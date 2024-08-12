The REIT Comeback: Earnings Recap

Matteo Colombo

REIT Earnings Scorecard

iREIT®+HOYA Capital

Over 200 U.S. REITs and homebuilders have reported second-quarter earnings results over the past six weeks, providing critical information on the state of the commercial and residential real estate industry. In this report, we highlight some quick incremental positives and negatives we've observed across each of the major property sectors. Amid an otherwise underwhelming earnings season across the broader equity market, REIT earnings results were notably better than expected. Of the 96 equity REITs that provide full-year FFO guidance, 57 (59%) raised their outlook, while 13 (14%) lowered - well above the historical second-quarter average "raise rate" of 40-45%. By comparison, FactSet reports that 53% of the 272 S&P 500 constituents that have provided Earnings Per Share ("EPS") guidance have issued a positive revision. Last earnings season, 41% of REITs raised their outlook, while 11% lowered.

iREIT®+HOYA Capital

Upside surprises at the property-sector level included Retail, Sunbelt Apartment, NYC/Sunbelt Office, Senior Housing, and Industrial REITs. Favorable expense trends (disinflation) and moderating supply growth drove incremental upside. Losers included Self-Storage, Hotel, Timber/Farmland, and Mortgage REITs. The West Coast - particularly California - was a region of notable weakness, however, particularly within the office sector. External growth remained limited, but there were indications that animal spirits are beginning to come alive. Overarching trends have been broadly consistent with the "green shoots" identified in our REIT Earnings Preview: surprising strength in office leasing activity, a "bottoming" in logistics-related demand, and a slight cooldown in consumer-oriented trends affecting travel demand. Retail leasing activity was an upside surprise, with strip center REITs posting a record-setting quarter of occupancy and rent spreads, with "no sign of slowing" being a common refrain. Residential REITs finished strong after a lukewarm start to earnings season, with Sunbelt-focused REITs reporting surprisingly buoyant leasing activity despite record-setting supply growth.

iREIT®+HOYA Capital

Favorable revisions to the expense outlook (especially insurance renewals) were also an incremental positive tailwind that drove a near-universal slate of positive guidance same-store expense revisions. On the downside, Hotel REIT results were surprisingly soft, with a universal slate of downward revisions to Revenue Per Available Room ("RevPAR") expectations, a clear indication of slowing consumer activity. Self-storage REITs also reported another downbeat quarter, with sluggish housing market activity and record-setting supply growth creating ultra-competitive conditions with steep discounting. Mortgage REITs also reported a disappointing quarter despite an otherwise favorable macroeconomic environment, prompting a handful of dividend cuts across the space. Below, we award each property sector an Earnings Season Grade - ranked in order from best to worst - and highlight quick incremental positives and negatives we've observed across each of the major property sectors.

iREIT®+HOYA Capital

Strip Center REIT Earnings Score

Strip Centers: (Final Grade: A-)

FFO Guidance: 9 Raise, 2 Maintain, 1 Lower (+120bps Average)

NOI Guidance: 7 Raise, 4 Maintain (+30bps Average)

Positives : Robust leasing activity, renewal spreads near record highs

: Robust leasing activity, renewal spreads near record highs Negatives: External growth muted, REITs remain net sellers (ROIC)

iREIT®+HOYA Capital

Apartment REIT Earnings Score

Apartment: (Final Grade: A-)

FFO Guidance: 8 Raise, 3 Maintain (+110bps Average)

NOI Guidance: 9 Raise, 1 Maintain (+60bps Average)

Positives : Favorable expense trends, Sunbelt stronger than feared

: Favorable expense trends, Sunbelt stronger than feared Negatives: New rent growth moderating again after early-2024 rebound

iREIT®+HOYA Capital

Industrial REIT Earnings Score

Industrial: (Final Grade: B+)

FFO Guidance: 5 Raise, 2 Maintain, 1 Lower (+85 bps Average)

NOI Guidance: 4 Raise, 4 Maintain (+30 bps Average)

Positives : Impressive leasing activity after a weak first-quarter

: Impressive leasing activity after a weak first-quarter Negatives: Supply headwinds lingering until early 2025

iREIT®+HOYA Capital

Office REIT Earnings Score

Office: (Final Grade: B+)

FFO Guidance: 8 Raise, 4 Maintain, 1 Lower (+50 bps)

Positives : Leasing activity rebound, rents firming, Sunbelt strength

: Leasing activity rebound, rents firming, Sunbelt strength Negatives: West Coast weakness, Not good enough to change the narrative

iREIT®+HOYA Capital

Casino REIT Earnings Score

Casino: (Final Grade: B+)

FFO Guidance: 1 Raise (+60bps Average)

Positives : Finding accretive opportunities in debt financing

: Finding accretive opportunities in debt financing Negatives: Casino transactions remain few and far between

iREIT®+HOYA Capital

Healthcare REIT Earnings Score

Healthcare: (Final Grade: B+)

FFO Guidance: 7 Raise, 3 Maintain (+70 bps Average)

NOI Guidance: 3 Raise, 2 Maintain (+50 bps Average)

Positives : Senior Housing, Skilled Nursing recovery continues

: Senior Housing, Skilled Nursing recovery continues Negatives: Lingering operator issues, especially "public-pay" exposure

iREIT®+HOYA Capital

Single-Family Rental REIT Earnings Score

Single-Family Rental: (Final Grade: B)

FFO Guidance: 2 Raise (+80bps Average)

