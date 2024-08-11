Безгодов/iStock via Getty Images

Increased market volatility is a great chance for patient, long-term investors to shine. Instead of backing away from investing in growth at this time, we have a great opportunity to buy shares of high-quality tech stars at a discounted price, especially when recent market trends have become disconnected from underlying fundamental performance.

Such is the case for AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF), a real estate management software platform that delivered a strong beat-and-raise quarter in Q2. AppFolio is one of the fastest-growing mid-cap software companies in the industry, showcasing >30% y/y growth and a largely greenfield market as renting is on the rise (a function of the housing market's incredibly high mortgage rates). Despite this, the company's stock has sunk more than 20% after earnings, largely in sympathy with declines in the broader tech sector.

Data by YCharts

I last wrote a bullish note on AppFolio in July, prior to the company's Q2 earnings crash when the stock was still trading closer to $250 per share. At the time, I had cited the company's strong growth as well as its expanding profitability, but issued a note of caution on the stock's premium valuation.

AppFolio's post-earnings pullback despite strong results is certainly an indication that the stock market, after a serene and complacent 2024 that didn't have much volatility until late July, is finally taking note of high valuations. But to me, while AppFolio still does retain a premium valuation, it also maintains a premium growth potential, and the stock's post-earnings dip has created a tremendous buying opportunity in this fantastic stock. As such, I am reiterating my buy position here and encourage investors to buy the dip.

Valuation looks much better after Q2

First, we'll check in on AppFolio's valuation. The company's valuation multiple has compressed on both sides: its share price decline has brought the numerator down, while a guidance boost has brought up the denominator - usually a rare circumstance when increased results are met with a lower price.

At current share prices near $214, AppFolio trades at a market cap of $7.75 billion. After we net off the $281.3 million of cash (unencumbered by debt) on the company's latest balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $7.47 billion.

Meanwhile, for the current fiscal year, the company has raised its revenue outlook to $772-$778 million, representing 24-25% y/y growth and slightly higher than a prior 23-24% y/y range.

AppFolio outlook (AppFolio Q2 earnings release)

Again we have to call out: considering the fact that revenue in the first half of FY24 grew 36% y/y, it's highly likely that AppFolio is taking the common enterprise software playbook of guiding conservatively to set up a consistent string of beat-and-raise quarters. The company's outlook implies second-half revenue being nominally ~flat to first half (which is unlikely for a rapidly growing business) and decelerating to 15% y/y growth.

Meanwhile, for next year FY25, Wall Street analysts are currently expecting $929.1 million in revenue, or 19% y/y growth (which I also view as conservative given >30% growth in the most recent quarter).

But taking the company's guidance for FY24 and Street estimates for FY25 at face value, AppFolio's valuation multiples sit at:

9.6x EV/FY24 revenue

8.0x EV/FY25 revenue

Needless to say, AppFolio trades at a premium: many other software companies that are at a ~20% y/y growth pace are trading at valuation multiples of 5-7x revenue. Yet I believe that AppFolio's superior growth-profitability balance, the influx of rentals and rise of large multifamily property managers (a sentiment echoed by Zillow in its Q2 results that is boosting its Zillow Rentals business segment) help to indicate that AppFolio has a multi-year growth trajectory and shouldn't be judged on nearer-term multiples.

As a refresher for investors who are newer to AppFolio, here is my updated long-term bull case for this company:

Enormous growth at scale. AppFolio is still growing at a >30% y/y clip, despite hitting nearly $800 million in annual revenue, as the company continues to add more units under management and upsell its existing property managers.

AppFolio is still growing at a >30% y/y clip, despite hitting nearly $800 million in annual revenue, as the company continues to add more units under management and upsell its existing property managers. Holistic solutions for the real estate industry. AppFolio's product platform covers, property managers, residents, and real estate investors.

