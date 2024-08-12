Klaus Vedfelt

Investment summary

My previous investment thought for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) (published on May 21st) was a buy rating because of the positive long-term growth outlook for the industry and that LYV is best positioned to benefit from it given its strong competitive advantage. I stay buy-rated for LYV as the fundamental growth outlook remains very positive, with very strong data points reported in the 2Q24 results that strengthen my bullish view.

2Q24 results update

Released on 30 July, LYV total revenue grew 7% on a reported basis from $5.6 billion to $6 billion. On an organic, constant-currency basis, total revenue grew 5.8%. Adjusted operating income [AOI] grew ~21%, with growth primarily driven by Concerts segment AOI growth of 61% to $271 million. Notably, the Concerts AOI margin grew to 5.4%, a record high for LYV. Sponsorship & Advertising [S&A] also saw AOI margin step up significantly from ~67% in 2Q23 to ~71% in 2Q24, driving ~10% of AOI growth. Ticketing revenue was the only segment that saw a growth deceleration from 23% organic growth in 2Q23 to 3.5% in 2Q24 (1Q24 was 6.6%).

Growth indicators point to strong underlying demand

LYV continues to perform as expected, and I believe this strong topline and AOI growth momentum can continue for the foreseeable future. There are multiple underlying trends that support my view.

First and foremost, on a year-to-date [YTD] basis, LYV has already sold 118 million tickets for shows in 2024, and this is a positive growth vs. 2Q23 with double-digit percentage growth in various areas such as arenas, amphitheaters, and theaters and clubs shows despite reduced stadium shows this year. Secondly, LYV has a very strong show pipeline for the rest of the year. For reference, management mentioned that the number of confirmed shows for large venues is up by a double-digit percentage, with growth driven by arenas and amphitheaters. Thirdly, LYV is also expanding the number of venues it has, with plans to open 14 major venues globally in 2024 and 2025 (FY23 opened 12 major venues). On top of new venues, LYV is also expected to complete major refurbishments of two venues in the US and Mexico in 2024. Based on LYV's historical track record, these large projects generated a very attractive return-on-investments (>20%). As such, I am positive that these new venues will be value accretive for LYV as well. Qualitatively, these new venues expand LYV's distribution capacity, allowing it to hold more shows and reach a wider group of fans. Hence, I don’t see any major impairments to my view that LYV can grow at ~10% CAGR for the coming years.

For those worried about the lower event-related deferred revenue ($4.1 billion in 2Q24 vs. $4.3 billion in 2Q23), there shouldn’t be much of a concern as the underlying show mix is shifting towards amphitheaters, which typically sees ticket sales closer to the show, so this doesn’t show up in the balance sheet today. Amphitheater shows also have a lower ticket price, so on an absolute dollar basis, event-related deferred revenue is expected to be lower.

As I've said in the past, from just purely a ticketing perspective, narrowly to how they do their numbers, one stadium show is triple the fan count and triple the average ticket price of an amphitheater show. 2Q24 earnings transcript On Ticketmaster, the way it flows through is that it would have had fewer on sales in the fourth quarter because the amphitheater shows tend to go on sale closer in time to the shows. 1Q24 earnings transcript

Other minor data points that point to a positive underlying demand trend include:

Cancellation rates are trending down on a y/y basis for North American shows, now at levels (4 to 5% of total shows) below the historical norm. Demand from casual fans is picking up, including demand for seasonal concert ticket promotions and sales of lawn seats to amphitheater shows. This tells me that the demand strength is driven by a broader fan base (higher demand quality vs. just a concentrated base of fans). Spending per fan is also trending upwards, as seen from spending trends in amphitheater shows and major festivals (which saw double-digit growth in spending per fan on a YTD basis).

Another good indicator that the industry is seeing a positive demand recovery is that advertisers are stepping up their marketing budgets for the live event industry. For LYV, it is almost fully booked for the entire year, a big step up from the 85% booked rate seen in 1Q24. Notably, LYV has expanded its relationships with large brand partners, including a multi-year partnership with Coca-Cola, an extension with Hulu, and a partnership with BeatBox spanning 40+ festivals. The way I assess this is that marketers must have done their own research to believe that demand for live events is back; hence, they are willing to step up on marketing expenses in this area.

Positive AOI growth improves balance sheet strength

With the business now set to grow (both revenue and AOI), LYV’s balance sheet should get increasingly better. This opens up the possibility for management to conduct share buybacks. Even if management doesn’t allocate capital to buybacks of dividends, having a stronger balance sheet also enables LYV to better fund its CAPEX plans, which were indicated to step up from $440 million in 2023 to $650 million in FY24 without causing any major risk.

Valuation

I largely maintained my growth model assumptions for LYV, as I do not see any major changes in the 2Q24 results that require me to do so. In fact, with all the leading growth indicators and improvements in underlying demand, I have higher confidence that LYV can grow at a 10% CAGR for the foreseeable future and that the AOI margin should expand as growth sustains a ~10% level. Please note that the 1H24 AOI margin is ~11% on average, so I am being conservative in not extrapolating this margin strength forward. Despite the positive growth outlook, the market seems to be overly worried about the macro environment (weak discretionary spending environment) as the LYV forward AOI (EBITDA) multiple got derated to 10x. I believe this sell-down has nothing to do with the fundamentals of LYV and is just market volatility. As LYV grows as expected, valuation should revert back to 11x at the bare minimum (past 1-year average). To give readers better comfort, in the entire of FY23, where inflation was a lot higher than today, the stock has never traded below 10x.

Risk

I could be wrong about how bad the discretionary spending environment is, despite all the positive indicators that LYV has reported. If the macro situation doesn’t recover in due time (i.e., this uncertain spending environment gets prolonged), LYV may not be able to grow at 10% CAGR in the near term. This may also cause an overhang on the stock’s valuation, limiting its ability to get rerated back to 11x.

Conclusion

My view for LYV is a buy rating as the strong 2Q24 results, coupled with positive growth indicators, reinforce my bullish view. The expansion in venue footprint, growing ticket sales, and positive sponsorship booking rates paint a very healthy growth outlook. While the market seems to be worried about discretionary spending impacting demand for live events, LYV’s reported data convinced me otherwise, and I believe as LYV prints positive growth as expected, valuation multiple will revert upwards.