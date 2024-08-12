Userba011d64_201

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) just published its Q2 24 earnings report on August 6th and its share price exploded about 50% intraday to end the day roughly 40% in the green. On first sight, this seems like a rather large bite off the cake and immediately, authors here on SA published negative comments, judging this to be excessive and unjustified. However, after looking at the report and listening to the earnings call, I believe there is merit to the run-up. Sure, the earnings were just one positive indicator after quarters and quarters of bad news, but the stock market is emotional and this is what happens to a depressed stock when hope surprisingly returns.

Data by YCharts

I last covered Upstart at the turn of the year with a lot of criticism, but a positive long-term outlook as interest rates seemed to be about to come down (at that time people still believed the FED could pivot in March 2024) and I believe that AI-based credit decision models are a superior way of calculating individual borrower risk with Upstart possessing technology leadership. Looking back, I was a bit early with my buy rating and the reasoning for it. Nevertheless, it is almost certain now that the FED is going to cut rates in September and Upstart's business metrics are showing material improvement, which are, according to the management, irrespective of a possible turnaround in the macro environment. More than just hope is returning to Upstart and people are remembering what a fantastic growth monster this company used to be. I keep my BUY rating in place and believe that Upstart has a bright future ahead again.

Headline Numbers for 2Q 2024

Looking at the headline numbers for the latest earnings, it is understandable why some analysts are sceptical of Upstart's share price reaction: revenue and profitability metrics came in above the company's guideline and analyst consensus estimates, but are still materially below last year's comparables. Revenue was about 2% higher than guided for but still 6% lower than a year ago, net loss almost doubled in the past 12 months, and contribution profit deteriorated about 9% in the same time-frame (even though still above guidance).

All in all, this is a solid stabilization, but not fantastic. On the other hand, Upstart's non-financial progress was strong. The company reported a jump in performance for its AI model, leading to better risk separation (and thus credit decisions) as well as a 91% level of automation, which even the CEO claims to not have deemed possible some time back. These technology improvements are at the core of Upstart's value proposition and will be the growth driver in the long term.

Summary of the earnings release (Upstart 2Q24 earnings call presentation)

At the same time, consumer trends have been improving continuously, as represented by the Upstart Macro Index (UMI) which seems to be increasingly adopted and valued by analysts as an important cyclicality measure for consumer credit, determining lower default risks for Upstart originated credit. The observable reversal, which is the strongest since early 2021 when the credit market turned sour, is fuelling hopes that the long-awaited change in trends is finally materializing. After all, the level UMI is at now, is the lowest since Q1 2023. Combining this data with the outlook of the FED starting to cut interest rates in September, I believe that the past macro headwinds are going to turn into tailwinds for the rest of the year.

Improving macro trends induce lower consumer default risk (Upstart 2Q24 earnings call presentation)

Upstart seems to believe this as well and guided (slide 22) for a sustained return to growth in the second half of 2024. The revenue guide implies a sequential (QoQ) growth of 20% for the third quarter, which is expected to continue (yet at a lower level) in the fourth quarter. According to the management, this does not include cuts to the FED funds rate, which could impact Q4 positively. Profitability metrics are also expected to improve, resulting in a positive adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter. Moreover, management mentioned that they experience continued strong interest from committed capital partners and expect further agreements in the coming weeks.

Additionally, I particularly liked seeing increasing adoption of Upstart's newer lending products. Upstart often stresses the growth potential in these markets due to the much larger opportunity compared to personal unsecured lending, yet, the past quarters raised many doubts if Upstart can manage to capitalize on this as revenue in its second most mature product 'auto' kept shrinking at low levels. The numbers below clearly show a turnaround for this segment in the face of an improved AI model and new partnerships (source (slide 21)).

Transacted in $ mn 2Q24 1Q24 (QoQ growth) 2Q23 (YoY growth) Personal unsecured 1,084 1,111 (-2%) 1,120 (-3%) Auto secured 18 13 (+35%) 56 (-68%) HELOC 8 7 (+13%) no data Click to enlarge

Why Upstart Was (Or Still Is) Down So Much

Upstart used to be one of the stars in the US tech sector when tech valuations were inflated in 2021 and reached a share price of about $400 at its high. The company used to post huge estimate beats and achieved triple-digit growth rates. That all changed when Covid-induced government stimulus faded and interest rates started climbing along with rising inflation. Upstart's share price declined violently to the low teens, resulting in a bottom at more than 95% down from its top within only a little more than a year.

