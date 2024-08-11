Anthony Bradshaw

Dear readers/followers,

In this article, I’ll update my thesis on the one gold “play” I consider to be relevant to invest in - though not necessarily at this valuation. You may recall if you follow my work that I’m not a very active investor in the gold or precious metals sector at all. In fact, as of this particular time, I do not have any active investments that fit this criteria.

However, that doesn’t mean I’m inherently disinterested in such companies. It’s all about the valuation that we have going for these companies. If you recall my last article on the business which you can find here, then you’ll remember that I considered the valuation incredibly high as of the last time I reviewed, and gave the company a conservative “Hold” rating. I did not invest and did not consider it a good time to invest in the company at the time either.

Since that time, my thesis has outperformed, meaning that the company has actually gone down nearly 20%, in addition to the 4-5% it went down after my first neutral thesis. My stance that the company is simply too expensive has thus been the “right” move overall.

This is a play on gold mining and the ownership of gold royalty streams, as well as some other kinds of precious metals. As such, it has some correlation to gold pricing but due to dividends and the fact that you own a business rather than a physical asset which “only” increases or decreases in value without giving you any interest I consider this a superior type of investment.

Let’s see what we can expect out of this company going forward. It’s been a long time since my last article, but you can find that one here - and you can see that it has performed in line with my expectations.

What we can expect out of Franco-Nevada going into 2Q24 and for the remainder of the year.

First things first. The company still is nowhere near my conservative share price target for the business, and this means that we should be relatively careful here - at least if we care anything about valuation. The fact is that results in 1Q were rather poor and continued the trend of the decline for the company. While gold prices continue to go up, revenues and EBITDA continue to decline. From highs of $276 in 2Q of 2023, we’re now down to less than $217 for the 1Q period. Good margins, for sure - 84.2% - but results on the whole weren’t that great.

This has to do with the fact that the company isn’t pulling as much gold, with gold equivalent ounces, or GEOs, down 15%, which leads to a 7.1% revenue decline and a 5.8% EBITDA decline on an adjusted basis.

FNV IR (FNV IR)

Despite being in other metals, this is a majority “Gold” sort of player, with over 62% of total revenues coming from gold, and 76% in total from precious metals, with over 80% of revenues coming from the Americas - around 15 countries. On the positive part in terms of diversification, no single asset is more than 16% here. The gold price means that the company is successfully growing its GEO margin.

FNV IR (FNV IR)

The company’s business model also seems scalable in light of the recent results and market for precious metals. We’re talking about a 9x revenue increase in less than 15 years, while G&A has only increased 2.5x. The company deserves props for this - increasing clearly its results while only marginally, by comparison, increasing some of its costs. With $2.3B worth of available capital of which $1.3B is cash and equivalents, the company is also in the enviable position of being entirely debt-free on a net basis.

Other positives include the fact that the business model is proven with a compounding 15% TSR since the company IPO, over 15 consecutive dividend increases, and in many ways, it’s a market-leading sort of company.

So, plenty of positives here to be sure.

FNV bulls focus on the growth potential and perceived limited risk of the current operations. There’s further potential for exploration success on 67,400 km2 worth of land, and with relatively limited exposure to cost inflation, its high margins, and overall portfolio diversification, I can very clearly see why some would “Love” this player.

FNV also has a track record. The company has not only financed, but worked with a multitude of mines across the world, and done so successfully. Its track record includes M&A’s, debt reduction plays (like with Teck, Glencore, etc), and the like.

And the fact that the company has been growing, that’s not in question here.

The thesis for this company and its potential future seems to be split into two camps. The bulls are pointing to a rising price of gold, the company’s solid business model, and the like. Both of those facts are undeniable.

What is also undeniable is that FNV has underperformed its peers despite a rising gold price. And whenever something like that happens, we should look at why this happens and if we understand what we’re going into.

FNV does like to present its case as a low-risk investment. And while this is mostly true, I do on some bases disagree with how risk-free the company is being perceived as.

Why?

Well, partnerships and operations for one. Usually, the problem with miners as opposed to investing in something like a bullion fund/ETF is costs. Mining companies are, in their operations, inherently different from simply owning gold assets, physical or otherwise. They come with operational risks such as the discovery, running, and execution of mine projects. It’s especially dangerous if OpEx and CapEx rise faster for the company (say, due to massive inflation) than the profit it can get from gold - this is the scenario we’ve actually been having for some time. But here is also why I like FNV - because of the business model of gold royalties, where it collects profits not directly from mining. The company doesn’t actually own any of the assets, which means it’s insulated from these risks.

Major positive - and this is also why people are usually so positive.

However, no business model is risk-free and this one certainly isn’t. While it does shield the company from operational risks for its assets, it instead creates risk with some of the company’s partners that actually operate the mines.