NOI Guidance: 1 Raise, 1 Maintain (+25bps Average)

Positives : Lower turnover, Healthy external growth activity

: Lower turnover, Healthy external growth activity Negatives: Notable rent weakness in Phoenix, Central Florida

iREIT®+HOYA Capital

Net Lease REIT Earnings Score

Net Lease: (Final Grade: B)

FFO Guidance: 5 Raise, 5 Maintain, 1 Lower (+60bps Average)

Positives : Optimism on external growth at lower rates

: Optimism on external growth at lower rates Negatives: Few sellers, spreads remain tight even as rates retreat

iREIT®+HOYA Capital

Mall REIT Earnings Score

Malls: (Final Grade: B)

FFO Guidance: 2 Raise (+50bps Average)

Positives : Solid leasing activity, fundamentals back at 2019-levels

: Solid leasing activity, fundamentals back at 2019-levels Negatives: Negative commentary on lower-end consumer

iREIT®+HOYA Capital

Manufactured Housing REIT Earnings Score

Manufactured Housing: (Final Grade: B-)

FFO Guidance: 1 Raise, 1 Maintain (+40bps Average)

NOI Guidance: 1 Raise, 1 Maintain (-30bps Average)

Positive : Solid manufactured housing ("MH") trends, lower expenses

: Solid manufactured housing ("MH") trends, lower expenses Negative: Continued softness in transient RV segment, UK rebound

iREIT®+HOYA Capital

Cell Tower REIT Earnings Score

Cell Tower: (Final Grade: B-)

FFO Guidance: 2 Raise, 2 Lower (+10bps Average)

Revenue Guidance: 1 Raise, 2 Lower. 1 Maintain (-30bps Average)

Positives : International markets, data center strength

: International markets, data center strength Negatives: Domestic carrier activity remains soft

iREIT®+HOYA Capital

Billboard REIT Earnings Score

Billboard: (Final Grade: B-)

FFO Guidance: 2 Maintain (Unchanged)

Positives : Local advertising spending, NYC transit recovery

: Local advertising spending, NYC transit recovery Negatives: National ad spending remains soft, prone to quick contraction

iREIT®+HOYA Capital

Data Center REIT Earnings Score

Data Center: (Final Grade: B-)

FFO Guidance: 1 Raise, 2 Maintain (+10bps Average)

Revenue Guidance: 2 Maintain, 1 Lower (-10bps Average)

Positives : Deleveraging, Strong interconnection activity

: Deleveraging, Strong interconnection activity Negatives: Hyperscale pricing cools after acceleration in 2023

iREIT®+HOYA Capital

Hotel REIT Earnings Score

Hotels: (Final Grade: C+)

FFO Guidance: 4 Raise, 1 Maintain, 4 Lower (-10bps Average)

RevPAR Guidance: 10 Lower (-60bps Average)

Positives : Favorable expense/margin trends, Accretive external growth

: Favorable expense/margin trends, Accretive external growth Negatives: Clear signs of moderating leisure demand and softer pricing

iREIT®+HOYA Capital

Residential Mortgage REITs

Residential mREITs: (Final Grade: C+)

Book Value Change: -2.9% (Exp: +1%-3%)

Positives : Credit-focused and service-focused ("MSR") mREITs

: Credit-focused and service-focused ("MSR") mREITs Negatives: Agency-focused mREITs with unfavorable hedge exposure

iREIT®+HOYA Capital

Commercial Mortgage REITs

Commercial mREITs: (Final Grade: C)

Book Value Change: -2.6% (Exp: Flat)

Positives : Multifamily relatively stable, Reserves (mostly) covering losses

: Multifamily relatively stable, Reserves (mostly) covering losses Negatives: Several big misses, and a pair of dividend reductions

iREIT®+HOYA Capital

Self-Storage REIT Earnings Score

Self-Storage: (Final Grade: C)

FFO Guidance: 1 Raise, 1 Maintain, 2 Lower (-90bps Average)

NOI Guidance: 1 Raise, 1 Maintain, 2 Lower (-90bps Average)

Positives : Steady renewal rents, modest move-out activity

: Steady renewal rents, modest move-out activity Negatives: Still highly competitive - weak occupancy and "Street rates"

iREIT®+HOYA Capital

Quick Recap: Strong REIT Earnings Season

Amid an otherwise underwhelming earnings season across the broader equity market, REIT earnings results were notably better than expected. Of the 96 equity REITs that provide full-year FFO guidance, 57 (59%) raised their outlook, while 13 (14%) lowered - well above the historical second-quarter average "raise rate" of 40-45%. Upside surprises at the property-sector level included Strip Center, Sunbelt Apartment, NYC/Sunbelt Office, Senior Housing, and Industrial REITs. Favorable expense trends (disinflation) and moderating supply growth drove incremental upside. Losers included Self-Storage, Hotel, Timber/Farmland, and Mortgage REITs. West Coast - particularly California - was a region of notable weakness. External growth remained limited, but animal spirits are beginning to come alive. In this report, we highlighted some quick incremental positives and negatives across each of the major property sectors. Later this week, we'll publish our full "Winners & Losers" Report before launching into our quarterly REIT Rankings sector reports.

iREIT®+HOYA Capital

For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Cell Towers, Casinos, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Healthcare, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Farmland, Storage, Timber, Mortgage, and Cannabis.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises two Exchange-Traded Funds listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index and in the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.