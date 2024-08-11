Positioning A Portfolio For A Black Swan World

Janice Chen/iStock via Getty Images

My Dad used to say that the world does what it does, but it is our job to prepare for it. Wise words, both in his (World War 2) and our current times. In an ideal world, things are predictable, and planning is straightforward. If the 21st century has taught anything, however, it is that we live in interesting times, and predictability is not always the norm. We can model predictability in many ways, but the most interesting part of the curve is the far end, what I call the “Black Swan” zone. This should be a consideration for all investors, since it has the potential to upend their finances and portfolios.

We can define Black Swan as a high-impact event that is difficult to predict under normal circumstances (but that in retrospect appears to have been inevitable (of course)). We can contrast this with Grey Swans, which are characterized as largely random but sudden events that may be predicted in the market, therefore should be anticipated. It is useful to understand the contrast at 4 levels:

1. There is a continuum between Grey and Black Swans, based on factors ranging from natural events to technical advances to political sentiment. While a Black Swan is by nature unpredictable, often because it has no historical precedent, Grey Swans lurk in the background of occurrence, since they are known to have happened before. As an example, while both are viral epidemics, the emergence of AIDS is considered a Black Swan, whereas the COVID is considered a Grey Swan, based on both their respective transmission modes and relative resistance to traditional therapies.

2. There is a range of severity associated with both Grey and Black Swan events. AIDS, while largely fatal in its earliest years of transmission, was limited to a relatively small part of the population, had a lesser economic severity compared to COVID, which while less lethal, impacted a larger part of the population, resulting in a greater economic severity and long-term impact.

3. Grey and Black Swans are largely associated with negative events but can also be associated with positive ones. The invention of the Integrated Circuit and of the Internet can be considered Grey and Black swans, respectively. The Integrated Circuit was a Grey Swan result of ongoing semiconductor advances, while the Internet was a largely unexpected advance of computing into communications and media.

4. Grey and, in particular, Black swans should not be considered in isolation. Their occurrence, often, precipitate other resulting Grey or black swan events. Without diverging too far from the main topic; AIDS, COVID, the IC, and the Internet have all had major societal and technical repercussions since their advent.

Some Black Swan Examples

Looking at the next Grey and Black Swans going forward is a far ranging and contentious topic. A few of the possible scenarios to consider are:

Grey Swans: weather events due to global warming, regional nuclear wars, new epidemics, evolving technologies (including AI), new energy advances (non-fossil power), earthquakes/volcanos.

Black Swans: ocean failure due to global warming, reversal of CO2 increases (global cooling) intercontinental nuclear war, radical medical advances (anti-aging/cure for cancer), new energy advances (fusion power), California 8.5+ earthquake, radical technologies (AI Singularity)

Obviously, feel free to add your own (and let me know).

Energy is one area where we have seen awareness of Grey and Black Swan events shaping the policy and development of US resources. One of the under-appreciated evolutions in US energy policy in the last 25 years has been the expansion of energy production within the Americas, largely as a result of the Black Swan Event of the Twin Towers 9/11 attack, and the Black Swan technical innovation of fracking. The result has been effectively the energy independence of the Americas and of the US in particular. This has a result of decreasing the dependence and severity of US energy to future Grey and Black Swan events related to Middle Eastern events and politics. One way that I invest(ed) in this particular Black Swan scenario is in various MLPs (ET, EPD) that manage this energy infrastructure. We should note that it does not mean that energy became riskless (ask anyone investing in up-steam MLPs 10 years ago), but the energy producing resources remain producing in the US even if their ownership may have changed.

Technology, and in particular semiconductors, is perhaps one of the most sensitive sectors in terms of black Swan events, in large part due to the largely world-wide dependence on a successful production. A given IC, as an example, may pass through a half dozen different countries for design, fabrication, testing, packaging, and final sales. In the current world, many of these countries may be in Eastern Asia, an area that has ongoing regional instabilities (North/South Korea, China/Taiwan/Japan being the most well-known) and existential conflicts with Western (US) policies. Responsible political and economic leadership has kept these relationships in check. However, there are scenarios where they can rapidly devolve to a point of disrupting the semiconductor supply chain. We have seen a relatively mild version of this in the wake of COVID, it would be far more drastic if for example the hardware resources or technical populations were damaged.

One approach to this is maintaining an investment in US-based resources to manufacture semiconductors. Although the majority of US semiconductor companies are fabless today, and as a result, rely almost entirely on Eastern Asia fabs for their device manufacturing, the US does have some companies that have kept the majority of their manufacturing in the US. The largest and most well-known of these are Intel (INTC), Texas Instruments (TXN), and Micron Technology (MU). These companies are very well analyzed in both Seeking Alpha and elsewhere, and I am considering them from a Black Swan POV, so I will not belabor or justify with more traditional analysis. I will note that if we look technically at ICs, they do tend to segment into 3 essential categories.

High performance/high density (processors being exemplary), which is the technology niche of Intel. Lower performance/Analog (A/D, D/A controllers) which is the technology niche of Texas Instruments. Storage/Memory (DRAM and Flash) which is the technology niche of Micron.

I already foresee the opposing comments on how and why these are not the best-in-class investments, but the key point is that, if an AMD (AMD) or Nvidia (NVDA) or Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) is unable to produce products, the relative performance differences compared to these above fall away quickly. Of course, this only addresses one set of Black Swan events, and would be of less benefit, for example in a Black Swan Earthquake scenario.

Other market sectors, of course, have their own Grey and Black Swan events and challenges, I focus on energy and technology based on my own background and preferences. There is no single solution that can protect against all Black or even Gray Swan Events if or when they might occur. I do maintain a relatively significant position in companies mentioned in this article. Despite the somewhat downer assumptions implicit in the article, I am really a glass half full type of guy. Grey and Black Swan analysis should be considered in conjunction with other types of securities analysis.

As always, caveat emptor. I make no recommendations. I speak only for myself in sharing analysis done for my own personal use. All the above is based on my interpretations of information that I reviewed from public sources. I may have gotten it wrong, errors may have crept in. In talking about the future, you are almost always likely to get the best parts wrong. That's what makes it interesting.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.