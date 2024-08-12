YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Margarita Chun - Investor Relations Manager
Horacio Marin - Chief Executive Officer
Federico Barroetavena - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bruno Montanari - Morgan Stanley
Luis Carvalho - UBS
Vicente Falanga - Bradesco
Alejandro Demichelis - Jefferies LLC
Andres Cardona - Citi
Marina Mertens - Latin Securities
Leonardo Marcondes - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Mandeep, and I will be your operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the YPF 2Q 2024 Earnings Webcast Presentation Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the call over to Margarita Chun, Investor Relations Manager. You may begin.

Margarita Chun

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Margarita Chun, YPF IR Manager. Thank you for joining us today in our second quarter 2024 earnings call. This presentation will be conducted by our CEO, Mr. Horacio Marin; and our CFO, Mr. Federico Barroetavena.

During the presentation, we will go through the main aspects and events that explain the quarter results. And then we will go to open the floor for Q&A session, together with our senior management.

Before we begin, please consider our cautionary statement on Slide 2. Our remarks today and answers to your questions may include forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the expectations contemplated by these remarks. Our financial figures are stated in accordance with IFRS, but during the presentation, we might discuss some non-IFRS measures, such as adjusted EBITDA.

