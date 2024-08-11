Nastassia Samal

Investment Thesis

The WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:EZM) measures the performance of an Index of earnings-generating mid-cap stocks, providing investors with a "profitability guarantee" each year and potentially some protection in market downturns. However, I questioned this assumption when evaluating dividend-oriented funds like the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), whose profit characteristics were at least as strong as EZM's. I also found low-cost value funds like iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) were competitive on other key metrics like growth and valuation. As a result, I don't believe EZM is anything special, and while it's reasonably solid, a neutral "hold" rating is most appropriate. I look forward to explaining why in further detail below.

EZM Overview

Strategy Discussion

EZM tracks the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Index, previously known as the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Index before March 29, 2019. Despite the slight name change, the strategy remains consistent: to "measure the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the U.S. Stock Market." The description provided by WisdomTree also notes that the selection universe is the "top 75% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Index after the 500 largest companies have been removed." In practical terms, that means companies with market caps around $1-10 billion.

The Index requires companies to have positive cumulative earnings over the last four quarters and weights based on their proportionate share of aggregate earnings. This calculation is only performed once annually in December, so there is the opportunity for style drift as we progress through the year. To demonstrate, about 10% of companies (5.71% by weight) have negative trailing twelve-month margins. The Index will delete these stocks in a few months, but it could be avoided with more frequent reconstitutions or even considering forward-looking earnings estimates as a secondary check.

I mention this because even though 5.71% doesn't seem like much, I expected it to be less than DON, where only 10/330 companies (3.72% by weight) have negative one-year earnings. Therefore, the "earnings" screen might not add the value you assume. I'll present more evidence of this shortly, but first, let's look at performance.

EZM Performance Analysis

The following table compares the long-term performance of EZM, DON, IJJ, and the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH). Given that EZM is value-oriented, IJJ is a good low-cost benchmark, while IJH allows us to compare the performance between earnings- and market-cap-weighted strategies.

Portfolio Visualizer

Since March 2007, EZM has gained an annualized 9.11% compared to 8.30%, 8.06%, and 9.00% for DON, IJJ, and IJH, respectively. EZM was more volatile (standard deviation), but its risk-adjusted returns, measured by the Sharpe and Sortino Ratios, were still better than the dividend and value ETFs. I hoped to see better downside protection, but nonetheless, the results look solid.

The next chart looks at the rolling five-year return differences and highlights how EZM performed better in its early days. Between March 2009 and February 2014, its annualized return was more than 5% better than IJJ. However, recent returns weren't as impressive, and for the five years ending March 2020, EZM declined by about the same as DON and IJJ. IJH held up the best with a -4.13% five-year annualized return, proving that value stocks aren't always safer.

Portfolio Visualizer

Lastly is a graph showing the annual returns for each of the four ETFs. I've highlighted EZM's 50.23% return from 2009, and while it managed to beat its peers by 4-6% in 2013 and 2023, it lagged behind in 2014 and 2022.

Portfolio Visualizer

I don't think there's much of a pattern here or a good way to use this information to predict future returns, so instead, let's look next at EZN's composition and fundamentals to identify its strengths and weaknesses.

EZM Analysis

Sector Exposures and Top Ten Holdings

The following table highlights the sector exposure differences between EZM, DON, IJJ, and IJH. Notably, EZM overweights Consumer Discretionary at 18.40%, which was the key driver of the fund's strong returns in 2009. Per its semi-annual report, selections from these sectors gained 76.27% for the six months ending September 2009, but that was when interest rates were near 0%, and the economy was recovering from a recession. Needless to say, that's not the case now.

The Sunday Investor

Overweighting Consumer Discretionary stocks could be risky if a market downturn occurs. To illustrate, consider the following annual returns for a hypothetical equal-weight portfolio of seven Consumer Discretionary ETFs (XLY, IYC, VCR, PEJ, PEZ, RSPD, FXD) set to rebalance annually. These ETFs generally underperformed EZM in down years, most recently in 2022, when they declined by 29.11% on average.

Portfolio Visualizer

EZM also overweights Technology, and although it doesn't hold the mega-cap names that are most likely to sell off in a panic, its selections still trade at high valuations. The fund's 29 Application Software stocks trade at a weighted average 28.57x forward earnings, but the main difference is they still have these high P/E's despite poor recent returns. EZM's top five holdings in this sub-industry are DocuSign (DOCU), Dropbox (DBX), Sprout Social (SPT), Paycor HCM (PYCR), and Paylocity (PCTY), all of which are deep in the red over the last three years.

Seeking Alpha

You might prefer DON's higher allocation to Utilities or less Energy exposure through IJJ and IJH. Still, the main takeaway is that EZM's composition by sector may not be ideal for defensive investors. If that's your investment style, I suggest looking elsewhere.

EZM Fundamentals By Sub-Industry

The following table highlights selected fundamental metrics for EZM's top 25 sub-industries, totaling 54.57% of the portfolio. This concentration level is about the same as IJJ and IJH and about 8% less than DON, with Regional Banks acting as the largest sub-industry for all four funds.

The Sunday Investor

Here are three additional observations:

1. EZM has a relatively high 1.26 five-year beta, driven by its Energy and Real Estate holdings in the Oil & Gas E&P and Homebuilding sub-industries. EZN also overweights steel stocks by about 2%, which typically face less demand in recessions due to lower construction and manufacturing activity. Please note, this "higher volatility" finding is consistent with what we saw earlier in the long-term performance analysis.

2. EZM arguably has stronger growth and value metrics than DON and IJJ. The table reveals a weighted average 4.31% and 4.08% estimated one-year sales and earnings per share growth rate, which is better than DON's and at least as good as IJJ's. The fund trades at just 16.59x forward earnings (12.51x harmonic average), which is 1-2 points less. You'll have to sacrifice income, as EZM's Index yield is only 1.72% (1.34% after adjusting for the fund's 0.38% expense ratio), but assuming dividends don't factor into your decision, I think EZM is the better choice from a growth and value perspective.

3. Regarding EZM's earnings focus, it surprisingly doesn't result in a higher-quality fund compared to DON's dividend-focused approach. Numerous underlying metrics support this conclusion, including EZM's lower weighted average net margins (12.43% vs. 14.57%) and lower sector-adjusted profit score (6.71/10 vs. 7.08/10), which I derived using Seeking Alpha Factor Grades.

The reason is that dividend-paying stocks are generally profitable, since most management teams won't commit to dividend payments when there are more significant priorities (i.e., turning a profit or paying down debt). According to data I compiled from Seeking Alpha, 90.6% of dividend-paying stocks (1436/1585) have positive one-year net margins. Those on 3+ dividend growth streaks are earnings-positive 95.2% of the time (796/836), so these indirect earnings screens seem sufficient.

Investment Recommendation

EZM has a decent track record compared to mid-cap value ETFs like DON and IJJ, and even though it's slightly riskier, I currently prefer it for its superior growth and value metrics. Still, I don't think the advantage is significant, nor do I believe it will last, given how the Index does not screen for these factors. Instead, I was disappointed that its earnings screen was no better than a screen for dividend-paying stocks. Since this undercuts the central argument that EZM is of higher quality than other mid-cap value funds, I believe a neutral "hold" rating is most appropriate. Thank you for reading, and I look forward to your comments below.