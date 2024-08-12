Alistair Berg

MarketWise overview

Things have not been going particularly well for MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW). For those not familiar with the company, it would be best to describe the business as a holding company for other businesses that are dedicated to premium financial research, software, education, and the creation and distribution of self-directed investment tools. To be more precise, the company has 11 primary customer-facing brands. It also has 37 free products and 135 paid products. This makes it a very diverse firm with multiple revenue streams. And typically, these kinds of opportunities could be exciting. That is especially true when they generate most of their revenue from subscription activities.

Unfortunately, this is not the case here. Back in November 2022, I wrote an article that took a neutral stance on MarketWise. At that time, I called it an interesting company that would likely do well in the long run. Shares were attractively priced and the firm's cash surplus was encouraging. However, financial performance had been disappointing, with revenue on the decline and profits and cash flows showing mixed results. This followed a couple of years of really attractive growth. And even though shares were attractively priced at that time, I could not help but to rate the company a 'hold'.

Since then, a lot has gone on. And most of it has been problematic. Issues at the management level, a failed potential acquisition, a bad decision regarding a large amount of capital, and a significant deterioration in its revenue and user base, has created a great deal of uncertainty about what the next steps should be for the business and what its ultimate fate will look like. The firm's stock price has reflected this. Since the publication of my article, shares are down 37.1% at a time when the S&P 500 is up 41.8%. And all of this and more has only come about this year, with shares down 60.4% year to date. As much as I like this kind of business, and as cheap as shares currently appear, I cannot become optimistic.

Fundamental issues

As a value investor, my primary focus when it comes to making an investment decision is whether or not the company has attractive fundamentals at an attractive price. As you will see, the price certainly makes a lot of sense. But the rest of the fundamentals are terribly concerning. Take the last three fiscal years as an example. Back in 2021, revenue for the company was $549.2 million. This dropped to $512.4 million in 2022 before falling further to $448.2 million last year. This occurred even in spite of a rise in the number of free subscribers from 13.70 million to 16.45 million.

Beneath the hood, the picture was more complicated, though. There's a difference between having a free subscriber that is just on the roster and one that is actually active. And during the same three-year window of time, the number of active free subscribers dropped from 4.53 million to 4.07 million. Even more problematic for the company is the fact that the number of paid subscribers plummeted from 971,534 to 737,140. A small portion of this decline was driven by the firm's decision to sell Buttonwood Publishing in the final quarter of 2023. But the vast majority of the drop, management said, was the result of soft consumer engagement and a meaningful decline in direct marketing spending as the company shifted its efforts toward maintaining profitability.

ARPU (average revenue per user) took a hit during this time as well, falling from $742 to $503. Most of this drop, $223 in total, occurred between 2021 and 2022. Management claimed that this was because of a high inflation environment, volatility across asset classes, concerns about a potential recession, and more. During these times, the argument goes, consumers are less likely to open their wallets for subscriptions they might not need and, when they do, they are more likely to focus on lower priced ones. This could make sense in the short term. But I have a hard time believing that such a downtrend would occur over such a long window of time. After all, 2023 ended up marking a high point for the market. At least that was until 2024 saw markets move even higher.

The one upside to this low marketing strategy is that, at least temporarily, there was an improvement in profitability for the business. The company went from generating a $1.01 billion loss in 2021 to generating a $1.8 million gain in 2023. But that gain was down from the $18 million profit generated in 2022. Operating cash flow has been a bit different. It actually dropped from $63.6 million in 2021 to $48.4 million one year later. It did recover slightly to $62.4 million in 2023. Adjusted operating cash flow, which strips out changes in working capital, went from negative $26.1 million to positive $101.2 million. But last year, it pulled back somewhat to $91.4 million. And lastly, EBITDA moved from negative $15.7 million in 2021 to positive $89.9 million in 2022. But then, last year, it dropped rather substantially to $57.5 million.

