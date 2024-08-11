GLO: High Yield, Big Discount

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

We last covered the Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) earlier this year. This is a hybrid closed-end fund that really has limited constraints in trying to pursue its investment objectives. That includes investing around the globe, across all asset classes, sectors and market cap sizes and even shorting securities.

During our previous update, I had made the case that it was worth a speculative position for investors looking for a high-yield fund. The deep discount was one of the primary driving factors, but with overall strong market performance, that helped lift this fund higher. The discount did narrow to some degree since our prior update, but it remains at a level where I believe it is still worthwhile holding a position. At the current pace, the fund looks like it will be set to raise its distribution for next year as well, based on its managed distribution policy.

GLO Basics

1-Year Z-score: 1.95

Discount/Premium: -14.86%

Distribution Yield: 11.18%

Expense Ratio: 1.86%

Leverage: 13.73%

Managed Assets: $380.6 million

Structure: Perpetual

GLO's investment objective is "to provide a high level of total return." The fund attempts to achieve this by "applying a fundamental research-driven investment process and will invest in equity and equity-related securities as well as fixed-income securities, including both corporate and sovereign debt." They also include that the fund will "invest in both U.S. and non-U.S. markets."

Discount Continues To Have Appeal For Those Wanting To Gamble

Since our last update, the fund has been able to outpace the S&P 500 Index.

GLO Performance Since Prior Update (Seeking Alpha)

Which is not a regular occurrence for this fund, and I'm not sure this is going to be setting up a new trend to change that over the long term. For me, it remains a speculative position, so I'd continue to rate it a 'Hold.' The market was recently flirting with near all-time highs, and we aren't too far off of those levels. This fund will need the market to continue to perform well for itself to also perform well. They short some securities, so it is somewhat hedged, but overall, they are net long.

Over the long term, the fund had failed to outperform the non-leveraged iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD) as well. That may be more of an appropriate benchmark considering that GLO can also invest in fixed-income. IYLD also invests around the globe.

Ycharts

The fund's discount did narrow since our prior update, which helped to drive these better overall total returns. That said, the underlying portfolio also contributed the most to these results, as the fund's discount remains quite attractive at current levels. The fund is still trading below its long-term average discount level.

However, this was also skewed higher, thanks to a period where the fund reached premium levels before crashing back down. It came crashing down after 2022 when the fund performed quite horribly as it declined on a total NAV return basis by nearly 40%.

That saw the distribution slashed the following year, and CEF investors who loved that high yield stopped loving that high yield when it was adjusted based on the managed distribution policy. Therefore, it sent the fund from trading at a premium to dropping to a nearly 20% discount.

Ycharts

With the potential for the discount narrowing further from here, GLO could be set to outperform—assuming the bottom doesn't fall out of the market. Though it should also be considered that the fund was highly leveraged previously.

They've taken that leverage ratio down substantially to 13.73% as of their latest fact sheet. For perspective, heading into 2022, the fund's effective leverage ratio was pushing near 40%. This is what we noted previously as well, which should mean that the types of losses we saw during 2022 could be more limited in the next market crash.

Instead, they are now in a position where if we see a market crash, they have a massive buffer before potential forced deleveraging—or, more ideally, the capacity to add more leverage when the market has crashed to rebound harder on the other side.

High Distribution Yield

One benefit for some investors in this fund is that it will always pay a high distribution yield; this is because the fund has a managed distribution policy based on 10% of the calendar year-end NAV. Of course, that also comes with the downside of when the fund has such a tough year like 2022, the monthly payout gets absolutely slashed.

GLO Distribution History (CEFConnect)

With the NAV rate currently at 9.50%, if the distribution was reset today, we would see an increase. Of course, we still have plenty of the trading year left, which means plenty of time for this to change.

To fund the distribution, GLO will require mostly capital gains as the fund's net investment income is usually negative—it came in exactly at $0.00 with the latest report. This is the result of the fund's generally higher expense ratio, partially driven by the added expense on their short sleeve.

