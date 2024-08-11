NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) KBCM 2024 Technology Leadership Forum

Aug. 11, 2024
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.51K Followers

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) KBCM 2024 Technology Leadership Forum August 6, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Palmer - SVP, IR

Conference Call Participants

John Vinh - KeyBanc Capital Markets

John Vinh

Great. Good morning, everybody. My name is John Vinh. I cover semis here at KeyBanc Capital Markets, and we're pleased to have NXP with us. We have Jeff Palmer, Vice President of Investor Relations. Welcome, Jeff.

Jeff Palmer

Thanks, John. Nice to see you. Great to be here again.

John Vinh

Good to see you. Hey, so top of mind for everyone, Jeff, is, I'm sure you're having your conversation with investors is obviously the cycle. If you think about cycle, looks like you guys have done a better job of just managing through the volatility in the cycle than many of your peers. And you could argue that the automotive supply chain is much more complex than some of the other verticals. Maybe if you could just spend a few minutes discussing how you've managed to do this.

Jeff Palmer

Sure, John. Yes, I agree with you. It is topical. I think you have to kind of go back in time a little bit. And late in 2022, Q3 of 2022 actually is when we kind to realize this felt like the cyclical peak for our business. We started to see some kind of more weakening signals in the consumer side of the business and mobile and consumer IoT. And so, at that point in time, we made the decision to limit how much inventory was in our channel, distribution channels. As you know, about half of our revenue goes through global distribution. Our normal target of inventory in the channel is two and a half months. And with the supply crunch, we had gotten down to about 1.5 months. And so, as we kind of felt we were at the cyclical peak, we said, look, let's keep

