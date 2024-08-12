S&P 500 Earnings: CPI Print Wednesday, Walmart Earnings Thursday, And Don't Forget Inflation Expectations

Aug. 12, 2024 2:45 AM ETS&P 500 Futures (SPX), SP500VO, MDY, IJH, IWR, BMVP, FNX, EZM, CSD, CZA, BUL, XJH, IMCB, IVOO, GRPM, SCHM, ONEO, EQAL, REGL, PTMC, JHMM, DEUS, XMHQ, FLQM, FTDS, JPME, FSCS, USMF, SPMD, VFMF, VFMV, VFQY, FSMD, SFYX, TPLC, AFMC, SMDY, SQEW, PAMC, SIXL, BKMC, HLGE, QVMM, BBMC, MIDE, VXF, IJK, IWP, VOT, RFG, FAD, FNY, IPO, CWS, IMCG, MDYG, IVOG, XMMO, BFOR, ARKK, FFTY, ETHO, QMOM, JSMD, NUMG, HAIL, VFMO, PEXL, BOUT, KOMP, QQQN, QQQJ, MID, FRTY, PY, PEY, IJJ, IWS, VOE, DIV, DON, FAB, RWK, IMCV, MDYV, IVOV, XMVM, XMLV, SYLD, VUSE, QVAL, ONEV, ONEY, NUMV, WBIY, SDVY, VFVA, DVLU, DDIV, VRAI, HOMZ, FOVL, TPHD, TMDV, LSAT, RSPT, FFSM, UPGD, TBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS, WMT
Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
10.31K Followers

Summary

  • Wednesday’s July CPI and really July’s Core CPI print will likely generate the biggest market reaction (if any) on Wednesday, August 14th.
  • The general consensus is that Core CPI and Core PCE (July PCE due out August 30th ’24) will continue to decline.
  • The forward 4-quarter estimate ended this week at $258.77, down from its early July ’24 peak of $261.39 and down from last week’s $259.51.
  • It’s been 4 consecutive weeks since the S&P 500 hit its all-time high.

Candlestick chart and data of financial market.

tadamichi

The big economic print this week will be Wednesday’s July CPI and Core CPI, which, along with Thursday’s July Retail Sales data, will be closely scrutinized by the mainstream financial media.

Here’s Briefing.com’s economic calendar:

While Tuesday’s PPI

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
10.31K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News