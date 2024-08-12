Is The Thrill Of Victory Worth The Agony Of Defeat? (Avoid These 2 Sucker Yields)

Mindful Media

I’m sure that you’ve seen some of my previous articles, in which I have called out a few so-called “sucker yield” stocks.

For example, back in May 2024, I highlighted a few “sucker yields” that I felt were likely to cut their dividend.

Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT)

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

TPG Real Estate Finance (TRTX)

In reference to BXMT, I explained,

“We believe there's a good chance BXMT may possibly be forced to cut its dividend due to its heavy exposure to office properties.”

It just so happened that on July 24, 2024, less than 60 days after the above referenced article, BXMT announced a dividend cut of almost 25%.

Yahoo Finance (BXMT)

Do you see now why we called BXMT a sucker yield?

Very simply, a “sucker yield” is a dividend yield that’s too good to be true.

At the time of the May article, BXMT’s dividend yield was 14.4% which we knew was not sustainable.

And even after the cut, the dividend yield is around 10.5%.

As you know, I never sugarcoat a stock recommendation.

It’s my job to call it like I see it, and while I know some CEOs may not like it when I call their beloved dividend a “sucker yield”, I’ll take the heat because I don’t want to see an investor lose their hard-earned money.

Heck, I’ve been threatened by investors over the “sucker yield” term in which I was forced to engage with the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

So, when you see me write sucker yield articles, remember that I take my job seriously as my #1 job for my readers is to protect principal at ALL costs.

Sucker Yield #1

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) is a commercial mREIT that originates and invests in senior mortgages, mezz loans, and other debt secured by properties in the US and Europe. As of June 2024, the loan portfolio had an amortized cost of $83 Billion.

ARI has 49 loans in the portfolio with a weighted average all-in yield of 9.1%. The average remaining loan term is 2.3 years, with a weighted portfolio loan-to-value of 57%.

Notably, the composition of the portfolio is weighted towards riskier sectors such as hotel (24%) and office (20%).

ARI Investor Presentation

More recently, ARI has added more healthcare to its platform; back in March 2022, the company (and other Apollo-managed entities) co-originated a 55% loan-to-cost first mortgage loan secured by 8 hospitals in MA leased to Steward Health Care.

At origination, ARI's portion of the loan totaled $379 million.

Steward subsequently filed Chapter 11 in May 2024, and ARI’s loan risk rating was downgraded from 3 to 4. ARI said it recorded a CECL allowance (in the previous quarter) of $90 million.

This hospital investment moves ARI’s healthcare exposure up to around 25%, and we all know what has happened with Medical Properties Trust’s (MPW) hospital exposure:

FAST Graphs

What about ARI’s dividend?

FAST Graphs

As you can see, ARI has cut its dividend previously and shares are now yielding 13.7%. In Q2-24, the company reported distributable earnings of $0.35 per share, which matches the quarterly dividend of $.35 per share (100% payout ratio).

As shown below, analysts estimate 2024 EPS of $1.34 per share, which does not cover the $1.40 per share annualized dividend.

FAST Graphs

That’s a 104% payout ratio.

More importantly, analysts estimate EPS of $1.19 in 2025 and a dividend cut (as shown below):

FAST Graphs

We’re adding ARI to our Dividend Watch list and rate the company as an easy Sell.

Sucker Yield #2

Global Net Lease (GNL) is a net lease REIT that invests in freestanding properties in the U.S. and Western and Northern Europe (U.K., Germany, the Netherlands and Finland). The portfolio contains 1,242 properties with a weighted average lease term of 6.5 years and 94% occupancy.

This REIT is diversified across property sectors as shown below:

GNL IP

In addition, GNL as 28% of the portfolio invested in multi-tenant buildings consisting of:

Power Centers: 57%

Anchored Retail: 22%

Grocery Anchored: 21%

Keep that in mind when I examine the payout ratio (below) because there’s more cap-ex related to multi-tenant assets due to higher cap-ex and leasing commissions.

GNL’s top 10 tenants represent 21% of SLR with no single tenant accounting for more than 3.2%.

GNL IP

GNL has made progress in its disposition strategy which has enabled the company to reduce its total debt by $251 million, improving its Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA from 8.4x to 8.1x. Nonetheless, compared with its closest peers, GNL still has higher leverage of 57% Net Debt to Gross Asset Value.

GNL IP

GNL continues to de-lever its balance sheet, as evidenced by the raising of (disposition) guidance to $650 million-$800 million with a stated 7% to 8% cap rate. On the latest earnings call, the company said,

“We remain committed to reducing leverage into 2025, and we plan to disclose additional information on incremental dispositions as part of our 2025 business plan.”

Another positive for GNL is the management internalization in which GNL expects to achieve $75 million in savings by the end of Q3 2024.

In Q2-24, the company grew AFFO per share by 2% and reaffirmed its AFFO per share guidance range of $1.30 to $1.40.

FAST Graphs

As you can see above, GNL has a history of cutting its dividend, and based upon the latest quarter, the payout ratio was 85% (that’s after a dividend cut from $.35 to $.28 per share).

As I mentioned previously, around 28% of GNL’s properties are multi-tenant that require more cap-ex and leasing commissions. In addition, analysts estimate earnings to grow by -1% in 2025 which worse than most peers:

2025 Consensus Growth Estimates

GNL: -1%

Realty Income (O): +4%

Agree Realty (ADC): +4%

Essential Properties (EPRT): +8%

VICI Properties (VICI): +3%

While some may consider GNL’s 13.7% dividend yield attractive, it’s important to consider the company’s equity cost of capital compared with the peers:

AFFO Yield

GNL: 16.7%

Realty Income: 6.8%

Agree Realty: 5.6%

Essential Properties: 5.8%

VICI Properties: 7.1%

This means that GNL has a lot “more wood to chop” before it can deliver the same value as its peers. The company recorded $27.4 million impairment in Q1-24, mostly related to dispositions and as mentioned, leverage remains elevated at 8.1x (10% of debt is floating).

We maintain a Sell.

In Closing

We will continue to provide readers with articles on stocks to avoid.

Over my years on Seeking Alpha (14 and counting), I have heard from many loyal readers who have thanked me for helping to avoid dangerous stocks.

Many of you know that the reason I landed on Seeking Alpha (in 2010) was because of adversity that I experienced in 2008 and 2009.

I would not want you to lose money because we all know it’s painful.

So, before you put your hard-earned money on the line for any stock, always ask yourself, “is the thrill of victory worth the agony of defeat”.

Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.