Natural Gas In The Electric Power Sector: Latest Trends

Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Why should natural gas traders care about the latest trends in the Electric Power sector?

The simple answer is because the Electric Power (EP) sector is the primary consumer of natural gas in the U.S. It accounts for almost a third of the total annual natural gas demand in the country, while its consumption share during the injection season is above 50% (see the charts below).

Total Natural Gas Demand By End Use (% share of 12-Month Total) as of May 2024 (bluegoldtrader.com) Natural Gas Consumption Seasonality - % share of Total Monthly Consumption (average over 2014-2023) (bluegoldtrader.com)

The latest data indicates that the EP sector remains the dominant consumer of natural gas. According to the Energy Information Agency (EIA), EP natural gas deliveries in May this year amounted to 1,040 billion cubic feet (bcf) or 33.5 Bcf/day (bcf/d). It represents a 4.4% increase compared with May 2023 and is the highest rate of EP deliveries for the month since EIA began using the current methodology for them in 2001. A separate EIA report (the Electric Power Monthly) shows that, in May, the share of total electricity supplied by natural gas-fired power plants remained at around 41.6%, largely unchanged vs. a year ago. At the same time, the share of renewable sources (wind and solar) increased by 2.5 percentage points y-o-y to 19.14%.

Indeed, natural gas has long lost its standing as the fastest-growing source of electricity generation in the U.S. On a 12-month average basis, its share has remained flat since January 2024. Conversely, renewable sources - specifically, wind and solar - are now growing a lot faster. They already provide more electricity to U.S. consumers than coal-fired power plants and will soon overtake nuclear (see the chart below).

Net Electricity Generation by Source (% share of total generation) - 12M Average (bluegoldtrader.com)

The share of coal has been declining steadily since 2010 and the trend is set to continue. No less than 100 gigawatts (GW) of coal-fired power plants have retired over the past 10 years, and another 35 GW should retire within the next five years.

According to the latest EIA Monthly Electric Generator Inventory survey, the total stock of coal-fired power plants this August will decrease to 176.7 GW (-3.1% y-o-y) and will account for just 18.8% of total operating generation capacity in the United States. At the same time, the total stock of natural gas-fired power plants is expected to remain relatively stable at 496.2 GW of net summer capacity. However, its share of total capacity will decline by 1.5 percentage points to 41.5% (see the chart below).

United States Power Plants (Net Summer Capacity, % share of Total Capacity) (bluegoldtrader.com)

What are the implications for natural gas traders and investors?

The positive impact from the retirements of coal-fired power plants on natural gas usage in the EP sector will be entirely offset by the rising share of renewables. Indeed, wind capacity and solar capacity are expected to grow by 5% and 38% y-o-y, respectively. Therefore, the total annualized net effect* from the changes in generation capacity additions in August 2024 is estimated to be negative at around -8,601 MW of net gas-fired capacity.

*The total annualized net effect on gas usage from changes in generation capacity = natural gas additions + coal retirements - natural gas retirements - coal additions - nuclear additions - wind, hydro, and solar additions + retirements of renewables and nuclear = -8,601 MW of natural gas-fired generation in August 2024.

Additionally, the continuing decline in coal-fired generation and rising share of renewables means that coal-to-gas switching element no longer plays such an important role as it did in the past.

Coal-to-gas-switching and other "non-degree-day" impacts

There are three so called "non-degree-day" factors that impact natural gas consumption in the EP sector:

Coal-to-gas-switching is a displacement of coal-fired generation by natural gas-fired generation due to short-term fuel price competition. It has a positive impact on natural gas consumption in the EP sector. Lower natural gas prices (relative to coal) lead to higher levels of coal-to-gas switching (and vice versa). The lower the price > the higher is the level of coal-to-gas switching > the greater is total natural gas consumption (specifically in the EP sector) > the greater is the total natural gas demand. The economics of fuel-switching has been an important element in natural gas trading but mostly during the injection season (roughly, April-September). Nuclear outages have a positive impact on natural gas consumption in the EP sector because plants burning natural gas usually make up much of the missing nuclear generation, especially during periods of high demand. Hydro, wind, and solar generation has a negative impact on natural gas consumption in the EP sector because it generally "displaces" the burning of fossil fuels.

