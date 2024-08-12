x-reflexnaja/iStock via Getty Images

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) serves car owners with new tires and other car parts repair services such as oil change. The investment thesis revolves around a potential business turnaround. Monro's profitable business, strong balance sheet and the dividend protects investor's downside. Turnaround could provide an investor opportunity for capital appreciation.

Monro has been suffering from the weakness of its main product category - tires. Although Monro's business is still in decline, industry headwinds should eventually turn around, supported by underlying trends. Eventually, tires are a non-discretionary product category. While external issues persist, investors can enjoy an attractive dividend yield.

Company overview

Monro operates stores under multiple brands, which focus on tire retail and automotive repair. Monro has 1300 stores in 32 states, most of them are company owned. The company posts $1.3 billion annual sales and has 7700 employees. Approximately half of Monro's revenue comes from tire sales and the rest from services (28%), brakes (14%) and steering (8%). Monro (360), Tire Choice (349) and Mr. Tire (317) are its largest brands.

Company brands (Annual review)

Business is still in decline

In fiscal 2024, Monro's sales declined by 3.7% and comparable store sales declined by 3.9%. Earnings per share declined by 1.7% and adjusted EPS declined by 2.2%. According to the company, the sales decline was driven by the sale of wholesale tire locations, lower income consumers trading down to cheaper tires and weather conditions leading to postponement of tire changes, followed by reduction of sales of higher margin service sales.

At the end of July, Monro reported Q1 results of fiscal 2025. Sales declined by 10.3% and adjusted diluted EPS declined by 29%. On the positive side, Monro improved its gross margin on its way to pre-pandemic levels. For the Q2, Monro expects the profitability to improve further and saw the revenue in July to decline 7.6%.

Q1 highlights (Company presentation)

The shares of Monro reacted positively to Monro's quarterly results, jumping nearly 20%. According to Seeking Alpha, the short interest stands at 13%, which could partly explain the rapid rise. Since then, the shares have given up most of the gains. The stock has declined approximately 70% from the highs of 2019 and is 25% below its 52-week-high. Price action could indicate that the worst is already priced in, or the stock might be bottoming out.

Tire business should eventually turn around

Monro's revenue from the sale of tires in fiscal 2024 was $100 million lower than in fiscal 2023. Monro is not the only company reporting weakness in tire sales. For example, the distribution segment of Myers Industries reported a nearly 16% decline in sales in Q2. The decline in tire sales appears to be an industry-wide phenomenon. Consumers, pressured by inflation, have been deferring servicing their cars and choosing more affordable brands, as Monro mainly serves customers driving used cars older than five years.

As the mileage driven has returned to pre-covid levels, deferring a tire change cannot continue in perpetuity. Driving on bald tires can be dangerous. There are a few signs of recovery in the tires business. Although Monro's sales declined by almost ten percent in fiscal Q1, Monro reported that the units of tires returned to growth in June.

The good news about our space is it is completely non-discretionary. So it has to be done eventually. But over short periods of time, the consumer can make decisions out of necessity. -Brian D'Ambrosia, CFO, fiscal Q1 earnings call

Tire manufacturer Goodyear's (GT) tire volumes declined by 5.9% in Q2, while the volume decline in Q1 was 7.4% in the Americas segment. In Q2, Goodyear commented that "traditional sell-out volume down in mid to high single digits". For the full year 2024, Goodyear expects global volumes to be 3% lower than last year.

Sales by category and number of stores. '000s of $. (Author, 10-Ks)

When tire volumes recover, there will be several positive effects on Monro's financial performance. Naturally, higher revenue will lead to operational leverage. Increased tire sales leads to sales of services and cross-selling. When demand picks up, promotional pressures should also decrease. Additionally, potential sales of higher priced tires could boost both top-line and margins.

Monro benefits from multiple industry trends. The U.S. car parc is both growing and getting older, and miles driven has recovered back to pre-covid levels. These two trends should support the demand for Monro's products and services. Monro could also be a beneficiary of the transition to EVs, if one is to believe that heavier vehicles wear out tires quicker.

The downside of the EV transition is that oil changes represent 15-20% of Monro's business. At the moment, the company expects that EVs have a neutral effect on its business stemming from positive impact from tires and services that EVs potentially require, such as change of cooling fluids.

Total mileage driven. (FRED)

In the long term, Monro can grow in multiple ways. According to Statista, there are around 240 000 auto repair shops in the US, which enables Monro to be an active consolidator in the industry. In the space of services that Monro offers, there are around 136 000 outlets, presenting an attractive opportunity for further consolidation.

