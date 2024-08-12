SergeyChayko/iStock via Getty Images

The Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) is a small, well managed producer of sorbent products. Despite some shakiness in 2021, since 2020, the firm has enjoyed rising profitability, earned large amounts of undervalued free cash flows, with a yield of 5.4%, given out dividends that are well-supported by these free cash flows, and created $48.8 million in value. The market has not adapted to this and Oil-Dri is very pessimistically valued, at a 26% discount to its intrinsic value.

The Business

Oil-Dri develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products that are largely made from hydrated aluminosilicate minerals mostly consisting of calcium bentonite, attapulgite and diatomaceous shale, which the company refers to simply as “clay,” “minerals,” or “Fuller's Earth.” This clay is surface mined on leased or owned land near its manufacturing plants in Mississippi, Georgia, Illinois and California. From this clay, Oil-Dri produces absorbent products such as Cat’s Pride and Jonny Cat branded premium cat litter, as well as other private label cat litters, and adsorbent products such as Ultra-Clear, Pure-Flo, Supreme, Perform, Select, Metal-X and Metal-Z which are used as purification mediums for edible and non-edible oils. Oil-Dri also sells non-clay based products such as Oil-Dri synthetic sorbents that are used for automotive, industrial and marine cleanup as well as plastic cat litter box liners.

Oil-Dri’s Rising Profitability

By both traditional GAAP net income and net operating profit after tax (NOPAT) measures, Oil-Dri profitability has been on the rise. Between 2020 and the trailing twelve months (TTM), Oil-Dri has compounded GAAP net income by 17.13% a year. NOPAT, which measures the core profitability of the business by stripping away the impact of non-core, transitory items such as interest expense, gives a more accurate picture of the company’s true profitability. NOPAT has compounded by 15.79% in the same period. You can see how I calculated NOPAT below:

(Values in millions) 2020 2021 2022 2023 TTM GAAP Net Income $17.95 $10.62 $5.67 $29.55 $39.57 Total Hidden Non-Operating Expense, Net $0.11 $0.05 $0.66 $1.10 $0.17 Reported Non-Operating Expense, Net $1.81 $(0.33) $4.76 $6.36 $1.62 Total Derived Data for the Net Income to NOPAT Reconciliation Change in Total Reserves $0.22 $(0.28) $0.20 $(0.04) $(0.10) Goodwill Amortisation Expense, Net Employee Stock Options (ESO) Expense Implied Interest for PV of Capitalized Leases $0.49 $0.43 $0.53 $0.46 $0.61 Classification Disclosure Adjustment Non-Operating Tax Adjustment $(0.87) $(5.67) $0.79 $3.05 $(0.51) Reported After-Tax Non-Operating Expense/(Income), Net Reported Minority Interest Expense, Net $0.16 $0.13 $0.06 $0.07 $ - Reported Loss/(Gain) from Discontinued Operations After-Tax, Net Reported Preferred Dividends, Net Reported Dividends on Redeemable Preferred Stock, Net Reported Other After-Tax Charges, Net Net Operating Profit After Tax (NOPAT) $19.87 $10.34 $11.09 $37.01 $41.36 NOPAT Margin 7.02% 3.39% 3.18% 8.96% 9.59% Click to enlarge

Source: Company filings and author calculations

FCF Is Undervalued and Supports its Dividend Policies

Oil-Dri’s free cash flow (FCF), has declined from $33.56 million in 2020 t0 23.57 million in the TTM. In that period, it has earned a total of $80.95 million in FCF, which is about 17% of its current market cap. In that window, the company’s FCF yield (FCF/enterprise value) has often traded at attractive levels. Right now, Oil-Dri has an FCF yield of 5.4%, which indicates superior operations and future stock market performance.

Source: Company filings and author calculations

In that time, Oil-Dri paid out $36.74 million in dividends, so there is space for dividends to rise, given the company’s conservative capital policies.

Capital Allocation is Succeeding

Oil-Dri’s return on invested capital (ROIC) has recovered from the 2021 low when it failed to earn a return greater than the weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Having ended 2020 with a ROIC of 10.35%, in the TTM, ROIC is at 16.92%. In the 2020 to TTM period, Oil-Dri has created $48.8 million in economic earnings ((ROIC-WACC)*invested capital) for its shareholders, which is about 10.5% of its current market cap.

Source: Company filings and author calculations

The Risk of Mature Markets

The biggest risk facing the company long-term is that some of its products are sold to firms in mature industries, industries where volume growth is sometimes nonexistent, or has been in decline. This puts enormous pressure on the firm to find growth pathways, and to be very good with their capital allocation in order to continue to grow NOPAT, even if they cannot always grow revenue. The firm also faces pressure to develop new products and extend current ones, in order to meet the challenges posed by mature industries. These things it has to do are all risky, even if product development tends to have the highest payoff of value-creating options. Essentially, the company has to respond to maturing markets with great capital allocation. Past results are not indicators of future performance, and Oil-Dri may fail in that regard.

Oil-Dri is Undervalued

The value of Oil-Dri’s current operations and cash flows, or “economic book value”, a measure of intrinsic value, is $86.88 per share, compared to a share price of $63.96 per share at time of writing. EBV is calculated as

Economic Book Value = (NOPAT/WACC) – Adjusted total debt (including off-balance sheet debt) + Excess cash + Unconsolidated Subsidiary Assets + Net Assets from Discontinued operations – Value of Outstanding Employee stock option liabilities – Under (Over) funded Pensions – Preferred stock – Minority interests + Net deferred compensation assets + Net deferred tax assets

The table below shows my estimate of Oil-Dri’s EBV for the 2020 to TTM period:

(Values in millions) 2020 2021 2022 2023 TTM NOPAT $19.87 $10.34 $11.09 $37.01 $41.36 WACC 4.93% 5.43% 7.51% 7.45% 7.51% Excess Cash $26.73 $9.34 $11.20 $25.26 Net Assets from Discontinued Operations $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Net Deferred Tax Liability $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Net Deferred Compensation Assets $ (5.14) $ (4.37) $ (4.56) $ (4.51) $5.51 Fair Value of Unconsolidated Subsidiary Assets (non-op) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Fair Value of Total Debt $19.89 $17.40 $43.67 $41.07 $13.78 Fair Value of Preferred Capital $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Fair Value of Minority Interests $0.17 $0.31 $0.37 $ - $ - Value of Outstanding ESO After-Tax $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Pensions Net Funded Status $ (16.68) $ (6.45) $ (0.87) $ (1.70) $ (1.70) Economic Book Value (EBV) $421.25 $184.14 $99.94 $464.12 $569.41 Split Adjusted Shares Outstanding (thousands) 6,931.00 6,896.00 6,629.00 6,631.00 6,577.00 EBV per Share $60.78 $26.70 $15.08 $69.99 $86.58 Stock Price (closing) $34.77 $35.57 $30.14 $62.77 $63.96 Price to Economic Book Value per Share (PEBV) 0.57 1.33 2.00 0.90 0.74 Click to enlarge

Source: Company filings and author calculations

As the reader can see, by my estimate, Oil-Dri’s share price is 26% below the intrinsic value of the firm. This gives a lot of margin of safety for investors.

Conclusion

Oil-Dri is a small, well managed firm, which has been steered towards rising profits, rising returns, and large economic earnings. Management has done an excellent job. Still, its FCF remains undervalued along with the value of the firm itself. Oil-Dri is very attractively valued.