In February 2023, NG/coal spread turned negative for the first time ever, yet coal-to-gas-switching did not set a new high. Moreover, despite the fact that NG/coal spread has mostly remained below its long-term average for the past 2.5 years, coal-to-gas-switching did not set any new records (see the chart below).

Natural Gas - Coal Spreads and Coal-to-gas-switching (USD per MMBtu) (bluegoldtrader.com)

Most recently, given that the natural gas prompt month futures contract price has dropped by more than 23% y-o-y, while the average price of coal has increased by around 2% (over the same period), NG/coal spread has narrowed, meaning that natural gas became more competitive (vs. coal) as a "feedstock" for electricity generation. Indeed, as of today, NG/coal spread remains extremely low (by historical standards), which is having a positive impact on coal-to-gas switching. We estimate that coal-to-gas switching currently stands at around 9.7 bcf/d, some 15% above last year's level.

Still, even these hefty levels of consumption, the net-impact of all non-degree day-factors (coal-to-gas-switching, nuclear outages, hydro generation, wind generation, and solar generation) on natural gas consumption in the EP sector is rather average (see the chart below - red area shows net impact). This is because renewables are now displacing record amounts of natural gas consumption in the EP sector.

The Impact of Non-Degree-Day Factors on Natural Gas Consumption in the Electric Power Sector - MMCf/d (bluegoldtrader.com)

As already said, the share of "other renewables" (wind and solar) is growing very fast. In terms of net summer capacity, they have already overtaken hydro, nuclear power, and coal. Previously, in an attempt to estimate the impact of non-degree-day factors on the potential natural gas consumption in the EP sector, analysts would look at the schedule of nuclear outages to try to figure out how many nuclear megawatts will be replaced by natural gas. They would also study the level of snowpack to estimate hydro inflows and eliminate it from total calculations. Today, however, natural gas analysts must also study wind speeds and the levels of solar radiation, since the influence of "other renewables" can no longer be ignored.

At this point in time, we estimate that, in August 2024, wind, hydro, and solar generation will displace some 5.8 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the EP sector (0.5 bcf/d more than a year ago).

It is important to understand the key features of electricity generation from renewable sources. One of the most important features is natural seasonality. In this regard, please note that, out of 12 calendar months, August has historically been one of the "weakest" months for renewable power (see the full ranking in the chart below). Renewable energy (in our case, wind, solar, and hydro) is derived from natural processes, which cannot be controlled by humans (for example, sunlight and wind). Only hydro generation can be partially controlled, but it's also heavily influenced by precipitation and melting snowpack in the Pacific Northwest. In the chart below, we have ranked 12 calendar months in terms of their ability to provide "natural fuels" for renewable electricity generation. The ranking is based on an annual percentile basis and ranges from 1 to 12 for every type of renewable energy. 1 - weakest; 12 - strongest.

Electricity Generation from Renewable Sources Seasonality Rank (2012-2023) (bluegoldtrader.com)

Explanation:

In January, there are more cloudy days than clear days, and sunny days are shorter, so solar generation is at its weakest. Therefore, we give only 1 point to solar energy in January.

In April, the melting snowpack is increasing water flows, and hydroelectric output is increasing. Therefore, we give 12 points to hydro energy in April.

In most regions, the average wind speeds slow down during the summer, and wind generation is at its weakest in August. Therefore, we give only 1 point to wind energy in August. At the same time, August tends to have fewer cloudy days and longer sunny days, so solar generation is very strong (11 points).

Summary

The Electric Power sector is the primary consumer of natural gas in the U.S.

However, more and more electricity is being generated by renewables.

Coal is no longer the primary competitor of natural gas when it comes to supplying the Electric Power sector.

Coal-to-gas-switching now plays a lesser role than previously.

Even with negative NG/Coal spreads, coal-to-gas-switching is not setting new highs.

When estimating the potential for natural gas consumption, traders now need to take renewables seasonality into account.

August has historically been one of the "weakest" months for renewable power.

What it means for short-term trading

On balance, when we factor in other market variables such as production, imports, exports, and weather-induced consumption by other users, we estimate that over the next three months (August-September-October), the total natural gas supply-demand balance will be tighter than last year by -3.21 bcf/day on average. The next four weeks also look pretty tight thus far (see the chart below).

We would recommend looking for buying opportunities in natural gas September contract. $1.990-2.000 now looks like a solid midterm support. In case natgas breaks above the 25-day exponential moving average near $2.180, it will almost certainly test the next big resistance near $2.300.