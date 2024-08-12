benjaminalbiach

It pays to stick with ‘best of breed’ stocks across sectors, especially in the BDC segment, where management acumen and portfolio quality are of utmost importance.

While Price-to-NAV is an often used measure behind investment decisions in the BDC space, other measures such as operational efficiency, alignment of interest and portfolio health are factors that should also be considered as part of a whole package.

For example, internally managed BDCs like Capital Southwest (CSWC) and Main Street Capital (MAIN) have more efficient cost structures than externally managed ones, which is how the former class are able to support high dividend yields despite trading at a substantial premium to net asset value.

This brings me to Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC), which I last covered in February, highlighting its portfolio and bottom-line growth. While the stock has risen by 1.8%, it’s given investors a 6% total return including dividends, which works out to around 12% annualized, considering the half-year timeframe.

HTGC’s total return would have been higher had it not been for the recent drop in price since the start of the month, as shown below, due perhaps to market jitters around the job market and the pace of rate hikes, despite HTGC’s Q2 NII per share meeting consensus estimates.

Seeking Alpha

In this article, I revisit HTGC including its recent results, and discuss why it remains a compelling income pick for potentially strong total returns, so let’s get started!

HTGC: Magnificent 10% Yield, 128% Dividend Coverage

Hercules Capital is one of just a few internally managed BDCs on the market. Since inception over two decades ago in 2003, It's committed more than $20 billion to over 660 companies in the technology and life science space.

HTGC benefits from an efficient cost structure due to it being self-managed. This is reflected by its 2.2% operating expense ratio, which I calculated by taking its TTM operating expenses divided by Q2 total assets. This compares favorably to that of close peers that also invest in the same space, including TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) 3.3%, Horizon Technology Finance’s (HRZN) 2.4%, and Trinity Capital’s (TRIN) 3.3%, which I calculated using the same methodology.

Having a low-cost structure coupled with above-average yields in growth segments results in better return on equity. As shown below, HTGC has bested BDC peers with ROA and ROAE we8/10/2024ll above that of the market average.

Investor Presentation

HTGC continues to demonstrate strong operating fundamentals, with total investment income rising by 8% YoY to $125 million, and importantly, NII per share grew by 9% YoY to $0.51 per share. It’s benefitting from higher interest rates due to 97.4% floating rate exposure in its debt portfolio, with an effective yield of 14.7%. While this is down from a peak of 16.0% reached in Q2 of last year, it sits well above the 11.5% from Q2 2022, before interest rates began to rise.

As shown below, HTGC’s NII per share has risen materially since 2013, which much of the increase occurring last year, when Silicon Valley Bank (a competitor in the venture debt space) had a meltdown and as interest rates rose.

Investor Presentation

Notably, HTGC is finding plenty of opportunities in the current environment as IPOs remain muted, giving arise the need for continued venture debt funding. This is reflected by Q2 origination activity hitting a record level, with 63% of fundings going to technology companies. Most of these fundings were given to later-stage quality technology transactions, implying a better margin of safety for principal invested.

Risks to HTGC include the potential for a rate cut in September, which could mean lower effective yield. However, the potential cut is expected to be a modest quarter point, considering that the Fed has rejected calls for a jumbo rate. Other risks include a 1.7% sequential decline in NAV per share to $11.43, as some portfolio companies are seeing headwinds amidst economic uncertainty.

As shown below, much of the drop is related to unrealized depreciation, which could reverse should the economic picture change.

Investor Presentation

Meanwhile, investments on non-accrual remain low, at just 0.9% of portfolio fair value. HTGC also carries strong liquidity of $482 million, and a safe regulatory debt to equity ratio of 0.85x, sitting far below the 2.0x statutory limit for BDCs. This gives HTGC plenty of dry powder to fund deal opportunities as the venture capital deal environment starts to pick up, as noted during the recent conference call:

Venture capital ecosystem fundraising and investment activity moderately picked up in Q2, with year-to-date fundraising activity at approximately $37.4 billion and investment activity at approximately $93.4 billion, according to data gathered by PitchBook-NVCA. Both fundraising and investment activity are on pace with 2023 levels. We expect investment activity to remain at these levels, driven by more selectivity in terms of the profile of the companies receiving equity funding.

Importantly for income investors, HGTC currently sports an attractive 10.3% regular dividend yield. The dividend is well-supported by a 128% NII-to-Dividend coverage ratio, and HTGC carries $0.89 per share in spillover income from previous quarters’ NII in excess of dividends paid. These factors lend support to the $0.08 special dividends that HTGC has either paid or declared three times (once in every quarter) this year.

Lastly, HTGC may not appear to be cheap at the current price of $18.65 with a Price-to-NAV of 1.63x. However, I don’t consider it to be too pricey either, especially after the recent drop in price from a high of $21.78 reached in July. I believe well-run internally managed BDCs like HTGC deserve to trade at a premium to externally managed ones, for the aforementioned reason of efficient operating structure.

In addition, HTGC appears to be reasonably attractive from a forward PE standpoint at 9.1x, its well-covered dividend, and its robust funding platform including a low balance sheet leverage and ability to raise equity capital at an accretive premium to net asset value.

Investor Takeaway

Hercules Capital stands out as a top pick amongst growth-focused BDCs, particularly due to its efficient, internally managed structure and strong portfolio performance. HTGC has a strong track record of operating performance, and offers a robust 10.3% dividend yield and strong dividend coverage.

The company is seeing a strong venture capital funding environment and is poised to benefit from having plenty of dry powder on hand supported by a strong balance sheet. While HTGC trades at a premium to NAV, its operational efficiency, low leverage, and potential for continued dividend growth make it a worthwhile consideration for income-focused investors seeking potentially solid total returns.