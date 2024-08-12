The REIT Comeback: Earnings Recap

Summary

  • Over 200 U.S. REITs and homebuilders have reported second-quarter earnings results over the past six weeks, providing critical information on the state of the commercial and residential real estate industry.
  • In this report, we highlight some quick incremental positives and negatives we've observed across each of the major property sectors. Next week, we'll publish our detailed "Winners & Losers" Report.
  • Of the 96 equity REITs that provide full-year FFO guidance, 57 (59%) raised their outlook, while 13 (14%) lowered - well above the historical second-quarter average "raise rate" of 40-45%.
  • Upside surprises at the property-sector level included Strip Center, Sunbelt Apartment, NYC/Sunbelt Office, Senior Housing, and Industrial REITs. Favorable expense trends (disinflation) and moderating supply growth drove incremental upside.
  • Losers included Self-Storage, Hotel, Timber/Farmland, and Mortgage REITs. The West Coast - particularly California - was a region of notable weakness. External growth remained limited, but animal spirits are beginning to come alive.
Midtown Manhattan skyline, New York city, USA

Matteo Colombo

REIT Earnings Scorecard

Over 200 U.S. REITs and homebuilders have reported second-quarter earnings results over the past six weeks, providing critical information on the state of the commercial and residential real estate industry. In this report, we highlight some