AppFolio's product platform covers, property managers, residents, and real estate investors. All in one platform with multiple products. The company's software suite is broad, covering functions ranging from tenant communications, accounting and billing, work order fulfillment, leasing and advertising, and real estate investor updates.

The company's software suite is broad, covering functions ranging from tenant communications, accounting and billing, work order fulfillment, leasing and advertising, and real estate investor updates. Secular tailwinds toward renting. Single-family homeownership is declining in the current market environment, which is benefiting all companies in the rental ecosystem, and in particular the property management business.

Single-family homeownership is declining in the current market environment, which is benefiting all companies in the rental ecosystem, and in particular the property management business. Rule of 40. AppFolio balances 20%+ revenue growth with 20%+ pro forma operating margins, positioning the stock firmly as a "Rule of 40" company that deftly balances growth and profitability.

Stay long here and use the dip as a well-timed buying opportunity.

Q2 download

Let's now go through AppFolio's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q2 earnings summary is shown below:

AppFolio Q2 results (AppFolio Q2 earnings release)

AppFolio's revenue grew 34% y/y to $197.4 million, well ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $190.6 million (+30% y/y). We do note that the company's revenue growth decelerated four points from 38% y/y in Q1 (and as previously mentioned, AppFolio's conservative outlook implies much sharper deceleration in the second half), but we should recognize that no company can continue to grow at a near-40% clip forever, especially at this scale.

The company has been aggressively marketing itself to the largest residential multifamily property owners by creating new and more sophisticated products for this segment, which the company says has been well received. Per CEO Shane Trigg's remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

The third component of our strategy is to elevate our customers by driving their adoption and success on our platform. Our multi-tier product lineup creates instant upgrade paths to our customers. So as our customers grow, we have offerings that grow with them. The newest plan in our lineup, AppFolio Property Manager Max, is geared towards large operators with complex and diversified property portfolios and includes a number of powerful differentiating features. We continue to see strong adoption of this plan as Max proves to be a valuable way for us to deepen and extend our existing customer relationships as well as win new business and competitive situations."

We note that Zillow also mentioned in its earnings that multifamily property owners have been more aggressive in marketing their vacancies (through portals like Zillow), so it's highly possible that these larger multi-unit buildings will continue to gain share against smaller apartments (benefiting more complex management solutions like AppFolio).

AppFolio also mentioned that its AI virtual assistant, branded "Realm-X", continues to see higher adoption rates among the customer base. In surveying its customers, AppFolio reported that 75% of users agree that Realm-X was successful in reducing manual "busy work," and saved an average of 12.5 hours per week per user.

But it's not just growth and innovation that makes AppFolio appealing, but its profitability as well. Alongside tremendous growth, AppFolio's pro forma operating margins soared twenty points y/y to 26.0%.

AppFolio Q2 operating margins (AppFolio Q2 earnings release)

Forget the "Rule of 40," where most software peers struggle to even hit the benchmark score of 40: AppFolio's 34% revenue growth plus 26% operating margins gives it a score of 60, nearly unparalleled in the industry (and helping to provide firm justification for its valuation premium).

Free cash flow in the first half of FY24 also soared to $90.4 million (from just above breakeven in the year-ago period), with FCF margins rising to 23.5% (roughly in line with pro forma operating margins) from just 2% in the prior year.

AppFolio FCF (AppFolio Q2 earnings release)

Risks and key takeaways

To me, the core fundamental risk factor for AppFolio is a possible pullback in renting when interest rates fall. Lower mortgage rates could spew pent-up demand for homebuyers, which may cause greater vacancies or softer rates for multifamily property managers. The bigger financial risk for AppFolio, however, is its premium valuation (though luckily, the lower interest rates that provide the fundamental threat against rental demand should help to inflate valuation multiple across industries).

Despite this, I view AppFolio as tremendously appealing with its 30%+ revenue growth rates, its broad product portfolio, and its huge operating margins and free cash flow which continue to grow. Stay long here and use the post-earnings dip as a buying opportunity.