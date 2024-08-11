Tritax Big Box REIT plc (TTBXF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 11, 2024 11:11 AM ETTritax Big Box REIT plc (TTBXF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.51K Followers

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCPK:TTBXF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Colin Godfrey - CEO
Frankie Whitehead - CFO
Ian Brown - Head of Corporate Strategy and IR

Conference Call Participants

Allison Sun - Bank of America
Mike Prew - Jefferies
Corinna Steckemetz - UBS
Rob Jones - BNP Paribas
John Vuong - Kempen
Callum Marley - Kolytics
Paul May - Barclays
Paul Gorrie - Columbia Threadneedle
Emma Bird - Winterflood
James Carswell - Peel Hunt

Ian Brown

Good morning, and welcome to our results presentation for the six months ended 30th of June 2024. I’m Ian Brown, Head of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations for Tritax Big Box. I will shortly hand over to Colin Godfrey, but first a few reminders. [Operator instructions]. As always, if you have further questions, please do get in touch with us, and our contact details are available on our website. Thank you.

Colin Godfrey

Well, thanks, Ian, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. As usual, I will give a brief introduction and come back later to provide a strategic and market update after Frankie has run through the financial results and operational review. Ian will then coordinate Q&A. I'm pleased to say that this has been another busy and successful period for us, and we remain very well positioned to drive growth and returns. We have produced another good set of results, and we're on track to deliver attractive earnings growth this year, whilst maintaining our strong balance sheet. It's been a busy period and considerable progress has been achieved through the combination and integration of UKCM, taking our GAV to £6.4 billion. Successful execution of our strategy through active asset management and development program is producing value now and embedding future growth into our business. Following two years of a challenging macro-economic backdrop, there are positive signs that our sector

Recommended For You

About TTBXF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on TTBXF

Trending Analysis

Trending News