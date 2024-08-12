colony ro/iStock via Getty Images

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

EV fires might spark new industry rules in South Korea. (00:27) LL Flooring (LL) commences voluntary Chapter 11 reorganization proceedings. (01:16) 'Deadpool & Wolverine' (DIS) surpasses $1B worldwide. (01:53) NBCUniversal (CMCSA) publishes impressive numbers as Olympics come to a close. (02:27)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

An electric vehicle blaze in South Korea is sparking questions as well as talk about new rules for the industry.

A major fire on Aug. 1 that took eight hours to put out - and destroyed or damaged about 140 cars - was found to have been caused by an unplugged Mercedes-Benz EV (OTCPK:MBGYY) that was parked below a residential building.

According to the Seoul Metropolitan Fire & Disaster Headquarters, over 600 such fires have occurred in underground parking lots in the country over the past decade.

South Korean officials are now weighing whether to require electric vehicle makers to disclose their battery brands at a time when EV sales growth is slowing globally.

Discussions have been held with Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:MBGYY), as well as Hyundai Motor (OTCPK:HYMTF) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY).

LL Flooring's (NYSE:LL) is up 4.3% after it announced that it had initiated voluntary Chapter 11 reorganization proceedings to pursue a going-concern sale of its business.

The company is operating normally, with over 300 continuing stores and its online platform. LL Flooring has begun closing sales at 94 locations with assistance from Hilco Merchant Resources.

The company has secured a commitment for debtor-in-possession financing of up to $130 million from its existing bank group, led by Bank of America.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" has surpassed $1 billion worldwide. The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman film is the only second R-rated movie to reach $1 billion, following 2019's "Joker."

The Disney (NYSE:DIS) Marvel Studios film, directed by Shawn Levy, remained the highest-grossing movie in North America for a third straight week with $54.2 million in ticket sales.

In just three weeks, "Deadpool & Wolverine" has become one of the most profitable Marvel releases, trailing only Disney Pixar's "Inside Out 2."

The U.S. and China have come away from the Paris Summer Olympics tied with 40 gold medals, though Team USA notched an overall victory with 126 total medals.

Another clear winner of the Games was Comcast-owned (NASDAQ:CMCSA) NBCUniversal, which drew a 14-day Total Audience Delivery average of 31.6M viewers during the Paris and U.S. prime-time periods. That's up 77% from the 17.8M logged in Tokyo in 2021, translating into big advertising dollars.

Led by NBC's platform Peacock, 20.3B minutes of Paris Olympics coverage were streamed through Thursday, up 21% from all previous Olympics, including winter and summer combined.

More in the making? NBCUniversal (CMCSA) has the rights to the Olympic Games through 2032.

More articles on Seeking Alpha:

Tesla pivots to pricier Cybertrucks; halts orders for cheapest version

Earnings Week Ahead: Walmart, Home Depot, Alibaba, Cisco and more

Einhorn's Greenlight says it won't matter who wins the US election for markets

Goldman screens for post-selloff stocks with healthy fundamentals at a discount

Catalyst watch:

Progyny (PGNY) will host the first Investor Day event in the company's history.

Verizon (VZ), C3.AI (AI), Coinbase Global (COIN), and Cirrus Logic (CRUS) are some of the companies participating at the two-day Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference.

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) will announce the results of the August 2024 Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes. All changes will be made as of the close of August 30.

The three-day Ai4 Conference will begin. Chegg (CHGG), Amazon (AMZN), Wells Fargo (WFC), Medtronic (MDT), and Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) are some of the companies participating in the conference that covers AI and machine learning innovation in business.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in mixed territory. Crude oil is up 1.2% at $77/barrel. Bitcoin is down 4.5% at $58,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.4% and the DAX is flat. The market in Japan was closed for a holiday.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares surged over 14% ahead of its Q2 earnings release.

On today’s economic calendar:

2:00pm Treasury Statement

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.