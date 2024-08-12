UBS' Ryan On Four Key Forces Driving The Economy And Markets

MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.68K Followers

Summary

  • Mike Ryan, Vice Chairman of UBS Global Wealth Management, sees four forces shaping this market environment. He calls them "geopolitical fracturing," "social factioning," "economic calcification," and "technology factoring."
  • He believes AI, machine learning, and quantum computing are "transformational" technologies, but also potentially disruptive from political, geopolitical, macroeconomic, commercial, and social standpoints.
  • Mike advises investors to add more "safe haven" assets as a result, as well as maintain balanced portfolios with healthy fixed-income components. He also likes "national champion" companies that will receive more government support in the US and abroad.

Big data chart on city backdrop.Trade technology, and investment analysis.Business development, financial plan and strategy.

Galeanu Mihai

By Mike Larson

Mike Ryan, vice chairman of UBS Global Wealth Management, discusses the four powerful forces impacting the economy and the markets - and how investors should adapt to their growing influences.

Transcript

Larson: Hi there. I'm

This article was written by

MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.68K Followers
MoneyShow — an industry pioneer in investor education since 1981 — is a global, financial media company, operating the world's leading investment and trading conferences. Each show brings together thousands of investors to attend workshops, presentations and seminars given by the nation's top financial experts. The company also offers exclusive seminars-at-sea, with the investment industry's leading partners. In addition, MoneyShow operates the award-winning, multimedia online community, Moneyshow.com and publishes free Investing and Trading newsletters, which provide individual investors with exclusive ongoing access to the latest investment and trading ideas from the nation's most respected and trusted financial newsletter advisors.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News