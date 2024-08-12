Solo Brands: Struggling As Consumer Demand Fades

Aug. 12, 2024 5:27 AM ETSolo Brands, Inc. (DTC) Stock
OA Research profile picture
OA Research
321 Followers

Summary

  • Despite positive consumer feedback, Solo Brands is experiencing lower-than-expected traffic on its direct-to-consumer business, leading to lowered revenue guidance.
  • Debt continues to rise as the company now has a very high leverage ratio.
  • Solo Brands is moving to an omnichannel approach, which could help the new management team turn the business around.

Camping with dog

gollykim/E+ via Getty Images

Since my first article reviewing Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) back in late 2023 the company’s stock price has plunged by over 70%.

In 2024, the company is down nearly 80%, much of this decline has come

This article was written by

OA Research profile picture
OA Research
321 Followers
I'm a financial consultant and lifelong investor. I like to focus on long-term and am particularly fond of founder-led businesses with growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DTC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News