Here the company has diversification, which offsets these risks to singular partners in its operations. Again, this is a positive, but there are several examples where the company has actually seen risks from its business model. A few months ago, one of its partners was forced to close down one of its copper mining operations in Panama for instance.

So in order to get “on board” with the positivity about Franco-Nevada, I would want a cheap price because I don’t share some of the bullishness surrounding the company. Any positive thesis also needs to not only look at the company’s operational cost immunity (which it has) and the rising price of gold (and it is rising) but also take into account the risk of the company’s partners and contracts.

Going forward, I in fact do not expect the company to outperform during 2024E. I expect either a flat result or even a decline of 2-4% as a result of further declining GEO - and I am not alone in this. The current expected EPS on an adjusted basis comes to a declining trend of about 2% for 2024E (Source: Paywalled F.A.S.T graphs link)

This is why I do not believe that the company will outperform, but why there is instead plenty of more room to “go south” to my price target here.

Valuation for Franco-Nevada

So, valuation before risk. The risk to this company is one I alluded to above. Bulls say the company is worth a high P/E because of its perceived immunity to operating risks due to its distancing from operations. And while this may be a truth, it’s a truth with some moderation to it. While yes, the company is insulated from the day-to-day operating risks, it’s in no way insulated from asset and operating risks as a whole. Instead, these asset and operating risks come in the form of counterparty volatility.

This is not something that is unknown or hasn’t happened to the company before. It’s happened a few times, that the company has been forced to shutter operations. So while I would be willing to characterize FNV’s position as impressively insulated in the context of other gold miners, I would point out to anyone who says that this company does not have operational risks, that they simply come in other forms here.

This is also expressed in the forecast accuracy for the business. A better form of forecast accuracy would mean that the company in fact would be easier to forecast - but as things stand, there’s a 33% negative miss chance for this company on a 10-year basis with a 10% margin of error. This is neither stellar nor among the best in investments that I look at.

When you couple this with the fact that the company only has a 0.87% yield for the stock, things immediately get a bit more “somber”. When you add the fact that FNV currently trades at a 35x+ P/E, while averaging around 53x, some questions on valuation appear.

As I have said repeatedly before, I do not consider the company’s valuation premium to be valid. A company that over the last 3 years has averaged sub-10% annualized growth does not deserve 30x+ P/E.

And the market agrees with this. Since the company peaked during COVID-19, those who invested in Franco-Nevada in 2020 have seen TSRs of somewhere along the line of negative 13.13%, or 3.26% negative per year. That is by the way inclusive of the company’s meager dividend.

A case can be made for investing in the company at a conservative multiple - and this is where I come in. I say the conservative multiple for the company to invest in is between 25-28x P/E. What do I base this on? I base this on the lowest conservative multiple that this company has averaged in the past 20 years - around 34x P/E. If we invest at 25-28x P/E or around $130 Canadian, that means we’re getting a 15-18% annualized RoR for this investment. Whereas if we invest today, and forecast at 34-35x P/E, we get an annualized RoR of less than 10% per year, as things stand.

For that reason, I do not consider the company investable here either. $130/share for the native FNV ticker remains my target, and this comes to $95/share for the NYSE ticker.

Anything above that, and I believe you’re taking a more “outsized” sort of risk here. And that risk could be fairly substantial.

Risks for Franco Nevada

I fail to see any significant upside for FNV that should be brought about by 2Q of 2024. In fact, it’s possible that the sideways performance we’ve seen since 2020 could continue - and if this is the case, your downside to a lower P/E could be in the double digits. Note that I said ‘could’, this is indeed a risk. Another possibility is that you have an upside.

FNV is after all expected to grow at around 10% per year for 2025E and 2026E. But since we’re basing this in large parts on expectations of what exactly the gold prices during these years would be, I’m going to say that I don’t believe this to be as convincingly accurate as some like to make it, backed up by that 25-33% negative miss ratio.

I believe by investing here you’re taking an excessive valuation risk, and for that reason, I would say the right way to “play” this company is a “HOLD” - at least at this particular time.

Thesis

My summarized thesis for Franco-Nevada Corporation is as follows:

This company remains "my way" to invest in Gold - at least once the price is in any way correct. That isn't the case at this time. I would want to wait until the company is cheaper before buying - and I mostly remain at this stance despite a 20% decline in the share price.

Franco-Nevada has no debt, ample cash, and superb fundamentals. I view this as an excellent business to invest in - but again, only at the right price.

FNV is a "HOLD" here. A price target that I would consider attractive for investment based on my goals would be around $130/share for the native Canadian ticker - though every investor of course needs to look at their own targets, goals, and strategies. I would also always consult with a finance professional before making investment decisions such as this.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies discounted, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative and well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The company doesn’t fulfill every one of my criteria, and I would currently consider it to be a "Hold" here.