Upstart: The First Really Positive Earnings Call In A While

Future Tech Investing profile picture
Future Tech Investing
234 Followers

Summary

  • Upstart Holdings Inc. released its Q2 2024 earnings, leading to a 40% jump in share price, fuelled by operational improvements.
  • The company has shown progress in its AI-based credit decision models, leading to better risk separation and increased automation, as well as improvements in its funding structure.
  • Upstart's new lending products auto, small dollar, and HELOC are gaining traction, indicating a positive outlook for the company's future growth.
  • I believe Upstart can cover the increased valuation with future growth and keep my Buy rating in place.
AI or Artificial intelligence concept. Businessman using computer use ai to help business and used in daily life, Digital Transformation, Internet of Things, Artificial intelligence brain, A.I.,

Userba011d64_201

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) just published its Q2 24 earnings report on August 6th and its share price exploded about 50% intraday to end the day roughly 40% in the green. On first sight, this seems like a rather large bite off

This article was written by

Future Tech Investing profile picture
Future Tech Investing
234 Followers
I am an individual investor, working at a global technology company. I have an academic background in engineering and business economics and am currently pursuing a PhD in economics. I started investing while attending university in 2012 and have a focus in technology-based growth stocks, particularly in the fields of renewable energy, hydrogen, new mobility and space. As I aim to identify growth stocks for a diversified portfolio early on, the companies I invest in are usually small or micro caps which are not covered by a lot of analysts and SA contributors. I will thus share my thoughts from time to time with articles if I feel there are interesting yet under-evaluated investment ideas to contribute. My investment style is long only and I invest to hold for the long-term. In my analyses, I focus on fundamental topics such as technology, business model and valuation relative to the addressed market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UPST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UPST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UPST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UPST
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News