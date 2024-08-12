Red Violet: Growth Accelerates As The Company Moves Upmarket

Aug. 12, 2024 5:18 AM ETRed Violet, Inc. (RDVT) Stock
Sandeep Nital David profile picture
Sandeep Nital David
138 Followers

Summary

  • Adjusted for one-time impacts, revenue growth accelerated year over year to 23% in Q2.
  • The corresponding EBITDA margin achieved was 32% as the company leverages its largely fixed cost base.
  • I raise my price target to $34 and believe that the company’s move further upmarket will unlock even greater opportunities.

The Power of Search Engine. Transforming Industries and Customer Service. A Look into the Future of AI search. Yellow loupe icon processing data on smart phone. Modern 3D render

da-kuk

Investment thesis

In my previous article covering the company, I was bullish on Red Violet's (NASDAQ:RDVT) growth prospects for its core products IDI and Forewarn. I also anticipated significant margin expansion as the company

This article was written by

Sandeep Nital David profile picture
Sandeep Nital David
138 Followers
An individual investor primarily focused on undercovered companies, with more than 50 companies on my watchlist. My areas include technology, software, electronics and the energy transition. I have been investing my personal capital for over 7 years in a broad range of companies globally. Through my years of analyzing countless companies, I have accumulated professional investment experience within my circle of competence. I have a Masters degree in Electrical Engineering and currently work as an automotive battery RnD engineer in Sweden. My write-ups on SA are a good way for me to layout my investment thesis on companies and receive feedback from the broader investing community. I enjoy diligently studying and researching small to mid cap companies which are often researched to a lesser extent by others. Through my analysis of numerous companies, I seek to identify asymmetric investment opportunities with the goal of achieving market beating returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RDVT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RDVT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RDVT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RDVT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News