It would be one thing if we started to see some sort of reprieve this year. But the fact of the matter is that things have only gotten worse. As the number of active free subscribers fell from 4.03 million in the first quarter of 2021 to 3.78 million the same time this year, and as the number of paid subscribers dropped from 777,397 to 683,436, revenue declined from $126.2 million to $109 million. It doesn't help that ARPU ticked lower from $493 to $492 during this time. This decline in sales did bring with it an uptick in net income, from $1.5 million to $1.7 million. But all other profitability metrics for the company have worsened during this time. Operating cash flow dropped from $3.9 million to negative $18.5 million. On an adjusted basis, it dropped from $37.7 million to $28.3 million. And finally, EBITDA for the company contracted from $31.4 million to $22 million.

Beyond the fundamentals

If the issues were fundamental only, I would be a little more understanding. But the fact of the matter is that MarketWise has been undergoing a leadership crisis. The problems began some time ago. Back in May 2023, the company finally put to rest some struggles that it was having with its founder, F. Porter Stansberry. The agreement that it and its founder signed resulted in the recommendation of an agreed upon slate of directors for election at the company's 2023 annual meeting. Then, in early September of that year, F. Porter Stansberry himself ended up joining the company's Board of Directors. He had previously served as the Chairman of the Board until December 2020. And in the time that he was not working at MarketWise, he ended up founding his own investment advisory boutique by the name of Porter & Company.

At first glance, this seemed like a positive move for the business. The market certainly thought it was. The day after this announcement was made, shares spiked, closing up 31.2%. I think that this was a logical reaction given the information we had at the time. You have an incredibly experienced and passionate founder who is able to get the company from nothing to being a rather sizable business. And after he left, the picture started to worsen. Unfortunately, it wouldn't take long before the situation unraveled.

Porter Stansberry resigns as Chairman and CEO

For starters, as I detailed already, the fundamentals for the company have only worsened since then. But there have also been some other developments that should raise some eyebrows. The most transparent of these developments came a little over a month later on October 18th of 2023. In a press release, MarketWise decided to appoint F. Porter Stansberry as Chairman of the Board and CEO, effective immediately. Multiple other members of the Board of Directors either resigned or were terminated.

The company announced that it was going to undergo an internal review of operations in order to try to realign the business and create shareholder value. And again, given the circumstances, none of this likely would have been a problem had it not been for the fact that management decided to pay out a $50 million special dividend. This was on top of the regular quarterly dividend of about $2.9 million. The last thing you want to do when you have a company that is seeing a deterioration in its revenue stream and is barely generating a profit is to pay cash out to shareholders. The smartest move you can make is to reinvest that capital into growth initiatives or cost-cutting programs. To do anything else smells of value extraction from a sinking ship.

The initial reaction by the market was, once again, optimism. Within about a month following this announcement, shares had more than doubled. But fast-forward to today, and the stock is down considerably. As of this writing, management has not made any comment. But news did break on August 9th that F. Porter Stansberry had decided to step down as Chairman and CEO of the company. Instead of this showing up in some regulatory filing, he posted his announcement on Twitter.

In the images above and below, you can see the entirety of his statement. There's a lot to digest here. For instance, he made the claim that MarketWise was unable to purchase his other company, Porter & Co because the special committee set up to evaluate the transaction was 'unable to work with its counsel in a manner that would allow this deal to close on mutually agreeable terms in a timely manner'. Just last month, rumors began circulating that MarketWise might acquire the business in exchange for $40 million. If we take F. Porter Stansberry's comments as gospel, this seems to have been correct. One of his statements claims that MarketWise had 'the opportunity to purchase for only $10 million up front (25% of the purchase price), a business with more than 25,000 customers that produced $28 million in Billings in 2023, that boasted a $1,999 ARPU that year, and that is on track this year to grow its subscriber base by 30%'. His belief was that the purchase price would bring MarketWise a new enterprise for a price that would be less than the cash it would likely produce during the payment period in which the transaction would have been completed. This would have been $10 million in each of the next three years.

