PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 11, 2024 1:07 PM ETPDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.51K Followers

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

John Kibarian - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director, and Co-Founder
Adnan Raza - Executive VP, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Blair Abernethy - Rosenblatt Securities
Gus Richard - Northland Capital Markets
Christian Schwab - Craig-Hallum
William Jellison - D.A. Davidson
Andrew Wiener - Samjo Management

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the PDF Solutions, Inc. Conference Call to discuss its Financial Results for the Second Quarter Conference Call ending Sunday, June 30, 2024. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

If you have not yet received a copy of the corresponding press release, it has been posted to PDF's website at www.pdf.com. Some of the statements that will be made in the course of this conference are forward-looking, including statements regarding PDF's future financial results and performance, growth rates and demand for its solutions. PDF's actual results could differ materially. You could refer to the section entitled Risk Factors on pages 16 through 36 of PDF's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and similar disclosures in subsequent SEC filings. The forward-looking statements and risks stated in this conference call are based on information available to PDF today. PDF assumes no obligation to update them.

Now I'd like to introduce John Kibarian, PDF's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Adnan Raza, PDF's Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kibarian, please go ahead, sir.

John Kibarian

Thank you for joining us on today's call. If you've not already seen our earnings press release and management report for the second quarter, please go to the Investors

Recommended For You

About PDFS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PDFS

Trending Analysis

Trending News