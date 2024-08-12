OEF: An S&P 100 Tracker With A Healthy IRR Potential Of Over 11%

We Are

Introduction

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) is an exchange-traded fund that provides investors with exposure to the largest U.S. companies in the better known S&P 500 U.S. equity index.

Most investors are also at least a little familiar with the popular Nasdaq-100 U.S. equity index; the S&P 100, as an index (which OEF seeks to replicate the performance of), is quite similar in composition. This is because some of the most successful companies in the United States, and indeed the world, are U.S. technology companies.

It has been a long while since I last reviewed OEF, back in Q4 2021. From a macro standpoint, my bullish view was ill-timed, but the fund is up 25.77% since then on a total return basis, vs. the S&P 500's move upward of 16.48% (a better comparable with OEF, excluding dividends, would be its rise of 21.67% over the same period). OEF has plainly out-performed; mega-cap stocks that form part of major U.S. equity ETFs continue to do well relative to the average. Should we still be investing in the mega caps?

I am writing to review OEF once again, in a world where now inflation is beginning to settle back down to levels that are closer to historical averages (if not quite as low as before), and where the monetary environment is now more conducive with either neutral or lower rates going forward, as opposed to the opposite (and was, with hindsight at least, the case in Q4 2021).

Portfolio

As iShares report, OEF's benchmark index is the S&P 100 Index. Since you cannot invest in an index, since it is simply a mathematical derivative, ETFs exist to replicate the performance of those indices. In this case, you have the privilege of investing in OEF, with an expense ratio of 0.20%, which is reasonably low and acceptable (OEF's mandate is very basic, and it is almost by definition investing in the most liquid stocks available). iShares also report a 30-day median bid/ask spread of 0.03%, which is nicely low.

OEF technically has 101 holdings, with the extra holding explained by Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL) (GOOG) dual-class shareholdings (that is, dual class among the public; technically the company also has a Class B for a select few major shareholders that enable them to control the majority of the company's voting rights). GOOGL (Class A) grants one vote per share. Class B grants 10 votes per share. GOOG (Class C) carries no voting rights. The top 10 holdings in OEF's portfolio are as listed below.

Data from iShares.com

So, among the top 10 holdings, 30.17% of the portfolio was as of recent represented by technology (strictly speaking), but it is easy to argue that it is more like 44.47% if you include Amazon.com Inc (AMZN), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG). Very quickly, OEF is beginning to look highly concentrated. Nevertheless, the remaining 50% of the fund is spread across the remaining 91 holdings in a range of sectors. Per the chart below from Morningstar, we can see the fund is still over-weight technology (at 36.74%), with a greater exposure once we re-include Communication Services (at a further 12.67%, or 49.41% if we sum this together with technology).

You also see some consumer cyclical, financial services, consumer defensive, and healthcare sector exposures. While the fund is going to be largely economically sensitive, one should not need to expect massive volatility, short of a significant correction across all its top 10 holdings (which would likely take down the rest of the market with it, given likely systemic exposures to these mega-cap stocks). The question then becomes, are the top 10 (together with the rest of the portfolio) likely overvalued, or is the equity risk premium still in a reasonable spot?

The market recently endured a yen-related carry trade crash; a function of historically lower rates in Japan relative to the U.S., leading to excessive short-selling of the yen to fund purchases of higher-yielding assets (like U.S. dollars and U.S. dollar-denominated stocks). Increased correlations recently, following a spike in the repurchasing of yen after the Bank of Japan hiked its reserve rate, led to U.S. equities crashing. OEF itself, at the time of writing, is about -7% off its recent highs set in the first half of July 2024, up from a nadir of about -10% on a closing basis.

However, the recent crash seems to have been driven by this systematic selling, owing to "degrossing" (forced delevering), rather than a step-change in perceived economic fundamentals; a buying opportunity, probably. Nevertheless, to confirm this, we should review OEF's value relative to consensus expectations.

Valuation

In this case, my chosen reference is the S&P 100's factsheet, accessible to the date of July 31, 2024, as S&P tends to provide unforgiving consensus estimates of underlying earnings (in many cases, alternative providers will over-rate earnings capacity by adjusting for various losses and negative line items). The most recent USD factsheet indicates trailing and forward price/earnings ratios of 27.63x and 22.32x, respectively, with a price/book ratio of 5.42x, and an indicative dividend yield of 1.28%. These imply a forward return on equity of 24.28%, which is achievable and will be driven largely by high-ROE technology businesses (such as Apple Inc (AAPL), the largest holding), among others.

Meanwhile, Morningstar reports a consensus three- to five-year earnings growth estimate (on average) of 12.93%, which is high, but "only" 10% on average over five years would imply a return on equity of 16.53% by year six, which might not be unreasonable (see below). Holding most other factors roughly constant, but including the effects of all salient factors like the expense ratio, and bid/ask spread, OEF would appear to offer a strong IRR potential in the range of about 11% at present.

Author's Calculations

Based on my analysis and as presented above, the beta of the fund is also only about 1.03x, in line with the S&P 500, and the underlying equity risk premium would be (by implication) about 7.13% at present. This is actually very high for the U.S. equity market, suggesting a significant buying opportunity at present levels.

If we assume a harsher, less rosy situation in which the underlying return on equity moderates more aggressively toward under 15% (with roughly 2% earnings growth per year, incidentally, after we take into account the one-year forward expectation provided by S&P themselves), the implied IRR and ERP fall to 7.11% and 3.17%, respectively.

Author's Calculations

This estimate has no bearing in reality other than me taking a deliberately more conservative view by ignoring analyst expectations and assuming inflation (or even sub-inflation) earnings growth rates after year one.

Conclusion

In effect, it would appear to me that at the very least one can afford to expect a positive IRR over 7% over the next few years, with an IRR of more like 10% or higher by investing in OEF at present prices. Therefore, I would take a bullish view on OEF and by extension a bullish bias on market-cap-weighted U.S. equity funds in August 2024.

A harsh downturn or recession would likely sour near-term returns, should one take hold. This would however likely last no more than 12-24 months, with the macroeconomic data generally holding up quite well all considered (having passed through a rate-hiking regime up until recently). With the Federal Reserve much more likely to cut rates next, rather than hike rates, the signalling is expansionary, especially in an election year to boot.

I fully accept that it makes sense to consider de-risking one's portfolio as we approach the end of an economic cycle if valuations are excessive. However, based on current earnings levels, reasonable expectations, and a lack of seriously adverse economic surprises, it makes little sense to play it safe. I would rather buy the dip, stick to dollar-cost averaging into select funds (OEF looks like a good candidate), and see through any shorter-term downside. The year of 2022 is long past us, and serves as a fantastic example of the buy-and-hold strategy working as ever.