GLO Financial Metrics (Clough)

Along with the fund's long/short positioning to produce potential capital gains to distribute to investors, the fund utilizes a variety of derivative strategies as well. That includes writing options, total return swaps and foreign currency transactions.

In the latest semi-annual report, the success was rather mixed—but net assets increased anyway, thanks to the sizeable unrealized appreciation in the underlying portfolio.

GLO Realized/Unrealized Gains/Losses (Clough)

In the last year, GLO's distribution was classified entirely as return of capital distributions. As we noted previously, this can be the case for a while, even if the fund starts performing better due to the capital loss carryforwards the fund is sitting on. So the more important metric to follow here is the direction of the NAV per share over time.

GLO's Portfolio

The turnover rate on this fund is quite high. The latest semi-annual report put it at 60%, which, if continued for the remaining six months, would put it above the 115% seen last year. While 115% turnover is quite rare and indicates a very active management team, that was down from the 212% and 209% seen in fiscal 2022 and 2021. In fact, going back to fiscal 2019, the fund's turnover rate was at a whopping 306%. That means they had bought and sold enough to recycle the entire total managed assets in the fund over 3x throughout the year.

With that being said, since our prior update, the fund's total asset allocation hasn't shifted too much. The fund remains heavy in equities at just over 88% and carries only around 7% in the fixed-income sector. The weightings previously were ~85% and ~11%, respectively.

GLO Asset Allocation (Clough)

However, sometimes, the changes can be drastic for this fund. For example, in our late 2022 update, the fund held around 46.5% in equities with 51.50% in fixed-income.

Within the relatively small sleeve of fixed-income exposure, it is mostly geared toward higher quality, above-investment-grade debt securities. That comprises just over 60% of the fund's exposure, with the remainder being BB-rated.

Geographically, the largest exposure to the fund is to the U.S., which tends to be the case with most CEF equity funds, even those with a global focus. However, by shorting a sizeable sleeve of its U.S. exposure, it actually reduces the net exposure to just under 50% with the latest reporting provided. Since our prior update, there hasn't been a massive shift here in exposure, either. There was a bit of an increase in the U.S. long sleeve but also an increase in the short exposure to produce a similar net exposure overall.

GLO Geographic Allocation (Clough)

Looking at the sector that is the most shorted by GLO, we have the consumer discretionary sector as the majority of the short sleeve.

GLO Long/Short Sector Breakdown (Clough)

Information tech is the largest allocation, followed by consumer discretionary, which makes sense looking at the fund's top ten holdings.

When looking at the fund's top holdings overall, Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG) and Amazon (AMZN) dominate the top positions—Nvidia (NVDA) is also a holding but comes in at the number 8 spot. Those are the mega-cap growth names that have been driving the market mostly higher this year, which helps to see why GLO has also been having quite a successful run this year. Overall, the top ten account for a sizeable 43.41%, indicating that the fund is quite concentrated.

GLO Top Ten Holdings (Clough)

Conclusion

GLO is delivering some solid performance this year, but still hasn't garnered investor interest as it languishes at a deep discount. The sentiment here isn't likely to change anytime soon, as the fund's weak performance and subsequent slashing of the distribution following 2022 is fresh in the minds of investors. Those who were buying this fund at a premium were particularly hurt when the fund dropped to a massive discount. Those who bought after the crash, as I did myself, are in a different boat, of course.

That said, since I picked up my position, it has still lagged behind the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Given the multi-asset and short positioning, I don't really expect it to beat SPY, either, over longer periods of time. I've still been happy with the results, even with a bit more market volatility lately, though if the discount would narrow I'd be even happier.

Data by YCharts

In general, I'm not a fan of long/short funds—but for now, I'm making an exception, and I'll continue to hang on to my relatively small and speculative position. If the fund can maintain its strong performance this year and can lift its payout for next year, that could draw some investors back in. If the discount narrows sufficiently enough or the fund starts creeping back up and adding leverage liberally, I'd be willing to exit swiftly.