And with that I will hand back to Alfred.

Alfred Liggins

Thank you, Peter. Operator, we can go to the lines for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We'll go first to Dominic Laib with Stifel. Go ahead please.

Dominic Laib

Hey guys, thanks for taking my questions. Two things -- a couple of things for me. One could you just comment on digital has kind of been trending weaker for a couple of quarters. Can you just kind of offer some guidance on what that market is looking like? Are you guys expecting that to pick up versus kind of like a national local area or kind of just what are your thoughts on--?

Alfred Liggins

Yes. Yes, digital, there's been weaker demand in digital associated with the pullback in national advertising but also a pullback in the first in inclusion ad dollars that we felt that way was ultimately, we've got the rest to be affected by the national ad pullback.

However, the second half is looking better and we're also optimistic there that we're going to see more political ad dollars than we had budgeted. So, yes, to-date, we are still forecasting our digital segment to meet its budget which is off of last year but not that far off. So, we're feeling decent about digital. Our TV business is really is what's hurting us.

Dominic Laib

Okay. Thank you. Based off the back up are you guys keeping your EBITDA guidance I think you gave a range of like $110 million to $120 million last call. That's sort of still in line?

Alfred Liggins

Yes. As I said at the top of the call, we're more likely to be on the lower end of that guidance. But yes, we're maintaining our current guidance.

Dominic Laib

Got it. Sorry, I joined a little late here. Just a couple more things. The debt buybacks do you guys continue kind of continuing a similar cadence in terms of repurchases if prices on--

Alfred Liggins

I don't want to commit to the cadence because the cadence really kind of depends on -- the cadence depends on where we see the debt trading. But you can rest assured that our primary focus is to make sure that we're managing our leverage and looking to March that down it's challenging right now with EBITDA falling, right?

So, quite frankly, being able to buy debt back opportunistically at attractive prices is important. So, very high priority for us. That's the reason you saw us buy $35 million worth of debt right before our window closed that ended up being a negotiation that -- to buy that piece of debt of $35 million is probably a week-long negotiation that only closed right before the window was happening. So, we're trying to be opportunistic and smart about it.

Dominic Laib

Okay, that makes sense. And then just last one. I think you guys mentioned -- maybe you might have commented is the last quarter you guys mentioned you were under NDA to potentially purchase balance from EW scripts to the effect you can offer any commentary. Is there any update regarding those?

Alfred Liggins

No, there's a process going on. We're involved in it and no update at this point in time.

Dominic Laib

Okay, got it. Appreciate you answering the questions. That’s it from me.

Operator

Our next question comes from Hal Steiner with BNP. Please go ahead.

Hal Steiner

Hey guys, good morning. Thank you for taking the questions. So, my first one is I was just -- do you have any early thoughts on some of the things you could try to do in TV to sort of improve audience and audience delivery is maybe like changing measurement providers a possible solution. And I think you also commented on sort of CTV ad upside. If you could just share a little more color or help quantify that at all that would be very helpful? Thank you.

Alfred Liggins

Yes. So we are looking at different measurement solutions. And we're in the middle of the upfront right now. So, I don't want to have a public a public adjudication of our upfront strategy and our audience measurement strategy. But suffice it to say, yes, we are -- we are engaged in those kinds of conversations and looking at several different alternatives. One of which, has more of a positive impact than others, right? So -- but that's an active negotiation right now, because it's not just us switching audience measurement, it's getting the advertising holding companies and the clients to actually accept it as currency too. And so that's a real-time negotiation, as we speak.

But the answer to your question is, yes, we're looking at that. Second, on CTV, we basically were on an ad server that didn't allow us to transact on a programmatic level and had some other limitations that really severely limited, our ability to monetize that inventory. It has taken us -- don't ask me all of the, why. So it's taken six months actually for us to identify, negotiate and then ultimately get activated a new ad server that will allow us to more effectively monetize it and we're at the we're almost at the end of that road. I think it goes live within the next 30 days or so, Jody, do you know when the new CTV ad server goes live by...

Jody Drewer

This month. August.

