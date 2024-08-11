EZM: Earnings-Based Mid-Cap Fund Without A Quality Advantage

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
6.08K Followers

Summary

  • EZM provides investors with broad mid-cap exposure after applying a positive earnings filter each December. Fees are 0.38%, and EZM has $761 million in assets under management.
  • Historically, EZM's total returns were competitive with peers like DON, WisdomTree's mid-cap dividend offering. However, the long-term chart is skewed due to exceptional performance 15 years ago in 2009.
  • More recent results were mixed, but I did discover that EZM offered a solid combination of growth and value, partially offset by volatility concerns in the Technology and Consumer Discretionary sectors.
  • The biggest surprise was that EZM's earnings screen was no better than dividend screens, making it fail to stand out. Therefore, a "hold" rating is most appropriate.
  • Fundamental analysis against DON, IJJ, and IJH to follow.

Wooden cubes building word ETF (abbreviation of Exchange Traded Fund) on light blue background

Nastassia Samal

Investment Thesis

The WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:EZM) measures the performance of an Index of earnings-generating mid-cap stocks, providing investors with a "profitability guarantee" each year and potentially some protection in market downturns. However, I questioned this assumption when

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
6.08K Followers
The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering. Hoya Capital Income BuilderThe Sunday Investor is a contributor to the Hoya Capital Income Builder Investing group, helping investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. Hoya offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EZM ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on EZM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EZM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News