Verizon: Delivering A Solid Dividend At An Attractive Valuation

Cash Builder Opportunities profile picture
Cash Builder Opportunities
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Verizon's recent earnings were mixed, with in-line numbers for EPS but missing revenue expectations.
  • Despite the initial share price drop, investors are bidding VZ shares back up, but they still present an attractive value to long-term investors.
  • The Company remains focused on paying down debt and continuing on with a strong dividend yield of ~6.5% that's set to continue to grow.
  • We've been utilizing options to generate additional 'income' from what is already providing strong quarterly cash flows.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Cash Builder Opportunities. Learn More »

April 18, 2018 - New York City, USA. Verizon store located in Manhattan.

photobyphm

Written by Nick Ackerman

Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) latest Q2 results were mixed. Earnings came in line with expectations, but revenue expectations were a miss. Service revenue was noted as being one of the areas that were

Interested in more income ideas?

Check out Cash Builder Opportunities, where we provide ideas about high-quality and reliable dividend growth ideas. These investments are designed to build growing income for investors. A special focus on investments that are leaders within their industry to provide stability and long-term wealth creation. Along with this, the service provides ideas for writing options to build investors' income even further.

Join us today to have access to our portfolio, watchlist and live chat. Members get the first look at all publications and even exclusive articles not posted elsewhere.

This article was written by

Cash Builder Opportunities profile picture
Cash Builder Opportunities
4.44K Followers

Cash Builder Opportunities (aka Nick Ackerman) is a former fiduciary and a registered financial advisor with 14 years of investing experience.

He is the leader of the investing group Cash Builder Opportunities, where his specific focus is on closed-end funds, dividend growth stocks, and option writing as an attractive way to achieve income. He shares model portfolios and research to help investors make better decisions, via his Investing Group’s active chat room.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ, T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VZ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News