Data by YCharts

The retraction of stimuli and rising costs of living (inflation and interest payments) led to increasing defaults in Upstart powered loans which then again led to a strong drying of capital markets for asset-backed securities which Upstart needs to sell its newly originated loans to investors. Due to these funding constraints, origination volumes fell sharply and the company's growth-oriented cost base became unsustainable.

Management tried to counter this by taking the loans on the company's balance sheet - yet this did not resonate well with investors, who had planned to own a technology company with limited credit risk exposure, and ended soon when the balance sheet was exhausted. Moreover, Upstart had to raise rates, which then caused a lower willingness of consumers to take on new credit. Therefore, Upstart couldn't solve its issues even with the subsequent onboarding of committed capital partners.

Loan performance is back to target levels (Upstart 2Q24 earnings call presentation)

The chart above nicely illustrates how Upstart's loan performance developed in these phases of boom until early 2021, then bust, and now stabilization where Upstart increasingly manages to adapt its models to better account for the heightened risk (see UMI). This stabilization is in my eyes also one of the key contributors to the renewed interest and trust from institutional funding partners to take on Upstart powered loans.

A Lot of Positivity on the Earnings Call

While the numbers for Q2 2024 were above guidance and consensus, they beat only slightly and not by enough to justify the large jump on the following day. Therefore, I believe statements made during the earnings call were a more meaningful contributor as the management team presented strong fundamental progress. In his introduction, Dave Girouard set the positive tone right from the start and summarized the recent operative developments in the following way:

The numbers and guidance we released today demonstrate that we’re turning a corner. We’ve made real progress toward returning to sequential growth and EBITDA profitability and, I believe, toward resuming our role once again as the Fintech known for high growth and healthy margins. We’ve also rebuilt our funding supply by locking in important long-term funding partnerships and significantly reducing the use of our balance sheet to fund loans. We expect this trend of reduced loan funding from our balance sheet will continue through the remainder of 2024. But this progress is not due to any dramatic improvements in macroeconomic factors or risk. Any such macro wins remain in our future. [...] The improvements that are evident in our business today are coming from inside the house: First, significant and even dramatic AI model wins; second, a revamped and revitalized funding supply; and third, increased operating efficiency. (Dave Girouard, CEO)

In the following, I'd like to walk you through some of the in my eyes most notable topics discussed.

Lending Model Improvements

Upstart has lately introduced a new version of its core credit pricing model, the Model 18, which, according to the CEO, represents "one of the largest and most impactful improvements" to date. One of the features is that the model uses APR, which is normally an output of a credit decision algorithm, as an input variable because empirical evidence suggests that high APR selects for riskier borrowers. Yet, to do so would in my understanding create a "feedback loop", requiring to solve such an equation iteratively.

This seems to be the issue for Upstart, too, as Girouard talks about the model creating approximately 1 million predictions per applicant, six times the amount of the previous model, to converge at the correct solution. Nevertheless, the increased need for computing power seems to be justified by accuracy improvements and subsequently a better funnel conversion. Moreover, Girouard believes that competitors are not far enough along to even encounter these kinds of issues.

Another model-related progress is the new record in automation, allowing Upstart to approve 91% of credit applications instantaneously. It's probably easy to imagine that this is not only beneficial for cost savings (as no costly human has to be consulted) but also implies strong benefits for applicants who do not have to upload any additional documents or answer further questions.

Saving time and hassle leads to increased customer satisfaction (visible in Upstart's 'excellent'-rated net promoter score) and a better conversion as applicants who get an immediate offer have less need to think about other loan providers and are less likely to lose interest in taking on a loan during a few days wait. Management also stated multiple times that these model improvements contributed to increased conversion rates.

Updates on the Funding Structure

In order to be more resilient when ABS markets are constrained, Upstart aimed at diversifying into committed capital partnerships and now has just over 50% of funding secured through this channel. CFO Sanjay Datta hinted that they continue building this channel in anticipation of increasing funding requirements and might overshoot slightly with regard to the around 50% quota that they target in the long-run.

