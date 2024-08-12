The REIT Comeback: Earnings Recap

REIT Earnings Scorecard
Over 200 U.S. REITs and homebuilders have reported second-quarter earnings results over the past six weeks, providing critical information on the state of the commercial and residential real estate industry. In this report, we highlight some quick incremental positives and negatives we've observed across each of the major property sectors. Amid an otherwise underwhelming earnings season across the broader equity market, REIT earnings results were notably better than expected. Of the 96 equity REITs that provide full-year FFO guidance, 57 (59%) raised their outlook, while 13 (14%) lowered - well above the historical second-quarter average "raise rate" of 40-45%. By comparison, FactSet reports that 53% of the 272 S&P 500 constituents that have provided Earnings Per Share ("EPS") guidance have issued a positive revision. Last earnings season, 41% of REITs raised their outlook, while 11% lowered.
Upside surprises at the property-sector level included Retail, Sunbelt Apartment, NYC/Sunbelt Office, Senior Housing, and Industrial REITs. Favorable expense trends (disinflation) and moderating supply growth drove incremental upside. Losers included Self-Storage, Hotel, Timber/Farmland, and Mortgage REITs. The West Coast - particularly California - was a region of notable weakness, however, particularly within the office sector. External growth remained limited, but there were indications that animal spirits are beginning to come alive. Overarching trends have been broadly consistent with the "green shoots" identified in our REIT Earnings Preview: surprising strength in office leasing activity, a "bottoming" in logistics-related demand, and a slight cooldown in consumer-oriented trends affecting travel demand. Retail leasing activity was an upside surprise, with strip center REITs posting a record-setting quarter of occupancy and rent spreads, with "no sign of slowing" being a common refrain. Residential REITs finished strong after a lukewarm start to earnings season, with Sunbelt-focused REITs reporting surprisingly buoyant leasing activity despite record-setting supply growth.
Favorable revisions to the expense outlook (especially insurance renewals) were also an incremental positive tailwind that drove a near-universal slate of positive guidance same-store expense revisions. On the downside, Hotel REIT results were surprisingly soft, with a universal slate of downward revisions to Revenue Per Available Room ("RevPAR") expectations, a clear indication of slowing consumer activity. Self-storage REITs also reported another downbeat quarter, with sluggish housing market activity and record-setting supply growth creating ultra-competitive conditions with steep discounting. Mortgage REITs also reported a disappointing quarter despite an otherwise favorable macroeconomic environment, prompting a handful of dividend cuts across the space. Below, we award each property sector an Earnings Season Grade - ranked in order from best to worst - and highlight quick incremental positives and negatives we've observed across each of the major property sectors.
Strip Center REIT Earnings Score
Strip Centers: (Final Grade: A-)
- FFO Guidance: 9 Raise, 2 Maintain, 1 Lower (+120bps Average)
- NOI Guidance: 7 Raise, 4 Maintain (+30bps Average)
- Positives: Robust leasing activity, renewal spreads near record highs
- Negatives: External growth muted, REITs remain net sellers (ROIC)
Apartment REIT Earnings Score
Apartment: (Final Grade: A-)
- FFO Guidance: 8 Raise, 3 Maintain (+110bps Average)
- NOI Guidance: 9 Raise, 1 Maintain (+60bps Average)
- Positives: Favorable expense trends, Sunbelt stronger than feared
- Negatives: New rent growth moderating again after early-2024 rebound
Industrial REIT Earnings Score
Industrial: (Final Grade: B+)
- FFO Guidance: 5 Raise, 2 Maintain, 1 Lower (+85 bps Average)
- NOI Guidance: 4 Raise, 4 Maintain (+30 bps Average)
- Positives: Impressive leasing activity after a weak first-quarter
- Negatives: Supply headwinds lingering until early 2025
Office REIT Earnings Score
Office: (Final Grade: B+)
- FFO Guidance: 8 Raise, 4 Maintain, 1 Lower (+50 bps)
- Positives: Leasing activity rebound, rents firming, Sunbelt strength
- Negatives: West Coast weakness, Not good enough to change the narrative
Casino REIT Earnings Score
Casino: (Final Grade: B+)
- FFO Guidance: 1 Raise (+60bps Average)
- Positives: Finding accretive opportunities in debt financing
- Negatives: Casino transactions remain few and far between
Healthcare REIT Earnings Score
Healthcare: (Final Grade: B+)
- FFO Guidance: 7 Raise, 3 Maintain (+70 bps Average)
- NOI Guidance: 3 Raise, 2 Maintain (+50 bps Average)
- Positives: Senior Housing, Skilled Nursing recovery continues
- Negatives: Lingering operator issues, especially "public-pay" exposure
Single-Family Rental REIT Earnings Score
Single-Family Rental: (Final Grade: B)
