Olivier Le Moal

August has gotten off to a very volatile start, after stocks took a major nosedive last week. One ETF that was quite resilient during this selloff, however, is the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD). This was because the selloff was mostly concentrated in big names, which took down the S&P 500 (SPY), unlike SCHD, which is an ETF made up of high-quality dividend companies and tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index.

Perhaps now is the time to put money to work in value and dividend stocks instead of "diversifying" and buying the entire S&P 500 ETF, which is actually quite concentrated in the top companies and in the information technology sector. We pulled the data on all the companies and looked at the underlying fundamentals, to explain why SCHD is actually a premium ETF, and why most of the companies are actually trading at a pretty rich valuation. We also explain why SCHD can be just as diversified, if not more diversified, compared to the S&P 500.

An Overview

First and foremost, we want to address the fact that, while SCHD is categorized as "large value" in the sphere of ETF's, the constituents of the index are actually largely companies which are trading at a premium valuation. Nevertheless, we believe this valuation could be justified given the 'moat' that most of the companies in the ETF have, and the fact that they're likely more resilient and mature companies.

The fact that most of the companies in the index are rather mature should be no surprise, given some of the selection criteria include having a minimum of 10 consecutive years' worth of dividends paid out, and having a free float market cap of at least $500M. On the other hand, one of the downsides we could see to this ETF is the fact that there are a lot of other great companies who would be able to hit all the criteria, but for example prefer to use their Free Cash Flow to buy back 4% of shares via buybacks instead of issuing a 4% dividend. There could also definitely be arguments made about this, given the usual tax efficiency that derives from buying back shares instead of issuing dividends. Below, we've mapped the ETF's holdings according to weighting.

Author's Visuals

A Premium ETF

That being said, we took the dreaded process of manually pulling all the correct data of the 99 constituents and looking at all their financial metrics, given we haven't seen an in-depth analysis recently of all the underlying companies and fundamentals. The first thing that we noticed was the level of concentration of the ETF, which some could argue is quite high, with the largest 13 companies making up 50% of the index, and the largest 23 companies accounting for 75% of the index. And while one may think that the index is very cheap by looking at the metrics, which are stated on the Charles Schwab website, we've found out that they're actually a bit more expensive than their counterparts when taking into account all 99 holdings at on a weighted average basis.

We believe that many of the metrics looked at by investors while assessing the 99 underlying companies are actually stated on an equal weighted basis, when in fact investors should be looking at the weighted average which represents the heavy weighting of the top 15 companies that make up 58.18% of the index better. Below, we've graphed the weighted average EV/EBITDA in every sector and compared them to the average for their peers according to Seeking Alpha data. Do note however that we've excluded banks, which we have to value on different metrics than EV/EBITDA, but still included the other financial services businesses like, for example, asset management companies.

Author's Visuals, Seeking Alpha Data

As you can see for all sectors, on a weighted average basis, SCHD is trading at an EV/EBITDA of 13.80x compared to the sector median of 12.54x. On the contrary, the index still remains cheaper than the average US market, which has an EV/EBITDA of 16.81x at the beginning of 2024, which is likely more representative of the high multiples the S&P 500 is currently trading at.

Since we excluded the 31 banks which were in the ETF, and make up 10.29% of the index, we decided to value them using what we believe to be the two most common metrics: Price To Book and Return on Common Equity over the trailing 12 months (TTM). Again, we observe that the holdings in SCHD are trading at a very slight premium compared to the overall banking sector.

Author's Visuals, Seeking Alpha Data

Zooming in quickly on a per-company basis, more specifically the largest 15 holdings, we also included metrics like Price to Cash From Operations (CFO) and Price To Free Cash Flow which we define as CFO minus CapEx. We can also see in these metrics that the weighted average P/CFO for the largest 15 SCHD companies at 14.85x is higher than the sector median of 13.69x.

Author's Visuals, Seeking Alpha Data

Similarly, we don't know how FactSet aggregates the data that Charles Schwab uses to derive their 10.10x Price To Cash Flow figure, but we believe it's likely because they take the equal weighted average of the 99 companies instead of the weighted average, which would put overdue weight on smaller companies which make up only a small percent of the index.

Using the method we use to define Price Relative to Free Cash Flow, as explained earlier, we arrive at a Price Relative to Free Cash Flow of 28.16x, or a yield of 3.55% for the largest 15 stocks which make up 58.18% of the portfolio. Hence, we believe that the current dividend of 3.42% paid by SCHD is nicely covered by the Free Cash Flows of the underlying companies. Note that there is of course also room for growth in these underlying Free Cash Flow metrics, which could also steadily increase SCHD's share price.

More Diversified Than You Think

Coming back to the concentration in the SCHD ETF among the top 15 stocks, while it's quite high, it's perhaps more diversified than some may lead you to believe. That is, that according to research, you really only need about a dozen stocks to eliminate company-specific risk, or non-market risk. Which is also one of the reasons why we've been focusing on the top 15 companies of SCHD as well.

This, of course, doesn't mean that you can just have a portfolio of 15 of the most risky handpicked companies and still be diversified. On top of which, there can still be sector risk, which SCHD seems to have well under control, having a portfolio which is well diversified across sectors. But above all, we believe people considering the ETF or owning the ETF should be mostly asking themselves whether they believe these largest 15 companies are quality companies which have a sustainable competitive advantage and perhaps have growth left in them.

Applied Fundamentals in Finance

We actually also pulled the same data for the S&P 500, and looked at how many of the large companies made up the ETF, and overlapped them with SCHD. And as you can see, both for the S&P 500 and the SCHD the largest 8 companies make up for more than a staggering 32% of the entire ETF, meaning both ETFs are quite top-weighted. In other words, when owning the S&P 500 you really own mostly a few dozen companies rather than the perception of being diversified because the ETF has roughly 500 companies in it. What really matters are the largest 15 stocks and largest 30 stocks that make up over 50% of SCHD and the S&P 500.

Author's Visuals

So as far as we're concerned, we believe SCHD is quite as diversified as the S&P 500 in terms of non-market risk, and perhaps even more considering SCHD's largest holdings are diversified across sectors, eliminating most of the sector risk compared to the S&P 500 which is very concentrated in information technology.

The Bottom Line

As of now, we hold the SCHD ETF as a buy, given we believe it has substantial potential to outperform the broad-based indices like the S&P 500 over the next 10 years, based upon the ETF consisting of quality companies trading at a reasonable price.

Moreover, we believe the current dividend to be reasonable and well protected by the Free Cash Flow being generated by the constituents of the ETF. Likewise, we believe the ETF to be well diversified, largely consisting of over a dozen of quality companies, eliminating non-market risk, compared to the broad-based indices which contain a lot of companies which investors likely haven't heard of or haven't used any of their products. To conclude, as Charlie Munger would put it:

I think it’s much easier to find five than it is to find 100,” Munger said. “By the way, I call it ‘diworsification,’ which I copied from somebody. And I’m way more comfortable owning two or three stocks, which I think I know something about and where I think I have an advantage. (Charlie Munger)

Finally, from a technical perspective, we also believe that SCHD has recently made a breakout from the channel it entered in 2021, a possible positive signal for future upside performance.