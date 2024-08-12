Ceri Breeze/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Note: All amounts presented are in Canadian Dollars. All references are to the stock price on TSX and not the OTC symbol. Only Canadian investors can trade options for Canadian stocks. US Investors cannot.

On our last coverage of RioCan REIT (TSX:REI.UN:CA) we told you why bulls were not likely to make headway despite some good numbers from the company. While bears had some good counterarguments, we felt that neither side would be able to press the advantage, and the stock remained a "hold" for us.

The company did maintain its guidance for 2023 though it was forced to aim for the lower end of the range. Access to capital remains good and the recent debentures bore an interest rate of 6.488%. We rate the stock a hold and think the upside and downside risks are roughly balanced.

Over this time, RioCan's total return has trailed Treasury bills on both sides of the border.

We have had 3 quarterly numbers out since then, and we go over the latest one to tell you why we think the bulls might get a small advantage.

Q2-2024

The underpinning of the RioCan bull case comes from its really high occupancy levels. You tend to see high 90s in the case of triple net REITs, but it is generally hard to get this high on pure retail REITs.

RioCan Q2-2024 Presentation

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) in the US has a 94.8% occupancy by comparison, and they have a darn good setup. Artis REIT (AX.UN:CA) which has a presence in the US and Canada, has a 92% number on this metric. CT REIT (CRT.UN:CA) that exceeds RioCan's numbers (occupancy at 99.4%) but that has a lot to do with how the REIT was set up in the first place. In addition to that occupancy number, we continue to see favorable trends for retail property supply demand equation. This is driven by the combination of the worst immigration policies on the planet in Canada.

RioCan Q2-2024 Presentation

So in the face of all of that, you might expect some rather boisterous numbers from funds from operations (FFO). Well, you would be wrong. FFO actually declined year over year to 43 cents a share in Q2-2024.

RioCan Q2-2024 Financials

Where did the company go wrong? Well, it was not in the retention ratios or leasing spreads. Those were excellent. Blended leasing spreads were at 14.5%.

RioCan Q2-2024 Presentation

The problem, as expected in our last report, came from the explosive move in interest costs.

RioCan Q2-2024 Financials

This is a fairly big delta, even accounting for the higher interest earned on cash by the company. There was some additional negative news for investors as RioCan dialed back its expected net operating income (NOI) growth for 2024.

For 2024, we anticipate FFO per unit to be within the range of $1.79 to $1.82 and an FFO Payout Ratio of between 55% to 65%. Development Spending on mixed-use projects is expected to be between $250 million to $300 million. Due to a purposeful approach to tenant selection, Commercial Same Property NOI excluding provision growth is expected to be between 2.0% and 2.5%, for the full year 2024. Following previously disclosed tenant vacancies, we used the opportunity to replace transitional tenants with more relevant and resilient retailers at higher rents. The time required to build out space for this type of user is longer than we had assumed in our original guidance impacting this metric in the current year while our Commercial SPNOI growth target for future years remains at 3%.

Most brokerages had to downgrade their numbers to align with the new reality, and they are getting closer to our estimates for 2025.

Outlook

RioCan has more flexibility than several of its peers on its payout ratio.

RioCan Q2-2024 Presentation

On the other side of the equation, the net debt to EBITDA still remains uncomfortably high. RioCan has justified this by saying a lot of this has to do with the residential complexes being developed.

RioCan Q2-2024 Presentation

We did not see much value in all of that, and those arguing should go through the FFO numbers once again. But we are changing our view on this slightly. While we still see the risks on that debt to EBITDA front, we are now seeing the residential side as a bulletproof asset. The supply-demand equation there has become so extreme, that we don't see material downside even in a recession. RioCan also deleveraged the balance sheet slightly this quarter, and we actually think they now have a path to getting to that 8X number above. So the risk-reward has improved from our perspective. We still don't see big returns, as the refinancing ahead will add some stress to FFO over time.

RioCan Q2-2024 Presentation

But we could see some fundamental tailwinds from a multiple expansion over time. RioCan is now trading at just 9X FFO based on 2025 analyst consensus. If the REIT held the current price through the end of 2025, the price to FFO multiple would be the lowest outside of the immediate COVID-19 aftermath.

TIKR

The chart above creates a teachable moment. Investors get enamored with growth and dividend and almost always ignore the single biggest driver of returns. That driver for most stocks is the change in the valuation multiple.

So if you went gung-ho into RioCan in 2016 because you had an affection for REITs and felt that paying 18X FFO was not a big deal, this is how you did after 8 years.

Data by YCharts

Negative total returns and really bad price returns. But at this stage you have to become once again cognizant of a "what-if". What if RioCan grows at 2% a year and get this revalued at a 15X multiple in 10 years. You double your money on price, and then you have those large dividends every year.

Author's Calculations

So let's not completely disregard this possibility, especially in light of the fact that new construction costs $600 per square foot, while RioCan is valued at $342 per square foot.

RioCan Q2-2024 Presentation

We are now moving this to a Buy and will start averaging in using longer dated covered calls.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.