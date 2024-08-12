Broadstone Net Lease: Meaningful Reorganization Progress And Strong Metrics Make It Buyable

Summary

  • Broadstone Net Lease is a diversified REIT that focuses on industrial properties, restaurants, healthcare, retail, and office spaces.
  • BNL is implementing a healthcare portfolio simplification strategy to improve its overall quality and performance. The process concerns some investors, but BNL has already made meaningful progress.
  • BNL's strong credit metrics, high occupancy rate, solid WALT, and high rent escalators make it an attractive investment opportunity with the potential for double-digit total returns.
  • There's a double-digit total return potential resulting from multiple expansion, high-yielding and well-covered dividends, and further growth.
  • Welcome to Cash Flow Venue, where we discuss dividend investing opportunities, often within a REIT sector. I am a finance professional with broad M&A and valuation expertise. Enjoy the read!

Percentage Sign On Top Of Coin Stacks Before Blue Financial Graph

MicroStockHub

Introduction and Previous Thesis

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) is a diversified REIT operating within five property sectors:

  • industrial properties (54.6% of ABR)
  • restaurants (14% of ABR)
  • healthcare (12.7% of ABR)
  • retail (12.6% of ABR)
  • office (6.1% of ABR)

