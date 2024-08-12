gollykim/E+ via Getty Images

Since my first article reviewing Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) back in late 2023 the company’s stock price has plunged by over 70%.

In 2024, the company is down nearly 80%, much of this decline has come after the company reported Q2 earnings. Management lowered guidance for the rest of the fiscal year, noting soft demand.

Let’s dig into the latest quarter to see if this company is poised for a turnaround, or if this is a company investors might want to continue to avoid.

Great Products and Yet Demand is Waning

On Solo Brand’s Q2 earnings call, the company’s CEO Chris Metz noted the company conducted insights from numerous consumers and found Chubbies and especially the Solo Stove brands are viewed very positively by consumers. Metz stated, “We conducted the most in-depth consumer segmentation analysis that our company has ever done, speaking to over 2,000 consumers. Within Stove, Solo Stove's net Promoter Score was incredibly high, putting us in the top 1 percentile in the outdoor goods market and leads in unaided brand awareness compared to our direct competitors.”

Solo Brands' research also found that the average household income for the Solo Stove brand was close to $200,000 annually and the average household income for Chubbies was roughly $140,000 annually.

Given these insights, management noted there seems to be room to possibly raise prices in future product launches.

Despite this news that the company’s products are viewed very favorably by consumers, the company did note that they are seeing less traffic than expected on their direct-to-consumer side of the business. For that reason, management lowered their 2024 full-year revenue guidance and their adjusted EBITDA margins.

Management stated full-year revenue would be in the range of $470 to $490 million, compared to the prior estimate of $490 to $510 million. Solo Brands now expects an EBITDA margin of 9% to 10% compared to the prior range of 10% to 12%.

Metz went on to state, he believes 2024 is essentially a rebuilding year for Solo Brands but thinks the company’s expenditures in the year current will pay dividends long-term. Metz stated, “…While the macro environment remains challenging in the near term, we are focused on our controllables, and we are pleased with the continued strength of our brand. We are making progress on our initiatives and are confident we have the strategies in place to position us for long-term growth.”

Risks

Many companies are seeing demand from consumers weaken as inflation has slowly started to come down in 2024. From travel (ABNB) to restaurants (SBUX), many companies are feeling the pain as consumers are pulling back on spending.

In particular, e-commerce companies seem to be struggling, as companies such as Etsy (ETSY) and Wayfair (W) fell after posting their latest quarterly results. Even Amazon (AMZN) noted consumers were being more cautious about spending, as many were trading down or looking for deals.

Of the companies I follow, Williams-Sonoma (WSM) and YETI (YETI) both posted good numbers and have more of an omnichannel approach. These brands are far more established than Solo Brands, but I believe the omnichannel approach is the right one to take in today's environment.

I’m glad to see that Solo Brand’s new management shares this view as well. On the earnings call, Metz had this to say about having an omnichannel approach moving forward, “As part of our strategic plan, we see substantial opportunities to continue to expand our omnichannel distribution. In fact, our consumer research has informed us that about 50% of consumers are purchasing their products in physical stores and not just online. This leads us to believe that our strategy of partnering with the right retailers to expand our overall revenue line is a smart approach.”

As much as I like this plan, Solo Brands could significantly struggle if a hard landing were to occur in the middle of their “rebuilding” phase. If that were to occur, I could see the company’s revenues decline and the business could be strapped with even more long-term debt. In such a scenario, the business may become a going concern and perhaps an M&A target.

Financials

In Q2 2024, Solo Brands reported revenues of roughly $131 million, which was essentially flat compared to Q2 2023 revenue. Direct-to-consumer revenue came in at roughly $99 million, which is slightly down compared to roughly $100 million in the prior year second quarter. Retail revenues were roughly $33 million for the quarter, which is 4.8% higher compared to Q2 2023.

Taking a step back, as you can see from the Income Statement table below, the company is performing far worst in 2024 as gross margins have declined, and the company has generated a net loss both quarter-to-date and year-to-date:

SEC.gov

As you can see above, much of the reason for the drop in net income is due to the increased operating expenses, specifically SG&A costs. SG&A costs increased by over 11% in the quarter compared to the prior year quarter and have risen by over 10% for the six months. Management noted much of those costs were related to professional fees and technology related investments.

From a balance sheet perspective, Solo Brands does have enough current assets to cover their current liabilities, as you can see below:

SEC.gov

However, the company’s debt has continued to as rise, as you can see from the graphic below:

FinChat.io

Solo Brands now has a net leverage ratio of 3.3 which makes the company far more riskier. I don’t like to see companies with this much debt and such a high leverage ratio.

Valuation

Solo Brands has valuation grade of a “B” at Seeking Alpha:

Seeking Alpha

Looking at these metrics, I think it’s reasonable to saw Solo Brands is fairly valued. I think P/S is a good metric to view a company now that it’s unprofitable. The company's forward P/S ratio is 0.15, which is far better than the sector median of 0.86. If you compare to a peer with a similar market cap, Clarus Corporation (CLAR), they have a forward P/S of 0.62. To me, this illustrates from a P/S perspective, Solo Brands seems fairly, if not, undervalued.

Currently, analysts don't have high hopes for a quick turnaround as revenue growth estimates are in the single digits in the upcoming years:

Seeking Alpha

Assuming the United States doesn't go into a recession, I think Metz and team could obtain these modest levels of growth in the near future.

Conclusion

The consumer feedback seems like good news for the company, as consumers clearly like both the Chubbies and Solo Stove brands.

After the massive selloff after reporting Q2 earnings, Solo Brands does seem fairly valued if not undervalued compared to peers.

However, the downward guidance is concerning and as the company's focus has primarily been e-commerce, I think if a hard landing occurs and the U.S. goes into a recession, these types of businesses would struggle more than those with an omnichannel approach.

The company's growing debt levels and increased leverage ratio are concerning to me as well. For these reasons, I plan to stay on the sidelines for a few more quarters to see if Metz and team can start to turn the company around.