- FFO Guidance: 2 Raise (+80bps Average)
- NOI Guidance: 1 Raise, 1 Maintain (+25bps Average)
- Positives: Lower turnover, Healthy external growth activity
- Negatives: Notable rent weakness in Phoenix, Central Florida
Net Lease REIT Earnings Score
Net Lease: (Final Grade: B)
- FFO Guidance: 5 Raise, 5 Maintain, 1 Lower (+60bps Average)
- Positives: Optimism on external growth at lower rates
- Negatives: Few sellers, spreads remain tight even as rates retreat
Mall REIT Earnings Score
Malls: (Final Grade: B)
- FFO Guidance: 2 Raise (+50bps Average)
- Positives: Solid leasing activity, fundamentals back at 2019-levels
- Negatives: Negative commentary on lower-end consumer
Manufactured Housing REIT Earnings Score
Manufactured Housing: (Final Grade: B-)
- FFO Guidance: 1 Raise, 1 Maintain (+40bps Average)
- NOI Guidance: 1 Raise, 1 Maintain (-30bps Average)
- Positive: Solid manufactured housing ("MH") trends, lower expenses
- Negative: Continued softness in transient RV segment, UK rebound
Cell Tower REIT Earnings Score
Cell Tower: (Final Grade: B-)
- FFO Guidance: 2 Raise, 2 Lower (+10bps Average)
- Revenue Guidance: 1 Raise, 2 Lower. 1 Maintain (-30bps Average)
- Positives: International markets, data center strength
- Negatives: Domestic carrier activity remains soft
Billboard REIT Earnings Score
Billboard: (Final Grade: B-)
- FFO Guidance: 2 Maintain (Unchanged)
- Positives: Local advertising spending, NYC transit recovery
- Negatives: National ad spending remains soft, prone to quick contraction
Data Center REIT Earnings Score
Data Center: (Final Grade: B-)
- FFO Guidance: 1 Raise, 2 Maintain (+10bps Average)
- Revenue Guidance: 2 Maintain, 1 Lower (-10bps Average)
- Positives: Deleveraging, Strong interconnection activity
- Negatives: Hyperscale pricing cools after acceleration in 2023
Hotel REIT Earnings Score
Hotels: (Final Grade: C+)
- FFO Guidance: 4 Raise, 1 Maintain, 4 Lower (-10bps Average)
- RevPAR Guidance: 10 Lower (-60bps Average)
- Positives: Favorable expense/margin trends, Accretive external growth
- Negatives: Clear signs of moderating leisure demand and softer pricing
Residential Mortgage REITs
Residential mREITs: (Final Grade: C+)
- Book Value Change: -2.9% (Exp: +1%-3%)
- Positives: Credit-focused and service-focused ("MSR") mREITs
- Negatives: Agency-focused mREITs with unfavorable hedge exposure
Commercial Mortgage REITs
Commercial mREITs: (Final Grade: C)
- Book Value Change: -2.6% (Exp: Flat)
- Positives: Multifamily relatively stable, Reserves (mostly) covering losses
- Negatives: Several big misses, and a pair of dividend reductions
Self-Storage REIT Earnings Score
Self-Storage: (Final Grade: C)
- FFO Guidance: 1 Raise, 1 Maintain, 2 Lower (-90bps Average)
- NOI Guidance: 1 Raise, 1 Maintain, 2 Lower (-90bps Average)
- Positives: Steady renewal rents, modest move-out activity
- Negatives: Still highly competitive - weak occupancy and "Street rates"
Quick Recap: Strong REIT Earnings Season
Amid an otherwise underwhelming earnings season across the broader equity market, REIT earnings results were notably better than expected. Of the 96 equity REITs that provide full-year FFO guidance, 57 (59%) raised their outlook, while 13 (14%) lowered - well above the historical second-quarter average "raise rate" of 40-45%. Upside surprises at the property-sector level included Strip Center, Sunbelt Apartment, NYC/Sunbelt Office, Senior Housing, and Industrial REITs. Favorable expense trends (disinflation) and moderating supply growth drove incremental upside. Losers included Self-Storage, Hotel, Timber/Farmland, and Mortgage REITs. West Coast - particularly California - was a region of notable weakness. External growth remained limited, but animal spirits are beginning to come alive. In this report, we highlighted some quick incremental positives and negatives across each of the major property sectors. Later this week, we'll publish our full "Winners & Losers" Report before launching into our quarterly REIT Rankings sector reports.
For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Cell Towers, Casinos, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Healthcare, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Farmland, Storage, Timber, Mortgage, and Cannabis.
Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises two Exchange-Traded Funds listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index and in the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.
Read The Full Report on iREIT+Hoya
iREIT+HOYA Capital is the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Our focus is on income-producing asset classes that offer the opportunity for sustainable portfolio income, diversification, and inflation hedging. Get started with a Free Two-Week Trial and take a look at our top ideas across our exclusive income-focused portfolios.
With a focus on REITs, ETFs, Preferreds, and 'Dividend Champions' across asset classes, members gain complete access to our research and our suite of trackers and portfolios targeting premium dividend yields up to 10%.