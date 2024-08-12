maybefalse

Introduction

In my previous report on Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA), I rated the Chinese tech conglomerate a "Strong Buy" in light of its Q4 FY2024 report, citing fundamental business improvements at Alibaba (underneath the surface), management's commitment to delivering shareholder value via buybacks & dividends, and asymmetric risk/reward for long-term investors due to BABA's depressed valuation -

While BABA stock has continued to tread water around multi-year lows for several quarters now, the underlying improvement in Alibaba's core businesses observed in today's note provides ample reason for long-term investors to get more bullish on Alibaba. Amid macroeconomic stress in China, Alibaba's top-line growth has slowed to a single-digit rate; however, the Chinese tech conglomerate is still a free cash flow and capital return machine. With the Chinese financial markets and economy in turmoil, China's government and regulatory authorities have shown a willingness to ease up their policy stance and crackdown on tech giants. And, Alibaba's co-founders Jack Ma and Joe Tsai purchased BABA shares worth $200M earlier this year. Technically, Alibaba stock is seeing another strong rejection from the upper trend line of a falling wedge pattern in light of its Q4 FY2024 report. However, BABA stock looks like a coiled spring ready to explode higher at any time, given positive sloping momentum indicators [RSI and MACD]. WeBull Desktop As long as Alibaba holds near-term moving averages-10-wk and 20-wk [low $70s]- the short-term trend here is bullish. A breakdown of the low $70s could lead to a re-test of cycle lows in the low-to-mid-$50s; however, I think Mr. Market will reward Alibaba's improving business fundamentals sooner rather than later. Key Takeaway: I continue to rate Alibaba a "Strong Buy" in the $70s. Source: Alibaba Q4 Review: Don't Miss The Forest For The Trees

While Alibaba has gone virtually nowhere in the past three months (since my last update), we did see a successful test of the low $70s:

GoogleFinance

In today's note, we shall preview BABA's upcoming quarterly report and re-evaluate the stock using TQI's Quantamental Analysis process to see if it's a buy/sell/hold at current levels ahead of earnings.

What Is The Earnings Forecast For BABA? Is Alibaba Expected To Beat Earnings?

For Q1 FY2025, Alibaba is currently projected to record revenues and normalized EPS of $34.62B [+6.7% y/y, est. range: $30.95-35.53B] and $2.09 per share [-13.1% y/y, est. range: $1.66-2.40 per share].

Alibaba Q1 FY2025 Consensus Estimates (SeekingAlpha)

As we discussed in May, Alibaba has undertaken a heavy re-investment cycle within its core e-commerce business, wherein the Chinese tech conglomerate is intentionally reducing take rates within Taobao and T-mall businesses [TTG Group] to boost GMV. The long-term plan here is to monetize via ads [like Amazon (AMZN)]; however, in the short run, Alibaba's profitability is taking a hit from this strategic move. If you would like to learn more about Alibaba's recent business trends, please refer to my Q4 FY2024 earnings review article:

For now, the negative earnings trend seen in Q4 FY2024 is expected to continue (worsen) in Q1 FY2025, with consensus estimates calling for a -13% y/y drop in normalized earnings per share for this quarter.

Alibaba Earnings Projections (SeekingAlpha)

Interestingly, Alibaba's recent EPS revision trends [1 and 3 months] have been positive, with 5 upward against 3 downward EPS revisions for Q1. Additionally, Alibaba's revenue revision trends are also looking positive, with consensus analyst estimates calling for a continued top-line re-acceleration from low-to-mid-single digits to mid-to-high single digits through FY2025.

Alibaba Revenue Projections (SeekingAlpha)

Based on positive revision trends, I think it is fair to expect a "better-than-feared" quarterly report from Alibaba on Thursday [15th August 2024]; however, Alibaba's recent financial reports have been a string of mixed bags:

Alibaba Earnings History (SeekingAlpha)

As a long-term investor in BABA stock, I would love to see a sizeable double-beat from Alibaba, but given China's ongoing economic doldrums and Alibaba's recent business trends, I am not expecting fireworks from the Chinese tech conglomerate's quarterly report this week. That said, I am looking to see healthy GMV growth in Alibaba's e-commerce business and a hint of re-acceleration in Alibaba Cloud [with continued improvements in profitability].

Is Alibaba Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold Ahead Of Q1 FY2025 Earnings?

Heading into the June quarter report, Wall Street analysts remain bullish on BABA stock, with 13 out of 16 [>80%] analysts covering Alibaba - rating the stock as a "Buy" right now. With the remaining three analysts rating BABA a "Hold", there are no “Sell” ratings from Wall Street firms on BABA at this time.

TipRanks

While Alibaba's forecasted 12-month price target range of $80 to $125 per is quite wide, the consensus estimate of $104, if realized, would represent a very respectable +30% gain from current levels. Now, Wall Street is clearly bullish on Alibaba; however, I don't think the Street is bullish enough!

At ~8x P/FCF and ~6x EV/FCF, Alibaba Group Holding Limited remains a no-brainer buy for long-term investors, given its resilient financial performance in the face of a challenging operating environment in China.

Data by YCharts

Based on reasonable assumptions for future sales growth and optimized FCF margins, TQI's fair value estimate for BABA stock stands at ~$200 per share [up from our previous assessment of $195 per share]. Given Alibaba is trading at just ~$80 per share, I see a +150% upside to fair value for BABA stock.

TQI Investor Relations (Free to use at TQIG.org)

For today's exercise, I maintained all of our previous model assumptions for Alibaba except for its diluted share count, which has decreased by ~2.3% [net] since March 2024 due to aggressive stock buybacks.

Alibaba Investor Relations

Now, assuming a conservative exit multiple of ~15x P/FCF (a "China" discount is embedded into this assumption), I think Alibaba's stock could be trading at ~$503 per share five years from now. This price target implies a 5-year CAGR return of ~44.4%, and handily exceeds our investment hurdle rate of 15%.

TQI Valuation Model (Free to use at TQIG.org)

Considering the asymmetric risk/reward on offer (44%+ CAGR return for the next 5 years), I continue to view Alibaba as an incredible investment opportunity! While ongoing geopolitical tensions, regulatory crackdowns, and economic problems in China have led to ultra-negative investor sentiment for Chinese equities, investors are being handsomely compensated for taking on these additional risks.

Technically, BABA stock remains stuck in a "Stage-I" accumulation base. However, with Alibaba successfully holding the lower end of this base, I think a breakout above the descending wedge (marked in purple) and the 100-week moving average at ~$82 could trigger a sharp upside rally towards the upper end of Alibaba's Stage-I base at ~$120. The idea of such a rally is supported by rising RSI and MACD indicators.

Alibaba Stock Chart [08/09/2024] (WeBull Desktop)

Alibaba's stock is a coiled spring, waiting to explode higher! A top and bottom-line growth re-acceleration in Q1 FY2025 and/or a stronger-than-expected near-term outlook from Alibaba's management for FY2025 can catalyze a technical breakout, which could easily extend beyond that $120 level.

Concluding Thoughts

In recent quarters, Alibaba's stock has suffered negative post-ER reactions, and we may get another one on Thursday. However, based on fundamental, technical, and valuation analysis, BABA stock is a "Strong Buy" ahead of its Q1 FY2025 report.

Key Takeaway: I continue to rate Alibaba Group Holding Limited's stock a "Strong Buy" at current levels.

Thank you for reading, and happy investing! Please share any questions, thoughts, and/or concerns in the comments section below or DM me.