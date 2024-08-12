SCHD: Preventing 'Diworsification' With Quality Dividends

Wright's Research profile picture
Wright's Research
4.36K Followers

Summary

  • The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stayed quite resilient during the recent market selloff due to its focus on high-quality dividend companies, unlike the broader S&P 500.
  • SCHD's holdings trade at a premium valuation, which, we believe, is justified by the stability and competitive advantage of the mature companies in the ETF.
  • The current dividend yield of SCHD is nicely supported by the Free Cash Flow of its constituent companies, with potential for future growth in both dividends and share price.
  • SCHD's top 15 holdings, making up over 58% of the portfolio, are sufficient to reduce non-market risk, showing that diversification doesn't require owning hundreds of stocks.

Dividends, distribution of profits by a corporation to shareholders.

Olivier Le Moal

August has gotten off to a very volatile start, after stocks took a major nosedive last week. One ETF that was quite resilient during this selloff, however, is the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:

This article was written by

Wright's Research profile picture
Wright's Research
4.36K Followers
Wright's Research is dedicated to providing equity and macroeconomic analysis that is both rational and forward-looking. We employ long-term strategies, firmly grounded in fundamental principles and the ethos of value investing. In addition, we actively embrace the idea of "innovation at a rational price" to hedge against technological disruption. To maintain a leading edge in the market, our work likewise incorporates insights from insider trading disclosures, as well as the latest trades made by the most respected investment figures and hedge fund managers with proven track records.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SCHD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SCHD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News