Luminar's Revenue Delays, Debt Renegotiations, And Looming Equity Dilution

Robert Dydo profile picture
Robert Dydo
1.41K Followers

Summary

  • Luminar's Q2 results show the delayed path to mass production with Volvo, reducing revenue forecast from $250M to $74M in 12 months.
  • The company's financial situation remains dire, with negative margin, reliance on equity sales, and high cash spending.
  • Debt renegotiation provides temporary relief, but the future holds significant dilution for equity investors and a continued need for equity sales.
Trying to find a solution

pixelfit/E+ via Getty Images

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) has reported its Q2 results, and the path that was going to enable Luminar via its primary customer, AB Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF), to bring mass production and billions in revenue was again delayed. The company pushed

This article was written by

Robert Dydo profile picture
Robert Dydo
1.41K Followers
In the past, I evaluated solar manufacturers and renewable yieldcos based on their operational, financial, and growth factors. Currently, I am interested in lidar companies' technology, adoption, and revenue growth..

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OUST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LAZR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LAZR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LAZR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News