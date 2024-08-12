HYB: Saba Does It Again, Quasi-Eliminating The Discount For This CEF

Summary

  • This article discusses the recent events surrounding the New America High Income Fund, a closed-end fund that historically traded at a discount to its net asset value.
  • Activist hedge fund Saba Capital identified HYB's discount as an arbitrage opportunity and took a position in the fund.
  • Saba successfully pushed for a reorganization where HYB will potentially merge into the T. Rowe Price High Yield Fund, an open-ended mutual fund.
  • This corporate action significantly reduced the discount to NAV, causing a 7% jump in HYB's price on August 9, 2024.
  • The merger is subject to shareholder approval, expected in November 2024. Approval is likely, as it eliminates the discount.

Thesis

The New America High Income Fund (HYB) is a fixed income closed end fund we have covered extensively in the past, with our last piece highlighting the reasons for which we were holding the name

