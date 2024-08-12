TriplePoint Venture Growth: 25% Dividend Cut - What To Do Now?

Klaus Vedfelt

The stock price of TriplePoint Venture Growth (NYSE:TPVG) plummeted 7% on Thursday and fell to a new 52-week low after the business development company released worse-than-expected second quarter results.

Because the business development company failed to earn its dividend with net investment income and reported yet again a drop in its net asset value related to investment losses, TriplePoint Venture Growth realigned its dividend with its lower net investment income.

As a consequence, the BDC slashed its dividend by 25% and will pay only $0.30 per share per quarter going forward.

My Rating History

In my piece TriplePoint Venture Growth: 17% Yield Now A Red Flag, I warned of a dividend cut given that the business development company suffered large losses in the last quarter that also caused a steep drop in TriplePoint Venture Growth's net asset value.

In the second quarter, the business development company did not earn its dividend with net investment income as well, forcing a dividend cut. With the stock yielding 16% after the dividend reset, I maintain a stock classification of 'Hold.'

Ongoing Investment Losses Lead To Dividend Cut

TriplePoint Venture Growth continued to suffer investment losses in the second quarter, which resulted in ongoing pressure on the BDC's net asset value. In the first quarter, high net realized investment losses were the reason for a steep decline in the company's net asset value and though investment losses were much lower in the second quarter, they still caused a QoQ drop in the BDC's net asset value.

In the second quarter, TriplePoint Venture Growth recorded $18.8 million in net realized investment losses that were somewhat offset by unrealized gains in the investment portfolio.

In total, the business development company lost $4.0 million in the second quarter, compared to $39.7 million in the year ago period.

Due to these recognized investment losses, TriplePoint Venture Growth's net asset value decreased from $9.02 per share in 1Q24 to $8.83 per share in 2Q24.

Net Realized And Unrealized Gains And Losses (TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC)

Simultaneously, TriplePoint Venture Growth's non-accrual ratio deteriorated and hit a sky-high 8.2% (based on fair value) in the second quarter, reflecting a 1.4 percentage point increase QoQ.

In addition to a higher non-accrual (non-performing loan) ratio and high investment losses, TriplePoint Venture Growth did not earn its dividend with net investment income. This was the reason behind the business development company announcing a 25% dividend cut, which in turn caused yesterday's 7% decline in the BDC's stock price.

Non-Accruals (TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC)

Dividend Cut And Coverage

TriplePoint Venture Growth had an unfavorable trend in its dividend pay-out ratio in the previous three quarters, and the pay-out ratio rose dangerously close to 100%, suggesting that a dividend cut would be very much within the realm of possibility. As a consequence, I evaluated TriplePoint Venture Growth as a 'Hold'.

In the second quarter, TriplePoint Venture Growth under-earned its dividend with net investment income by $0.07 per share, which caused the dividend pay-out ratio to shoot up to an unsustainable 121%. Because of the sharp increase in the dividend pay-out ratio, TriplePoint Venture Growth slashed its dividend by 25% and decided to settle for a $0.30 per share per quarter dividend moving forward.

Based on the new dividend, and using 2Q24 net investment income as a benchmark, the business development company's estimated leading dividend pay-out ratio is around 91%. Also, based on the new annualized dividend of $1.20 per share, the stock of TriplePoint Venture Growth is poised to yield 16.1%.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using BDC Information)

18% Discount To Net Asset Value

TriplePoint Venture Growth's stock slumped after the dividend news, leading the BDC's stock to sell for an 18% discount to net asset value. I would anticipate TPVG's stock to sell for a big discount to net asset value given the reset dividend, as it reflects lower expectations for run-rate net investment income as well.

The best BDC that passive income investors can buy in the tech BDC market, in my view, is Hercules Capital (HTGC), though investors pay a gigantic 63% premium for the privilege to invest here. With Hercules Capital, however, the dividend is very safe.

Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) is selling for a 16% premium to net asset value, but the BDC also has better dividend coverage.

Data by YCharts

Why My Investment Thesis Could Be Wrong

Should TriplePoint Venture Growth get a handle on its credit situation and avoid additional investment losses moving forward, then the business development company has a reasonable chance to lower the discount to net asset value and possibly trade up to NAV. Taking into account TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC's history of persistent investment losses in the last year, I think the odds of this happening are slim.

The most likely scenario here is for TPVG to sell for an expanded net asset value discount for a longer period of time, but the dividend should now have lower risks as well.

My Conclusion

TriplePoint Venture Growth cut its dividend by 25% and the business development company now realigned its dividend with lower net investment income expectations.

Investment losses fell in 2Q24, on a QoQ basis, but TriplePoint Venture Growth failed to earn its dividend with net investment income.

The BDC's stock is now selling for an 18% discount to net asset value following the dividend cut, which makes TPVG the cheapest tech BDC in the market. I anticipate this high discount to net asset value to last, given the uncertainty about future investment losses in the BDC's investment portfolio.

Since I also think that the dividend is now better covered by net investment income than before, my stock classification of 'Hold' is still pretty much valid.