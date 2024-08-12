FDA's MDMA Decision A Setback, But Long-Term Outlook For Psychedelic Stocks Unchanged

Aug. 12, 2024 6:26 AM ETCMPS, CYBN, CYBN:CA, ATAI, MNMD, MMED:CA
Jason Najum profile picture
Jason Najum
19 Followers

Summary

  • FDA has rejected Lykos Therapeutics' NDA for MDMA therapy for PTSD, citing concerns over trial setup, efficacy, and safety.
  • Lykos plans to request a meeting with the FDA to reconsider the decision.
  • This setback could potentially benefit other psychedelic stocks like MindMed, Compass Pathways, Cybin, and Atai Life Sciences in the long term.
Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers

In breaking news, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has rejected Lykos Therapeutics’ New Drug Application (NDA) using MDMA therapy as a treatment for PTSD.

As explained in our previous coverage, Lykos Therapeutics (and most of the psychedelic medicine sector) had

This article was written by

Jason Najum profile picture
Jason Najum
19 Followers
Contributor to National Geographic, Lonely Planet, and other major media organizations. In the biotech and psychedelic medicine space, he was a writer and senior editor for both Microdose and Psychedelics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MNMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CMPS--
COMPASS Pathways plc
CYBN--
Cybin Inc.
CYBN:CA--
Cybin Inc.
ATAI--
Atai Life Sciences N.V.
MNMD--
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News