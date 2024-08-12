ryasick

Starwood Property (NYSE:STWD) delivered a decent, but not great, earnings report for the second fiscal quarter on Tuesday. While the REIT supported its dividend with distributable earnings, weaker performance in the commercial and residential segment led to a deterioration in distribution coverage. Starwood Property's distribution coverage ratio dropped to 100% in the second-quarter, meaning the REIT's safety margin completely disappeared and the REIT is potentially going to have to reset its dividend if its distribution metrics don't rebound. Starwood Property's risk to the dividend has increased, and I am downgrading Starwood Property to hold.

Previous rating

Good dividend coverage and a well-performing commercial and residential loan portfolio were two reasons for me why I rated shares of the commercial REIT a strong buy in May: Don't Miss This Drop And Lock In A 10% Yield. Given the deterioration in dividend coverage in Q2, which I did not foresee, I believe the risk matrix has changed here and a rating downgrade to hold is in order. However, Starwood Property announced that it would pay $0.48 per-share dividends in the next two quarters, likely to counter concerns about the REIT's distribution coverage.

Deteriorating Dividend Setup

Starwood Property is potentially facing dividend troubles in the near future, in large part because the commercial mortgage REIT saw a decline in its commercial and residential segment which, unfortunately, negatively impacted dividend coverage metrics.

Starwood Property generated only $0.48 per-share in distributable earnings in the second-quarter, mainly due to a decline in core earnings in the biggest segment, commercial and residential lending. Because of a drop-off in C&R distributable earnings, the REIT just about supported its $0.48 per-share with income in the second fiscal quarter. As a result, Starwood Property paid out 100% of its distributable earnings in Q2'24, meaning the risks for dividend continuity have increased considerable. The drop in distribution coverage was also quite significant, with the coverage ratio dropping 23 PP quarter-over-quarter.

Distributable Earnings, Per-Share Q3'23 Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24 Average Commercial and Residential $0.64 $0.63 $0.63 $0.58 $0.62 Infrastructure $0.03 $0.07 $0.06 $0.07 $0.06 Property $0.07 $0.07 $0.18 $0.04 $0.09 REIS $0.05 $0.10 - $0.11 $0.09 Corporate ($0.30) ($0.29) ($0.28) ($0.32) ($0.30) Total DE $0.49 $0.58 $0.59 $0.48 $0.54 Distribution $0.48 $0.48 $0.48 $0.48 $0.48 Coverage 102% 121% 123% 100% 111% Click to enlarge

The decline in distributable earnings is due to a net increase in Starwood Property's credit loss provisions. This account saw an increase of $43.0M in the second-quarter. Year-to-date, Starwood Property increased its credit loss provisions by $78M. Credit provisions have been a concern for the sector for a while, especially because an uptrend in credit provisions just caused Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) to cut its dividend by 24%.

Starwood Property

Starwood Property still maintained a fairly stable portfolio structure in the second-quarter, however. About 57% of investments were commercial loans, showing a decline of 1 PP Q/Q, and about 10% of total investments were U.S. offices.

Starwood Property

Starwood Property has consistently shifted away from the office category in recent years and invested more heavily into multifamily projects. This shift is obviously favorable for Starwood Property, as U.S. offices suffering headwinds in the form of lower occupancy rates and income projections in a post-COVID world.

Starwood Property

Starwood Property's valuation

Starwood Property and Ladder Capital (LADR) are two of the highest-valued commercial real estate firms in the sector due to their stable distribution histories and good dividend coverage metrics (at least so far). Starwood Property, as an example, has paid a consistent dividend of $0.48 per-share since 2013 and would be at risk of hurting its reputation as a reliable dividend payer greatly if it cut its dividend down due to credit issues in its portfolio.

Currently, Starwood Property is valued at a P/BV ratio of 1.00x, while Ladder Capital is trading at a price-to-book ratio of 0.98X. Blackstone Mortgage Trust recently cut its dividend by 24% due to negative credit provisioning trends and weak coverage. I consider Starwood Property to be about fairly valued at a 1.00X book value ratio -- STWD had a $19.64 book value per-share on a GAAP basis at the end of Q2 -- and given the deterioration in distribution coverage, I believe the risk profile has been slightly skewed to the downside here. While management declared stable $0.48 per-share quarterly dividends until the end of the year, likely to pre-empt speculation about a dividend cut following the Q2 decline in distributable earnings, I believe a rating downgrade to hold is warranted.

Risks with Starwood Property

The risks for Starwood Property have increased, especially with respect to the dividend, which was just about supported by distributable earnings in the second-quarter. Unfortunately, dividend investors must expect Starwood Property to fall short of its dividend in the near term, which would ratchet up pressure on the REIT's book value and valuation factor. What would change my mind about Starwood Property is if the REIT were to see a drastic improvement in its commercial and residential lending segment and better dividend coverage metrics.

Closing thoughts

Starwood Property saw quite a significant decline in its distribution coverage ratio in Q2'24 and the commercial REIT paid out a full 100% of its distributable earnings. In other words, the safety margin has disappeared and Starwood Property's 10% yield has gotten a lot more risky, in my opinion. Since Blackstone Mortgage also just cut its dividend by a considerable percentage, negative sentiment overhang could result in a larger discount to book value going forward. Given the pros and cons of Starwood Property's Q2'24 earnings report, I believe Starwood Property's shares have little fundamental upside catalysts. With shares also trading at about book value, I believe the risk matrix has changed unfavorably, and I consider a downgrade to hold appropriate.