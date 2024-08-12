J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Topline Summary and Update

In my previous outings with Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA), I have expressed cautious optimism for the outlook of their menin inhibitor program, which is among a growing field of very exciting leukemia therapies in development. Unfortunately, some element of market hype has lifted the stock quite a bit beyond a spot where I could make a comfortable recommendation back in May, and the stock has not really made much of a move since then. Now I want to revisit the investment thesis of this still-early biotech to see if the $1.5 billion valuation still remains justified.

Pipeline Updates

Ziftomenib

I've covered the past research efforts we've seen so far for the menin inhibitor ziftomenib in my other articles on the company. In particular, menin is an important target for a subset of acute myeloid leukemia cases that have a few key mutations like NPM1 or KMT2A, which have not yet been exploited for therapeutic benefit. We've seen exceptional promising evidence of activity in early studies, including a 100% CR rate in patients with relapsed/refractory AML. This included only 5 patients, but it is exciting nonetheless.

Ziftomenib has Breakthrough Therapy designation in this space, and KURA recently announced that enrollment in a phase 2 study with registrational intent was completed back in mid-May. In the announcement, KURA management guided that they expect to report top-line data from this study early next year, with a possible approval coming as early as mid-2025, by my estimation (although this would be an exceptionally rapid timeline).

KURA is also already pushing the menin story beyond the AML space. They announced clearance of an IND to initiate a study of ziftomenib in patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor, a rare solid tumor that needs more targeted therapies, particularly outside the standard KIT inhibitors. KURA has also made innuendos at exploring ziftomenib treatment in patients with diabetes, supported by preclinical evidence.

Tipifarnib

There's not much to say in update about the farnesyl transferase inhibitor tipifarnib, other than corporate guidance stating that enrollment in two expansion cohorts in combination with alpelisib will be complete by end of 2024. This study is specifically exploring the activity of tipifarnib in patients with advanced head and neck cancer that is PIK3CA dependent.

KO-2806

The next-generation farnesyl transferase inhibitor KO-2806 is also continuing its early work in different cancers. KURA guided that they anticipate identifying a maximally tolerated monotherapy dose by late 2024, and they also began dosing in a study combining KO-2806 with the KRAS-G12C inhibitor adagrasib in patients with KRAS G12C-positive NSCLC.

Financial Overview

As of their 2nd quarterly filing in 2024, KURA held $45.2 million in cash and equivalents, as well as another $446.3 million in short-term investments. They had $8.6 million in long-term debt, as well. Operating expenses for the quarter reached $56.4 million, and after considering interest, the recognized net loss was $50.8 million.

At this cash burn rate, the implied cash runway is now between 9 and 10 quarters, consistent with management guidance that they should be operational into 2027.

Strengths and Risks

Strength - The menin story has not slowed down

There's still a lot of hype surrounding menin as a target in AML, which currently lacks a lot of actionable biomarkers. Ziftomenib offers an important option in development for these patients, and oncologists are excited at the prospect of a new class of therapy.

Risk - Competition

Unfortunately, KURA is not the only member of the party exploring menin inhibitors in cancer. There are no fewer than 5 menin drugs currently in development, with Syndax's revumenib proceeding almost neck and neck with ziftomenib to market. It is unlikely that these agents will distinguish themselves in some obvious way, meaning each new drug approval will only dilute the market and make it more difficult to predict what the sales could look like.

Strength - Good cash position to carry them through a new round of catalysts

KURA is quickly entering "prove it" territory with their compounds, and every new milestone gives us a clearer picture of what's in store for their main projects. Having the cash to carry them through this period is critical in order to potentially find a position of strength from which to engage in dilutive cash raises that are very common with these biotechs.

Bottom-Line Summary

KURA continues on unimpeded in its development of a menin inhibitor, and I for one am excited to see the results of this pivotal trial as soon as possible. It has the potential to be a market-defining catalyst for the field and for KURA in particular. This would, to me, be about as clear a slam dunk as you see in biotech, except for the company's valuation. The market is treating them like they have a drug marketed right now with considerable sales, putting a lot of pressure on the future potential valuation of the company.

What is a fair market valuation for this company if they get approval? Very hard to say, since this is a subset of a not-that-common cancer, in a field likely to have multiple approved options from different companies in pretty short order. This may mean that, even with approval, KURA is priced aggressively at this time.

Of course, in this day and age, it is not uncommon to see big pharma step in and claim their share of the market through an acquisition, and KURA is already working with some big pharma players (notably Bristol Myers Squibb) in supply agreements. I wouldn't bet my investment on it, but KURA is a pretty strong contender for a buyout, in my opinion, given the state of the science and where they currently sit in development.

However, on the assumption that KURA will need to go this alone, I think they continue to be priced aggressively. But they also have a lot of promise yet to be realized. Therefore, I reiterate my "Hold" sentiment, with encouragement to buy only if you're very risk tolerant. Any bad news for the company could have stark consequences for their market position. Moreover, any bad news from any of the menin developments could be bad for KURA, and I view this market cap, prior to approval, as being very sensitive to news events, warranting a very cautious approach.