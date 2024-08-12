JackF/iStock via Getty Images

I am always on the hunt for assets that compound and are less correlated to the market. The idea is that it counters market volatility to a certain extent, but many times, it is much more important to know the quality of the business itself. While searching for such names, I came across Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) and thought this was a buy in the current environment. While its performance during recessions has not been great, it still gives me the confidence to invest and stay in it during tough times. My thesis boils down to the following factors -

1. Essential quality business that will continue to thrive over the long term with returns less correlated to the index (24M beta of 0.45)

2. Their capital allocation strategy indicates great value return for shareholders.

3. Stock is attractively valued while ignoring the short-term distortion in its earnings

Tyson's Business and demand for protein

Tyson Foods is one of the world's largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. The company operates through four main segments: Beef, Chicken, Pork, and Prepared Foods, and is involved in various aspects of production, processing, and marketing in these segments. What puts this business in a prime position for the future is the world demand for protein.

The global demand for protein is projected to increase significantly due to several factors.

1. The global population is expected to reach 8.6B by 2030, up from 7.9B today. This increase will naturally drive higher food demand, including protein.

2. As incomes rise and urbanization continues, especially in developing countries, dietary patterns are shifting towards higher protein consumption. This trend is evident in countries like China and India, where meat consumption is growing rapidly. Additionally, there is a growing awareness of the health benefits of protein-rich diets, which provides the right catalyst for growth.

In 2024, the Fresh Meat market in the U.S. is projected to generate $88.12B in revenue, with an expected annual growth rate of 4.61%, while the Processed Meat market is expected to reach $42B, growing at an annual rate of 3.46% (CAGR 2024-2029)

Over the world, the Fresh Meat market is expected to generate $1.11T in revenue, with an annual growth rate of 6.49%, while the Processed Meat market is projected to reach $336.40B, growing annually by 5.04%.

Naysayers may point to meat alternatives and how it's good for the environment. But this phenomenon has largely fizzled out. Revenue in the Meat Substitutes market only amounts to $1.40B in 2024. The market is expected to grow annually by only around 2%. This situation continues to be similar even when you expand to the continent and also the world (2024 revenues $10.3B with a CAGR of 8.5% till 2029)

Revenue growth of the meat substitutes market in the United States (Statista) Revenues of meat substitutes in North America (Statista) Revenue growth of the meat substitutes market worldwide (Statista)

But how does Tyson's own financials look in this world of meat?

The company has grown its revenues through a combination of its own product offerings and strategic acquisitions. They have not only expanded their product lines but also expanded globally.

Data by YCharts

When looking at net income, it's natural to ask the reasons for the huge dip in 2023. These were short-term related to a combination of goodwill impairment charges, restructuring costs, and lower operating income in key segments such as beef and chicken, driven by higher input costs and challenging market conditions. So not too worried here.

Data by YCharts

In terms of its balance sheet, while its debt is noticeable, its debt to equity has shown a considerable decrease in the last 5 years (89% to 60.5%) and is also well covered by operational cash flow. During the company's Q3 fiscal 2024 call, it showcased its commitment to reduce costs, improve financial health, focus on capex and working capital, drive cashflow, and support dividends.

Investor Presentation

Returning Value for Shareholders

Tyson Foods has a long history of paying dividends and pays a quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share, yielding currently 3.17%. The dividend payments have been on an upward trajectory for the last decade and are well covered by cashflows. Additionally, the company has engaged in a stock buyback program and maintains a disciplined capital allocation strategy (The pace of share buybacks has considerably slowed in 2024 however)

Data by YCharts

The valuation for Tyson Foods is fair and will continue to get better

Valuing Tyson Foods company through the PE ratio is impossible as it has faced challenges maintaining profitability, as indicated by its negative net profit margin and diluted EPS. Even then, I hesitate to use the ratio for high Capex companies, which cause earnings to be volatile. There is also the factor of debt, which is not taken into account. In light of all this, we will pick three valuation ratios to evaluate this company.

EV/EBITDA

The trailing twelve-month EV/EBITDA ratio for Tyson Foods is 11.9x and the forward EV/EBITDA ratio is 10.3x, suggesting an improvement in EBITDA in the coming year, which would lower the multiple. But compared to its own history, this is on the higher end.

The ratios are closer to sector medians and an industry comparison would make more sense

I have taken industry comparables for Tyson from Seeking Alpha and considered only stocks that are mid-cap and above. This results in a Rank of 13 out of 32 candidates in the industry.

Industry components for EV/EBITDA comparison (SA)

P/B

The current PB ratio is 1.2x and is trading quite close to its lowest in its history. It's wonderful to think that we could have got this business less than its book value less than a year ago.

Data by YCharts

Obviously there is no perfect timing, but when you compare it against the same industry comparables this ratio looks extremely favorable to Tyson Foods.

Industry components for P/B comparison (SA)

P/CF

When comparing market cap to its operational cash flows, we see its 9.56x, which puts it at 9th position among its industry components. It also suggests that the company's cash flow generation is in line with or better than industry norms. With its upward trend in net income, I suspect this ratio will only get better this year.

Industry components for P/CF comparison (SA)

Risks to this thesis

Here I am more concerned about risks associated with the industry in general rather than company-specific risks when it comes to Tyson Foods.

The big problem is the margins in this industry. Food production is a low-margin industry, and an increase in input costs can squeeze margins. Tyson is no exception, as seen below.

Tikr

We already saw the cost structure being affected by variability in the input. The company will never be immune to this type of risk even in the future as there is heavy reliance on commodities such as corn, soybeans, and livestock. Fluctuations in the prices of these commodities can once again impact the company's cost structure and profitability. On the flip side, this may not last long, and a dip in stock price could be a significant buying opportunity.

Tyson Foods Stock Is a Buy

In a top-heavy index dominated by overvalued tech mega-caps, my choices are limited if I am looking for quality exposure to the stock market. The business of Tyson Foods is a consumer staple which gives me comfort not only in investing in their stock now but also in staying invested during a market breakdown. The long-term demand for its products which we discussed at the beginning and its high dividends mean this will go to my long-term buy-and-hold portfolio.