Monro's footprint is concentrated on the northwest and east coast, but the company has expanded in the past actively to new states. Last fiscal year, Monro did not do any new acquisitions. After lifting up the performance of its 300 poorly performing stores and closing some of them, management's attention could be shifted back to expansion again.

The balance sheet of Monro is rather strong. Monro's balance sheet might screen to be indebted due to leases, but at the end of fiscal 2024 Monro carried only $102 million of long-term debt. The net bank debt-to-EBITDA ratio stood at 0.5x at the end of 2023. In the last fiscal year, Monro's interest expenses declined thanks to lower debt despite rising average interest. In the current fiscal year, Monro expects to generate $120 million in operating cash flow.

Management incentives are well aligned with investors. Short-term incentives include comparable store sales growth and pre-tax income. The long-term incentive plan depends on ROIC. Last fiscal year, the management didn't meet the targets for growth and profit. The long-term ROIC target is set between 11-13.5%, while the 10-year median ROIC has been 5.3% according to QuickFS.

Potentially valued for a starting position

Based on nearly all valuation multiples, Monro is trading below their ten-year averages. By depressed earnings, Munro is trading at a forward P/E-multiple of 25x, compared to the 10-year average of 27x. EV/EBITDA multiple stands at 7.3x, compared to an average of 13x. The current P/FCF multiple stands at 15.1x and the 10-year average is 18.4x according to Koyfin.

To estimate Monro's fair value, one would need to assume that the demand environment is close to its bottom or normalize earnings. The 10-year average EPS has been $1.34. Therefore, it could be safe to begin with the last fiscal year's adjusted EPS of $1.33. Although Monro doesn't have earnings growth history to back up steady future growth, applying a 6% and 4% growth rates would mean that EPS would reach the level of 2015-2019 in 10 years. Monro could achieve such earnings growth by continuous actions to improve profitability, demand pickup, acquisitions and stock repurchases.

Estimation of fair value. (Author)

By applying a terminal multiple of 20x and a10% discount rate, the fair value would be $25.2. With a terminal multiple of 15x, the fair value would be $21, the lowest reading in July. The current share price appears to provide a decent starting point to build a position in Monro.

Monro's shares are also valued significantly lower than its closest peers. However, the gap is well justified by better growth, profitability and returns on capital. Unlike Monro, Valvoline (VVV) and Driven Brands (DRVN), which are engaged in other categories than tires, have been able to grow their business in the recent past. Their shares are trading 2-4 times higher on EV/S-basis.

According to Seeking Alpha, there are five analysts following the company with an average target price of $28.5, up from $25 per share before the recent quarterly results.

Risks to the thesis

It's noteworthy that Monro's revenues were in significant decline in all categories in the Q1 of fiscal 2025. Monro could be struggling in the highly competitive environment or losing its edge. However, the annual revenues of different categories, except tires, were approximately at the same level in fiscal 2024 as in fiscal 2022 and 2023, indicating rather stable development.

Monro is running some efficiency and cost reduction initiatives. This is required because the share of SG&A and cost of sales from revenue has been trending higher in the past decade. The trend has hurt Monro's profitability. Increasing revenues, operating leverage, would help the company towards the mean, but the risk is that industry dynamics and consumer behavior could have changed so that the company cannot reach its historical level of profitability. Fortunately, the company appears to be in a phase of improving performance rather than expansion.

Commitment to shareholder returns

The company highlights its commitment to shareholder returns. Monro pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share, resulting in a dividend yield of 4.3%. Against adjusted EPS of $1.33 the payout ratio stands at 84%. Monro has not been increasing its dividend consistently, but the dividend has been increasing since its listing. The 4-year average dividend yield is 2.5%.

Recently, the company has been able to reduce its share count. However, in hindsight its stock repurchases look like a mistake in capital allocation as the company bought back shares in fiscal 2023 at $44 per share for $96 million.

Conclusion

Monro is a profitable turnaround stock which is awaiting inevitable demand pickup. There are no clear signs that Monro would have lost its competitive edge. Its target customer, people who drive an over five-year-old used vehicle, could be impaired for longer. While it's uncertain when the demand returns, Monro's balance sheet is strong and the dividend provides an attractive base yield. Difficult times could provide Monro an opportunity to strengthen its market position with an acquisition at an accretive valuation.