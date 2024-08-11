lechatnoir

Higher implied volatility is a friend to the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ). Of course, the assumption is that pricier call options being sold won’t become even more expensive in the months ahead. But with implied volatility on the Nasdaq 100 settling in the mid-20s over the past two weeks, there’s more income to be generated in the tech-equity covered-call strategy that JEPQ employs.

I am upgrading the ETF from a hold to a buy. I was neutral on JEPQ back in the springtime as volatility readings on QQQ were exceptionally low – I just didn’t see a whole lot of added income to be earned from selling away cheap upside calls back then. Today, though, the situation has changed, but there are new risks to recognize.

Nasdaq 100 Volatility Rises Into the Mid-20s

QQQ: Shares Fall Into Correction Territory

According to the issuer, JEPQ generates income through a combination of selling options and investing in US large-cap growth stocks, seeking to deliver a monthly income stream from associated option premiums and stock dividends. The ETF aims to deliver a sizable portion of the returns associated with the Nasdaq 100 Index with less volatility, and its construction includes using a long equity portfolio through a proprietary investment approach designed to drive portfolio allocations while maximizing risk-adjusted expected returns.

JEPQ continues to rake in assets. One of many so-called “boomer candy” funds, dubbed by Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas, the ETF’s assets under management is up another $1.3 billion over the past three months to $14.8 billion as of August 8, 2024. That comes as its net asset value has actually declined markedly. Since my last analysis, JEPQ’s total return is –3% following the sharp decline in QQQ that began in the middle of last month.

Indeed, share-price momentum has suffered, including a drop below the key long-term 200-day moving average which I will illustrate at the end of the article. The ETF Grade by Seeking Alpha has plunged from a respectable B- a quarter ago to a weak D-. The 0.35%-expense-ratio fund currently features a 9.7% forward dividend yield, and I suspect that it may increase further should today’s elevated Nasdaq 100 volatility level hold around 25%.

I dug further into the yield situation. I found that with today’s volatility level, akin to the average from late 2022 and into early 2023, we could see JEPQ’s forward yield rise above 10%. We would need the Nasdaq 100 Volatility Index (VXN) to jump into the 30s for JEPQ to approach its all-time high trailing 12-month dividend yield of 12.6%, however.

JEPQ: Dividend Yield History - A Rise Into the Double Digits Likely

It’s also important to weigh JEPQ’s yield to the rate of return you can earn in safe Treasury securities. I like to inspect the yield to maturity on the iShares US Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT). The fund offers investors exposure to US Treasuries ranging from 1-30 year maturities and is a solid view of the overall Treasury market with a duration of 5.94 years. Today, that yield is just 4.06%. In October last year, it was close to 5%.

The upshot: bond yields are lower today, making JEPQ’s potentially rising payout percentage all the more attractive for investors seeking income with a growth component.

GOVT Treasury ETF: Lower Yields in Bonds Makes JEPQ's Yield Relatively Compelling

Of course, I concede that comparing JEPQ’s dividend yield to the yield to maturity of risk-free Treasuries is not exactly apples to apples. But it offers a decent gauge of relative yields.

It’s also important to assess where things stand with the Nasdaq 100 itself. According to the most recent weekly update from FactSet, the Information Technology’s price-to-earnings multiple has compressed about three turns from just a month ago.

Tech stocks now sport a P/E that is close to what we saw during the pullback in April. Though I am still skeptical of large-cap growth stocks’ ability to weather bearish seasonal trends now through early in the fourth quarter, I acknowledge that the valuation case is a bit better right now.

S&P 500 Sector Valuations: I.T. Moves Closer to its 5-Year Average

QQQ: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

What will be key for JEPQ and QQQ will be how developments in the AI trade unfold. We’ll know much more on that front when we hear about second-quarter earnings results from NVIDIA (NVDA). As it stands, the options market has priced in a high 10.1% earnings-related stock price swing when analyzing the at-the-money straddle expiring soonest after the August 28 Q2 2025 report.

That’s the most expensive straddle going back at least three years, according to data from Option Research & Technology Services ("ORATS"). Seeking Alpha shows a consensus operating EPS estimate of $0.64 which would be a high 137% increase from just $0.27 of non-GAAP EPS earned in the same period a year ago.

Key Events Ahead for JEPQ's Top Equity Positions

JEPQ: Holdings & Dividend Information

Risk: Bearish Seasonality on the Nasdaq 100 ETF Through September

JEPQ: Shares Drop Under the 200-Day Moving Average

The Bottom Line

While seasonality leans bearish for tech stocks and the Nasdaq 100 ETF, I have a tactical buy rating on JEPQ. It has a lower valuation today compared to late in the second quarter while its yield is poised to be elevated given historically high implied volatility readings on the Nasdaq 100 Index. Key catalysts to watch over the weeks ahead include NVDA’s Q2 earnings report and conference season which heats back up at the end of the month.