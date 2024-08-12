Angi Inc. (ANGI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Christopher Halpin - EVP, CFO & COO
Joey Levin - CEO of IAC Inc.
Jeff Kipp - CEO of Angi Inc.

Conference Call Participants

Ross Sandler - Barclays
Cory Carpenter - JP Morgan
Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs
John Blackledge - TD Cowen
Jason Helfstein - Oppenheimer
Youssef Squali - Truist
Nick Jones - Citizens JMP
Brent Thill - Jefferies
Yugal Arouninan - Citigroup
Tom Champion - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good day and welcome to the IAC, and Angi’s Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the call to Christopher Halpin, Chief Financial Officer and COO of AIC. Please go ahead.

Christopher Halpin

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Christopher Halpin here, and welcome to the IAC and Angi Inc., second quarter earnings call. Joining me today is Joey Levin, CEO of IAC, and Chairman of Angi Inc. and Jeff Kipp, CEO of Angi Inc. Similar to last quarter, supplemental to our quarterly earnings releases, IAC has also published its quarterly shareholder letter, which is currently available on the Investor Relations section of IAC's website. We will not be reading the shareholder letter on this call.

I will shortly turn the call over to Joey to make a few brief introductory remarks, and we'll then open it up to Q&A.

Before we get to that, I'd like to remind you that during this presentation, we may discuss our outlook and future performance. These forward-looking statements typically may be preceded by words such as, we expect, we believe, we anticipate or similar statements. These forward-looking views are subject to