Alfred Liggins

This month. Yes. So, people -- advertisers like CTV, a lot because they can do it programmatically and they ask served that we were on didn't allow us to do that. So that's real just a -- just moving to a system that allows us to monetize it the way the majority of advertisers want to do business, now is tangible upside just because we haven't been able to participate in that marketplace. So, that's the elaboration and obviously, more and more ad dollars and moving to connected television too.

Q – Hal Steiner

Got you. Okay. That’s helpful. And then I guess -- just on financial policy, with the operating environment being a little bit weaker, do you sort of feel like it's more prudent to maybe hoard more cash? Or is like sort of the minimum cash, you want to hold in the business maybe higher than it was before. And I heard your comments on debt buybacks. But maybe also just wonder, how do you view M&A in the current environment….

Alfred Liggins

We view M&A and I think, I've said it before. Look, in the current environment, you can't count on top line growth, right? Not in the media business, right? If we were a software company Navy. So M&A has got to be not only highly accretive. It's got to be delevering. And Peter and I were actually talking about it this morning, before the call. And any M&A deal that you do, that's delivering, out the box, you've got to assume that there's going to continue to be downward top line pressure in the industry, right, whether it's radio or television. And so you got to take that into account, when you're figuring out what that M&A does to from a delevering standpoint.

So very comfortable with our Houston acquisition, last year in our Indianapolis acquisition in radio. And so that's how we think about it. You can expect us not to do anything, that is contrary to that because that would be -- that'd be, way too risky. And we are again, conscious of the fact that it's not just it's something delevering day one. Is it going to continue to be delivering, with the downward trend from an industry standpoint.

Finding those deals is hard, but my sense is they will come about because everybody is going to kind of get the same problem. And I mean, we're substantially free cash flow positive to date. The thing that reducing debt, particularly reducing debt at the discount does that also increases our free cash flow, right? And so we don't really have a cash flow problem such that, we have to afford a bunch of cash and if we are looking for a deal that is substantially de-levering, particularly at the levels that we're trying to get down to, let's say, I think our leverage level, we just reported was 4.7x, right 4.37.

So, let's say we were looking for something that de-levers us a turn, right? So it gets us down to 3.3. If the synergies are really there, and it does that, then that's probably in the strike zone is something that you can finance. So the point is, I don't think we have to forward cash for an M&A situation, the kind of M&A that we're looking for should produce a financeable scenario in and of itself and we can look at that cash to de-lever and buy debt opportunistically. Does that make sense?

Hal Steiner

Yeah, it does. Thank you, Alfred. Okay. That's all my questions for now. Thank you guys so much.

Operator

We have a question now from Marlene Pereira with BOA. Please go ahead.

Marlene Pereira

Thank you for taking the question. Hi, Alfred, hi, Peter. Just wanted a quick in check on free cash flow. Just kind of given the commentary, you've given this quarter versus last quarter. So I think it kind of worked out to roughly around $40 million given, kind of some one-offs related to PD-1. Cash tax is around $3 million. I think, CapEx is around $9 million. So, I just wanted to say any check if kind of the ballpark and not my inputs are correct?

Peter D. Thompson

Yeah. I think, look, Alfred guided towards the lower end of the guidance. So you probably need to take -- if we were coming off of the midpoint, right, you'd probably take $5 million off of that number and be in the mid-30s. And then obviously, the other comment you made at the top of the call was we don't know where political is going to come out. It feels good, right? It feels like the developments on the demographic side and then to be really helpful to us. So yes, maybe there's some upside on that.

To the downside, we're still going through all the remediation of the material and there's going to be incremental effort there from a consultant standpoint and also from an audit standpoint. So our old 2 million audit fee isn't coming back this year. So there's some incremental onetime remediation and audit costs. So I think we're course somewhere in the first is depending on where political comes out. I would say.

Marlene Pereira

Got it. But the cash taxes and CapEx, that's still roughly of $3 million -- ?

Peter D. Thompson

Yeah. And the other lever that's in there -- or I say the lever. The other thing that's in there is how much cash programming we spend versus what we're amortizing. At the moment, we have a $10 million cash usage in the numbers, I just gave you. So, if we can -- if we end up saving some of that, then that would also boost free cash flow.

