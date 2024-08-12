JamesBrey

Business Overview

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) is a diversified management and holding company that operates through Home & Building Products [HBP] and Consumer & Professional Products [CPP]. Their customers are mass merchandisers from home centres and distributors such as Home Depot (HD), Lowe's (LOW), etc. Under HBP, GFF conducts its business through Clopay, one of North America's largest producers of garage doors and rolling steel doors. CPP is a worldwide supplier of branded consumer and professional tools, including lawn & garden and outdoor décor, storage & organisation, and residential, commercial, and industrial fans.

HBP accounts for ~59% of FY23 sales, while CPP accounts for the remaining ~41%. Commercial sales account for 44% of HBP, while the majority falls under residential new construction, repair, and remodel. Under CPP, the U.S. and Australia are the main markets, accounting for ~65% and ~21% of FY23, respectively.

Historical Financial Analysis

Over the past few years, GFF's revenue has been steadily improving until FY23, when there was a -5.73% fall in revenue growth. FY23 revenue has fallen by 5.73% year-over-year, from $2.848 billion to $2.685 billion. This revenue fall is largely due to the CPP segment's 18% revenue decrease, partially offset by a 5% increase in HBP's revenue. Adjusting for the revenue from the early 2022 acquisition of Hunter, there is an 8% decrease in organic sales to $2.609 billion. Hunter Acquisition itself has contributed $75.76 million in incremental revenue. FY22 revenue has significantly grown by 25% from $2.270 billion to $2.848 billion, driven by a 45% increase in the HBP segment and a 9% increase in the CPP segment.

Moving onto profitability margins, GFF has demonstrated significant improvement in its margins. FY23 adjusted EBITDA margin has expanded significantly from 16.1% to 18.8%. FY23 adjusted EBITDA has grown by 10%, from $458.2 million to $505.3 million, mainly driven by the HBP segment. Despite a decline in residential volume, HBP segment-adjusted EBITDA has grown by 24% year-over-year, driven by favorable pricing and mix. The CPP segment, on the other hand, has a 45% decrease in adjusted EBITDA due to reduced volume, overhead, and manufacturing absorption. From FY20, its adjusted EBITDA has maintained significant growth over the years, maintaining a healthy trajectory of ~26% CAGR. Adjusted income from continuing operations has grown by 12%, from $247.7 million to $219.8 million, demonstrating a year-over-year improvement in margins.

Third Quarter Earnings Analysis

GFF's 3Q24 revenue was down by 5% year-over-year. Net income is at $41.1 million as compared to $49.2 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA has fallen by 9% from $138.6 million in the prior year quarter to $125.5 million. HBP segment revenue has fallen slightly due to an unfavourable product mix, with increased residential volume partially offset by falling commercial volume. Its adjusted EBITDA has fallen by 12% year-over-year, driven by lower revenue, increased steel prices, and other labor and distribution costs.

CPP has fallen significantly in comparison by 10% as a result of weaker consumer demand in North America, partially offset by stronger demand in Australia. However, CPP's adjusted EBITDA has significantly improved by 22% year-over-year, rising from $18.3 million to $22.3 million. This is largely due to improvements in North American production costs and company reduced discretionary spending, partially offset by weaker volume for the quarter.

Despite a poorer performance this quarter, HBP continues to show strong EBITDA margin, while CPP's profitability has improved due to its ongoing Global Sourcing Expansion Strategy execution. In addition, GFF has achieved a robust free cash flow of $120 million this quarter, allowing it to lower debt by $80 million, buy back $19 million of stocks, and fund its quarterly dividend. Moving on to guidance, GFF forecasted FY24 revenue to be approximately $2.65 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA of approximately $555 million.

Global Sourcing Strategy

The HBP segment has demonstrated relatively strong margins, whereas there is significant potential for improvement in the CPP segment. In response, GFF has an ongoing global sourcing initiative with the aim to reduce production costs and improve margins in this segment, transitioning its CPP product line to an asset-light model for the U.S. market. It is anticipated that this expansion will be completed by the end of this year. At the moment, it remains on schedule and within its budget.

Since 2023, they have managed to cease operations at 4 US manufacturing facilities and 4 wood mills, reducing their manufacturing footprint by over ~1.2 million sq. ft. Its Australia business in the CPP segment is already sourcing its products from China and Vietnam. This initiative primarily aims to improve the cost-effectiveness of its U.S. manufacturing operations. It is expected that GFF's CPP segment will achieve a 15% EBITDA margin within a year or two after completion, making margins sustainable into 2025 and beyond and improving free cash flow by enhancing working capital and reducing capital expenditures.

Expanding Portfolio in Australia Market

GFF's subsidiary, AMES Companies Inc., acquired Pope Products in July, a top producer of residential watering products from The Toro Company (TTC). It exclusively sells irrigation and garden watering products in Australia and New Zealand for agriculture, golf, residential, and commercial landscape markets. It is anticipated that this Australian provider of garden watering products would bring in ~$25 million in annual revenue, boosting GFF's earnings within the first year of acquisition. This marks their 7th acquisition in Australia as they expand their CPP portfolio in the second-largest market after the U.S. Other acquisitions in the past include Quatro Design, one of Australia's leading suppliers of glass fibre-reinforced concrete landscaping products, for ~AUD 3.5 million, to which the firm has contributed ~ AUD 5.0 million in a year after the acquisition. This aligns with GFF's strategy to grow in key international markets, reinforcing its market footprint in Australia.

Relative Valuation Model

In my relative valuation model, I will compare GFF to a list of peers in the highly competitive building product industry, as shown above, in terms of its growth outlook and profitability margins. It seems that the industry's overall outlook appears to be weak, with its peers mostly in the negative range or with a low single-digit forward revenue growth rate. Likewise, GFF has a negative revenue growth rate of -2.11%, lower than the peers' median of -1.87%.

GFF's profitability margins have demonstrated outperformance against its peers' median in terms of net income margin TTM and EBITDA margin TTM. GFF reported a net income margin TTM of 7.27% and an EBITDA margin TTM of 17.03%, which are 1.21x and 1.18x of the peers' median, respectively.

GFF's forward non-GAAP P/E ratio is currently trading at 12.09x, which is relatively lower than the peers' median of 17.72x. For context, it is trading slightly below its 5-year average of 12.37x. Despite having relatively stronger profitability margins than its peers, GFF has a relatively weaker growth outlook and has been facing weaker consumer demand. I argue it's fair to be trading lower than its peers' median.

For 2024, the market revenue estimate for GFF is $2.61 billion, while EPS is $4.84. For 2025, the revenue estimate is at $2.66 billion, while EPS is at $5.59. Given what we have discussed in my forward-looking analysis and management full-year guidance, they support the market's estimate. Applying my 2025 target P/E for GFF to its 2025 EPS estimate brings me to a 2025 target price of $59.02 with a 15% upside potential.

Risks & Conclusions

I would give GFF a buy rating given its improved profitability and robust free cash flow conversion. Despite the challenges posed by weakening consumer demand, GFF has been on track with its global sourcing strategy, focusing on improving the profitability margin of its weaker segment. The transformation of its product line to an asset-light structure has better positioned GFF in the competitive landscape. Additionally, the expectation of cooling interest rates is likely to drive future growth in residential volume. However, if interest rate cuts fail to materialize, the stock price could be significantly impacted. Nonetheless, the long-term prospects remain promising based on the factors discussed, which supports my buy rating.