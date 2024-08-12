Dutch Bros: Concerns Over Store Expansion, But Long-Term Growth Remains Intact

bymuratdeniz/E+ via Getty Images

Restaurant Stock Hammered in Q3

I gave Dutch Bro's (NYSE:BROS) stock a buy rating when I wrote about it in June. Following its Q2 earnings, the stock was down more than 25% at the opening, but the loss gradually decreased to about 20% at the close.

Unfortunately, restaurant stocks have suffered greatly this quarter as a result of the 350 basis point decrease in restaurant-level margin reported by Kura Sushi (NYSE:KRUS) due to an increase in labor costs in California. The market anticipated that businesses with significant exposure to California would suffer greatly. Chipotle's (NYSE:CMG) shares had likewise fallen more than 20% from its July peak.

Stock performance chart (Seeking Alpha)

Q2 Earnings Review

Despite the company's 30% revenue growth, net income, and adjusted EBITDA growth of 120% and 34%, respectively (see the below chart), the market was concerned about a possible plateau in same-store sales.

Financials (BROS)

Same-Store Sales Analysis

Sales at the same outlets increased by 4% in Q2, according to management, with a 7% price rise offsetting a 1% shift in the product mix. This suggests a 2% decrease in traffic. According to management, there will be more promotions in Q3, and price increases will only raise same-store sales by 1%. Therefore, the company may have flat or negative same-store sales growth if the traffic declines in Q3.

Comp growth (BROS)

Store Expansion and Real Estate Strategy

Additionally, the management cited the 2024 new store opening guidance of 150 stores as opposed to the prior guidance range of 150-165 stores. This is due to two factors: (1) the company is changing its real estate strategy and eliminating several locations from its original plan; and (2) to better optimize its capital consumption, the company would like to investigate a sell and lease back arrangement.

These two factors were very detrimental since they may lead to operational leverage and margin reduction if the company's same-store sales declined. In the restaurant industry, the company's restaurant-level margin of 23.7% was deemed low (Chipotle, for instance, had a restaurant-level margin of 28%). Therefore, if the margin declines, it may put more strain on the business. Secondly, the company's present scale is still small, and they may not be able to add stores at the rate they had hoped. It can also imply that company's the total addressable market is not as huge as expected. The growth stock valuation may be significantly impacted by any scenario.

Margin (BROS)

Comparison with Starbucks

The good news is that the company was still able to increase its margin in this quarter, despite the management mentioning that the company is also impacted by the implementation of California's minimum wage law. This is remarkable, particularly when contrasted with Starbucks' (NYSE:SBUX) North American operations. Due to a 6% decrease in transactions, Starbucks saw a fall in comparable store revenue and operating margin in the quarter. (see the below exhibit) Therefore, as compared to its rival, Dutch Bros did better in this area.

Starbucks financials (SBUX)

Future Growth Drivers

Competitive Advantage Intact

While indicating that fewer stores would open in 2024 than previously anticipated, the company increased both its revenue and EBITDA ranges. Therefore, it would appear that the company does not anticipate a significant obstacle from the rise in labor expenses in California. Because Dutch Bros. concentrates on smaller storefronts, it does not recruit as many retail employees at a single shop as Starbucks. As a result, I anticipate that this restaurant chain will be one of the least affected by the increase in minimum wage. A national salary increase should therefore strengthen the competitive advantage that the company has over its competitors.

Outlook (BROS)

Mobile Order System

By the end of 2024, the company planned to have all of its stores using the mobile order system. The system is currently complete at its 200 stores. If the plan goes as expected, this should enhance the customer experience and boost traffic.

Additionally, the mobile order system has the potential to enhance the transaction penetration of its reward program. This quarter, the company raised the transaction percentage of its reward program to 67%. An increased reward program turnover rate can aid in customer retention and facilitate the launch of new products and informational materials.

Valuation

Because the market believes that Bros's growth potential is far greater than that of its rival, the company trades at a higher valuation multiple. (see the below exhibit) Therefore, the lower after-earnings due to same-store sales declines and margin compression make some sense, at least in part.

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

However, I would not assume that the company's growth narrative is gone because the aforementioned analysis demonstrated that it continues to outperform its peer Starbucks in this challenging climate.

Further, analysts projected a 20% sales increase for the company in 2025–2026. (see the below exhibit) I believe that a growth rate of more than 20% maintains the long-term growth narrative. Therefore, given its long-term potential, I saw the recent low as a purchasing opportunity.

Analysts estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Risk

The company anticipated a promotional environment in Q3, and current data indicates that although US consumer spending growth has slowed, it is still far over the pre-pandemic level. However, this could lead to future pressure from competition.

PCE growth (FRED)

In addition, the Sahm rule was activated when the unemployment rate increased to 4.3% in July.

The Sahm rule states that when the three-month moving average of the unemployment rate (that is, an average that combines the rate of the three most recent months) rises by half a percentage point or more from its lowest level over the past 12 months, the US economy is in the beginning of a recession.

Sahm rule (Bloomberg)

Notwithstanding Sahm's analysis, there's a possibility that the post-pandemic labor force rebound will cause this rule to fail. Her rationale is as follows:

The pandemic has altered the nature of work in the at-home economy, which has encouraged workers who had retired to reenter the workforce. Additionally, because they have exhausted their COVID funds, consumers who drop out of the workforce return. As such, these may result in higher unemployment rates, but they may not necessarily bring about an economic recession.

Labor Participation Rate (BLS)

In addition, the overall employment rate is still rising, albeit more slowly.

Employment level (BLS)

More, in July, the leisure and hospitality industries continue to be significant contributors to job growth.

July employment by industry (BLS)

Therefore, I conclude that the economy is slowing down but is not now in a recession. Nonetheless, there is a chance that Dutch Bro could come under further pressure from the competition if the slowdown has a detrimental effect on their restaurant-level margin.

Conclusion

Despite the initial market reaction to the Q2 earnings report, which saw a significant drop in stock price, Dutch Bros has demonstrated resilience in a challenging environment. The company’s ability to grow revenues and expand margins, particularly in the face of increased labor costs in California, positions it favorably compared to its peers like Starbucks. While concerns over same-store sales and a potential slowdown in store expansion are valid, the long-term growth prospects remain intact, with analysts still expecting strong revenue growth in the coming years. The recent pullback in stock price may thus represent a buying opportunity, especially for investors with a long-term perspective.