As capital markets are more liquid now and committed capital partnerships are in place, Upstart already reduced its balance sheet position for loans from $924 million to $686 million in Q2 and plans to further reduce originations funded through this channel in the future. However, $396 million of this position are loans held for R&D purposes, right now mostly for the auto business, which are not affected by these considerations. Additionally, the management team reiterated that they reserve the option to again use the balance sheet for lending purposes in the future if needed.

The Auto Loan Product

Upstart also released new underwriting models for its auto retail and refinance products respectively, as well as a new fraud model for auto retail. I believe this earnings call was the first time that I've heard management talk in so much detail about the progress in its auto product: Girouard said they are confident that the product is now in a good competitive position in terms of performance and loan pricing.

In order to lead the product to profitability, the team performed fee increases at dealerships but remained at the lower end of the price spectrum vis-a-vis the competition. At the same time, Upstart strengthened its service and recovery offering, resulting in "a 33% improvement in roll rates and a 44% increase in recovery rates in the second quarter alone" (Dave Girouard).

Small Dollar Loans

Management also explained that the small dollar program is progressing well with the number of loans growing 57% sequentially. While the purpose of this program is not to generate large profits, it nevertheless already achieved break-even in Q2 and serves an important function as a low-barrier entry into other Upstart products like larger personal loans. Moreover, Upstart identified further variable cost savings potential of 40%, which could again improve the economics and approval rates of these loans in the coming quarters.

Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC)

Lastly, Upstart made significant progress in expanding its HELOC product to further markets. The product is now available in 30 states, reaching 51% of the population in the U.S., and, according to management, experiences strong interest from bank and credit union partners.

Upstart identified this market as an opportunity because it believes it can significantly ease and shorten the lending process for customers (which takes weeks in traditional settings). While still in the early innings of rolling out the product, the instant approval rate already progressed from 36% to 41% in Q2 and instantly approved customers exhibit a twice as high conversion rate. Up until today, there are zero defaults with Upstart originated HELOCs (but only 300 have been issued to date).

Valuation

With the recent jump, Upstart is clearly valued much more expensively relative to its competition, and this is where the company's critics usually start their arguments (for a good reason). The company is indeed expensive, just as it always used to be in the past. On the other hand, with the projected QoQ revenue growth rate of 20%, Upstart is also clearly the one growing the quickest with further huge potential for the coming years if the macro environment improves and it manages to execute on its product strategy.

Data by YCharts

I can very well imagine Upstart to keep its premium valuation, enabling the company to increase its share price with a constant multiple by simply growing its business. If the company additionally manages to sustainably return to the high growth it exhibited in 2021 and earlier, it would even have more room to further expand its multiples and deserve a higher valuation premium.

Yet, all of this comes with high uncertainty, such that any attempt to value the company based on future profits or cash-flows would only give the impression of more accuracy. I therefore prefer to stick with this rough P/S multiple analysis, even though none of the competitors above is an ideal comparison for Upstart in terms of business model, product, and technology.

Conclusion

Upstart's earnings and the analyst call fuelled hopes of an operative turnaround for the company. The business is now much more mature, with a battle-tested AI model and development team that seem to have profited strongly from the experiences made in the past two years. My favourite data point from the earnings presentation shows this nicely below.

Increasing social benefits of Upstart's AI lending decision (earnings call presentations Q2 '24 (left) and '23)

While I already used to be impressed by the societal benefits that the model exhibited in 2021, when approving more Hispanic and Black borrowers at much lower rates, the additional performance improvement until 2023 is nothing but stunning. While the advantage compared to traditional lending almost tripled in terms of approval rate, the rate advantage increased by about 50% at the same time. The model efficiency increases to reach this gain must really be enormous. Additionally, as an economist, I am just fascinated by what this means in terms of economic growth, innovation, fighting inequality, and so on.

Drawing from own experiences with lending decision processes, I remain convinced that the use of AI holds enormous potential for this sector. Upstart managed to use the turbulent past two years to learn from its mistakes and further develop its technology to outperform even more. At the same time, new products are in the pipeline and are starting to gain traction. Management additionally established more resilience on the funding side of the business to be more stable through cycles and is deleveraging the company's balance sheet.

Therefore, I keep believing that Upstart has a bright future ahead and leave my Buy rating in place, despite of the recent share price jump. I can very well imagine Upstart to return to high growth and more than make up for its increased valuation once macro headwinds turn into tailwinds.