Marlene Pereira

And sorry, if I might have missed this sooner, but have you disclosed, if you've bought any bonds back post the quarter?

Peter D. Thompson

I'm sorry, Marlene I couldn't hear the question. It's a bit faint.

Marlene Pereira

Sorry, I was just curious, and apologies if I missed this, but have you -- have there been any bonds repurchased post 3Q?

Peter D. Thompson

No. The last one we did was a 35.5% in Q2. We haven't done any more since then.

Got it. Thank you very much. That’s all I have.

Operator

We have a question next from Kevin Kaplan with PRV [ph]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Hi. Thank you. I would like you to expand if you can on the political advertising. I know you're very optimistic about it. Are you seeing interest with both parties? And [indiscernible] at historic levels when you look at that what you're seeing so far?

Alfred Liggins

The answer is yes, we're seeing interest from both parties. However, the ratio of what IMS spend against our audience to what ours spend is, it's very, very, very, very wide, right? So an increase in interest from ours is not a move the needle, right? But it's -- on a percentage-wise off a low base, I think it's a substantial increase. I mean, but it still doesn't compare to what the DIM spend between the campaigns and the packs and all that, because the primary audience that we have is obviously critical to Democratic success.

We also got some significant exposure in some key markets. So we've got a big Atlanta, position Georgia has been our most robust political market over the last two cycles. We are in Charlotte and Raleigh. So North Carolina is in play. Pennsylvania is in play. We're in Philadelphia. And so, we've got some decent exposure. And then we've got a big digital business, right? And I would say, over half of the spend, that's going to come from the DIM this year is going to be in digital. So in comparison and to others -- other cycle, Peter what was the big year that we had?

Peter Thompson

Yes, we've had two, right? So, the high watermark was -- in 2020 we did -- in Radio alone we did $18.8 million in 2020. So that was the biggest. And then in 2022, we did about $13 million in Radio. So they were at about $2 billion.

Alfred Liggins

Yes. And Peter, if you want to elaborate, well…

Peter Thompson

Yes. No Alfred, I think you've covered it. But yes, there are -- it's not just a presidential race. It was the only point I was going to make.

Alfred Liggins

Yes.

Peter Thompson

There were some raise in the markets you mentioned the North Carolina government race, the Maryland Senate and the Ohio Senate, and then some other issues, redistricting issues. So it's not all going to be presidential money. There are other things that we're participating in as well.

Alfred Liggins

Correct.

Peter Thompson

But obviously that change on the demographic side is going to help us in some of those markets that will probably -- may not be in play that now are like Georgia and Pennsylvania and where we're well positioned in.

Unidentified Analyst

Just one follow-up. Will you update as these bands from come in?

Alfred Liggins

I'm sorry will we update us what comes in?

Unidentified Analyst

As you get buys advertising.

Alfred Liggins

We'll give an update when we do our next earnings call. Just as we have here and it will flow into whatever our guidance is.

Unidentified Analyst

Right.

Alfred Liggins

Our next yes we'll give the market a view of we always give a view on where we're pacing and the last couple of years we've given guidance and we feel we'll have an obligation to continue to update that guidance as we report.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Going out of Ben Briggs from StoneX. Go ahead.

James Barten

Hi. This is James Barten on for Ben Briggs. Thank you guys for taking the question. I was wondering can you provide any clarity on what the revenue and EBITDA impact of TV ONE and CLEO joining the Xfinity line for TV?

Alfred Liggins

Actually it's not the Xfinity lineup. It's TV Now which is their over-the-top skinny bundle. It's a $20 a month service. And it will be positive although we just launched I think Jody we just launched in August right beginning of August?

Jody Drewer

In July.

Alfred Liggins

In July. We launched in July and it's a growing service. So it's a small number of subs now that we think will ultimately grow larger. So it's a positive impact but it's not a hugely positive impact to our numbers.

James Barten

Awesome. Thank you guys.

Alfred Liggins

Sure.

Operator

We have no more questions in queue.

Alfred Liggins

All right. Thank you everyone and we look forward to talking with you next quarter. And as usual we're available offline. Thank you very much.

Operator

