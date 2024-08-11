AppFolio: Buy This Dip, Especially On The Back Of Strong Growth, FCF

Aug. 11, 2024 6:21 PM ETAppFolio, Inc. (APPF) Stock
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.53K Followers

Summary

  • AppFolio shares have dropped ~20% after reporting Q2 results despite a strong beat-and-raise quarter.
  • The company's outlook for the remainder of FY24 still looks conservative with plenty of deceleration baked in, creating an opportunity for upside surprises as the year goes on.
  • AppFolio continues to move upmarket with more sophisticated product offerings for larger multifamily property managers.
  • Though not cheap at ~8x FY25 revenue, the company is in a stratified league with a "Rule of 40" score of 60, indicating excellent growth/profitability balance.
  • I'm reiterating my buy rating and recommending investors to buy the recent dip.

Housing compleх "Hill 8" on Prospekt Mira. New building facade in Moscow city, Russia. Contemporary house. Modern Moscow architectural landmark. Exterior of new buiding

Безгодов/iStock via Getty Images

Increased market volatility is a great chance for patient, long-term investors to shine. Instead of backing away from investing in growth at this time, we have a great opportunity to buy shares of high-quality tech stars at a

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.53K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of APPF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About APPF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on APPF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
APPF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News