If these claims are all accurate, then it does seem as though MarketWise made a rather substantial error in not proceeding with this acquisition. And that, for shareholders, is certainly disappointing. But one thing that I do think needs to be corrected is the fact that F. Porter Stansberry incorrectly stated that he worked for free for the company for 10 months while putting in more than half a million dollars to work on the deal in question. He absolutely could be correct about the money he put to work. But considering the 60.8 million shares of the business that he currently owns, the special dividend put $9.1 million, before taxes, into his pocket.

MKTW stock looks cheap

Given the deteriorating nature of the company, we don't really know what the rest of this year will look like. But if we annualize results seen so far for the year, we would get adjusted operating cash flow of $68.6 million and EBITDA of $40.3 million. Taking these figures, as well as historical figures from 2023, I was able to value the company as shown in the chart above. Even on a forward basis, these multiples make the company look very cheap. And quite frankly, it's this level of affordability that has me rating the company a 'hold' as opposed to a 'sell'. As part of this analysis, I also compared the company to five similar firms, as shown in the table below. And using each of the valuation metrics, I found that it was the cheapest of the group.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA MarketWise 5.1 5.4 Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) 10.5 8.8 OTC Markets Group (OTCQX:OTCM) 16.3 15.2 Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) 14.1 26.2 QuoteMedia (OTCQB:QMCI) 7.5 5.8 Morningstar (MORN) 25.5 23.7 Click to enlarge

One of the many great things about Seeking Alpha is that it has a great ratings comparison tool that I recommend investors use. In the image below, you can see how MarketWise stacks up against these same five companies. There haven't been enough Seeking Alpha analysts that have recently rated the company anything to get us any sort of rating ranging between a 'strong sell' and a 'strong buy'. However, the Quant Rating system that Seeking Alpha developed has MarketWise rated a 'hold' while Wall Street analysts have it as a 'buy'. While these ratings are not confidence inspiring, it is worth mentioning that the Quant Rating system has MarketWise rated higher than four of the five firms I compared it to. Wall Street analysts seem to be more optimistic about three of the five firms than they are about MarketWise.

There is another consideration here as well. Fundamentals do often change. And those changes occur when the management teams at businesses announce financial results for the most recent quarter. Typically speaking, second quarter earnings data for MarketWise does come out in the first or second week of August of each year. For instance, in 2022, earnings results came out on August 8th. However, it was announced on July 25th that this would be the case. And in 2023, it was announced on July 27th that results would come out on August 10th. As of this writing on August 11th, no such announcement has been made. But that's not to say that an announcement could not come suddenly. I say this because, starting in the final quarter of 2023, management stopped announcing when earnings would come out. Instead, they just announced them on the day that they planned to. This is rather frustrating as an analyst. And I'm sure it's even more frustrating as an investor. But for whatever reason, management has determined that this is an approach that's better for them.

At the present moment, analysts have low expectations from a revenue perspective. But they do have high expectations from a profit perspective. The current expectation is for revenue of about $98 million. That would be down from the $103.6 million reported one year earlier. Earnings per share, meanwhile, should come in at $0.12. That would translate to net income of about $38.8 million, compared to the $36,000 the company reported for the second quarter of 2023. In the table below, you can also see other profitability metrics for the second quarter of 2023. Investors would be wise to pay attention to what these are when data finally does come out.

Takeaway

Fundamentally speaking, MarketWise is suffering a great deal. In addition to this, the company is going through a leadership crisis. In all honesty, it probably was a wise idea to bring new management in last year. But the decisions made by the company clearly did not bear fruit. Whether this can be chalked up to issues at the company itself, or market conditions, is something that only time will tell. But when you add all of this together, and you see the poor capital allocation decision that management made with the special dividend, there's not much to be optimistic about. In most cases, this would cause me to become rather bearish. But when I consider how cheap shares are, I think that a speculative 'hold' rating makes more sense.

