FDA's MDMA Decision A Setback, But Long-Term Outlook For Psychedelic Stocks Unchanged

Grandbrothers

In breaking news, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has rejected Lykos Therapeutics’ New Drug Application (NDA) using MDMA therapy as a treatment for PTSD.

As explained in our previous coverage, Lykos Therapeutics (and most of the psychedelic medicine sector) had hoped that this MDMA therapy would be the first psychedelic-assisted therapy treatment approved by the FDA. The MDMA therapy application was armed with positive Phase 3 results and Breakthrough Therapy Designation status from the FDA, signaling strong support from the agency. However, the FDA cited concerns over trial setup, efficacy, and safety.

While not a complete surprise, it’s still a blow to advocates and investors hoping to get these treatments to market and to patients in need. So what does this mean for the future of Lykos’s MDMA therapy application? How will this affect other psychedelic stocks with advanced clinical trials?

What's Next For Lykos’ MDMA Therapy?

The FDA’s decision was not a complete rejection, but more that they declined to approve this New Drug Application for MDMA therapy. The FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Lykos, which is not an outright dismissal of MDMA therapy as a potential treatment for PTSD, but instead says that the application, in its current form, cannot be approved.

The letter is communicated directly to the sponsor (Lykos) and is not made available to the public. In it, the CRL outlines specific shortcomings and offers directions for potential rectification of the issues.

According to Lykos’ press release late on Friday, the FDA echoed many of the concerns expressed during the advisory committee in June, in which a panel gave a negative recommendation for the application. The FDA has now asked for an additional Phase 3 study to provide additional data on the safety and efficacy of the MDMA therapy. In response to the decision, Lykos plans to request a meeting with the FDA with the intention of requesting the agency to reconsider its decision. It will also ask for additional details and recommendations for a resubmission of the application.

From Lykos’ press release: "The FDA request for another study is deeply disappointing, not just for all those who dedicated their lives to this pioneering effort, but principally for the millions of Americans with PTSD, along with their loved ones, who have not seen any new treatment options in over two decades," said Amy Emerson, Chief Executive Officer of Lykos Therapeutics. "While conducting another Phase 3 study would take several years, we still maintain that many of the requests that had been previously discussed with the FDA and raised at the Advisory Committee meeting can be addressed with existing data, post-approval requirements or through reference to the scientific literature."

So it seems that Lykos has not given up hope on this decision. If the FDA holds its position, Lykos will have to undertake another Phase 3 trial, which would cost tens of millions of dollars and will be a very difficult task for this private and relatively small company.

The future of MDMA therapy, in this form, remains unknown for now.

What Does This Mean For MindMed And Other Psychedelic Stocks?

The setback for Lykos could alter the competitive landscape in the psychedelic medicine industry. While the decision may seem like a blow to the industry and could affect short-term sentiment and hesitant institutional investors, there could be a bright side for other players.

With Lykos facing delays, other publicly traded companies might see a longer-term benefit from the news. Psychedelic drug developers like MindMed (MNMD), Compass Pathways (CMPS), Atai Life Sciences (ATAI), and Cybin (CYBN) could learn from the mistakes of Lykos' trial setup and New Drug Application. The concerns from the advisory committee and the FDA's final decision could be studied and fine-tuned, helping these other firms ensure these issues are addressed during their upcoming Phase 3 trials.

As discussed in our previous article, the big psychedelic players with advanced clinical trials are well-positioned to withstand this negative news:

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) Has completed Phase 2b with very positive results, is starting a Phase 3 trial, has received FDA Breakthrough Designation status, and has cash and cash equivalents of $252.3 million, estimated to last into 2026.

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) Has already begun its Phase 3 trial, also has Breakthrough Designation status from the FDA, and has $228.6 million cash-on-hand as of June 30th.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) (CYBN:CA) Has a novel form of psilocybin, extremely positive Phase 2 results, Breakthrough Designation status from the FDA, cash reserves of $209 million (as of March 31, 2024), with a Phase 3 trial is already being rolled out.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Has part ownership in several major drug developers, including Compass Pathways, and strong cash reserves.

There's also the "first to market" factor. Lykos, although a private firm, was long believed to be the first company to bring psychedelic-assisted therapy to market. Now, with the FDA asking for another Phase 3 trial, public companies like Compass Pathways or MindMed could jump ahead on the timeline and be the first to bring psychedelics to market, a potential bonus for investors looking to be the first to get FDA approval of this new therapy.

In conclusion, the decision will likely impact investor sentiment in the short term, potentially causing hesitation among institutional investors. However, the long-term outlook for psychedelic stocks has not changed, as each individual firm has built strong clinical trials and relationships with the FDA, as evidenced by the agency recently giving them Breakthrough Designation status.

If major companies like MindMed and Compass can learn from these regulatory suggestions and refine their trials accordingly, this decision on MDMA, while a setback for the space, could ultimately increase the chances of approval for other psychedelics stocks.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.