Introduction and Previous Thesis

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) is a diversified REIT operating within five property sectors:

industrial properties (54.6% of ABR)

restaurants (14% of ABR)

healthcare (12.7% of ABR)

retail (12.6% of ABR)

office (6.1% of ABR)

I generally prefer specialized REITs, as they often have unique sector expertise, ensuring higher-quality analysis of investment opportunities and a more coherent investment strategy. However, not every diversification attempt or diversified REIT should be painted with the same brush.

With the release of FY 2023 results, BNL presented a healthcare portfolio simplification strategy, assuming an intent to decrease its share in ABR. That's a main risk factor for BNL as the Company is oriented towards realising the disposition plan. To quote John Moragne, BNL's CEO, during the Q4 2023 Earnings Call:

Clinical, surgical and traditional, medical office building assets do not always fit well within the traditional net lease framework. While they can be high quality in nature, these types of assets generally have shorter lease durations, greater landlord responsibilities, longer potential downtime upon lease maturity, and in some cases, greater potential challenges with tenants. Green Valley being the starkest example. While the characteristics of these assets can make them attractive for a dedicated healthcare property and investor and manager, those same characteristics can make them onerous for a net lease read operator. At one time, our diversified healthcare portfolio may have served as a positive differentiator, but it has since become a negative distraction as a publicly traded net lease REIT and a challenge to our growth and performance. With this important strategic step, I believe we are positioning Broadstone Net Lease for long term value creation and multiple expansion.

I agree with the last sentence of the above speech. Reducing the share of non-core, underperforming assets in a portfolio will improve its overall quality, leading to stronger business metrics and room for multiple expansions. During the course of realising this strategy, BNL is moving towards the quasi-industrial REIT concentrated mostly on the highly attractive industrial property sector with some exposition to other, also valid (maybe except office) sectors. I wouldn't be surprised if they announced the plan to exit the office property sector in the future (similar to W. P. Carey (WPC)). I hope their communication around this matter would be better prepared than that of WPC.

Since the last time I covered BNL, its stock price has increased by ~13.2%, constituting a total return of ~15.3%. This was somewhat related to the increased expectations regarding interest rate cuts. However, I also believe that the market realised its underappreciation of BNL. The Company showed great business metrics and a safe financing structure in Q1 2024, and its headwinds related to the healthcare portfolio simplification plan could be considered temporary.

Cash Flow Venue and Seeking Alpha

Updated Investment Thesis

BNL brought some positive updates upon the release of Q2 2024 earnings:

high occupancy rate (especially considering the headwinds that industrial property sector is facing)

solid WALT

high annual rent escalators with the potential for mark-to-market rent bumps within its industrial segment

robust investment activity

meaningful progress in portfolio reorganization

Therefore, BNL can be considered an attractive risk-to-reward opportunity with the potential for double-digit total returns resulting from:

multiple expansion

well-covered, high-yielding dividends

internally driven rent growth

externally driven growth upon realising investment volume targeting more attractive property segments

Considering its valuation and the rationale presented in the following parts of the article, I believe BNL is a worth-considering addition to a well-structured portfolio. I am bullish on BNL.

BNL Is Getting Even Stronger

Key Business Metrics

As of June 2024, BNL had 777 properties with a total sq. ft. of 38.5m. Its occupancy rate improved to 99.3%, which is very interesting given its exposition for industrial properties. For context, the industrial property sector has been facing some headwinds since mid-2022, as the demand was weakening and most markets witnessed oversupply due to significant construction finishes. While there are first signs of the upcoming improvement in the supply-to-demand relationship, market participants are still struggling with relatively high vacancies as the market vacancy rate exceeded 6%.

For a reference point regarding the occupancy rate, please refer to the table below, presenting the occupancy rate for some of the most recognisable industrial property sector representatives.

Author based on BNL, STAG, PLD, TRNO, FR, and EGP

Also, please remember that they are industrial-oriented REITs, while BNL is a diversified REIT, so other property sectors also support BNL's occupancy rate. Nevertheless, the difference is noticeable. Please compare occupancy rates across retail/service-oriented REITs (and WPC) presented below for further reference.

BNL's Investor Presentation

BNL also has one of the highest weighted average lease terms (WALT) across the abovementioned sectors, amounting to 10.4 years. For example, STAG Industrial's (STAG) or Prologis' (PLD) occupancy rates amounted to 4.3 and 3.9, respectively. Once again, BNL's WALT looks solid even when compared to retail/service-oriented players.

BNL's Investor Presentation

BNL will also benefit greatly from the mark-to-market regarding its rents, especially within the industrial property sector, as the market rents grew at a substantially more dynamic pace than rents subject to typical rent escalators.

BNL's Investor Presentation

Speaking of rent escalators, they typically range from 1% to 2%. BNL sticks to the higher end of the above range, securing weighted average rent escalators equal to 2%. It may not seem like a lot for some investors; however, it's important to remember that they tend to add up over time and significantly impact the bottom line, especially under a triple-net lease structure.

BNL's Investor Presentation

Robust Investment Activity in Q2 2024

During Q2 2024, BNL realised $247.8m worth of investment volume, over $207m more than in Q1 2024. BNL showed robust investment activity during recent quarter - the investment volume exceeded the level of 2023 ($165.6m).

With investors being cautious about BNL's portfolio restructuring, its cost of equity remains relatively high. I've estimated BNL's cost of equity (assuming it is equal to the AFFO yield) to be 8.2%. Considering the cost of debt estimated based on its credit rating, I estimate its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) to be ~7.2%. Considering the weighted average cap rate of 7.3%, the investment spread is barely positive. However, please remember that this calculation is illustrative, as REITs can also fund investments through disposition proceeds and free cash flow.

BNL's Q2 2024 Supplement

Please refer to the table below for details regarding investment spreads. Once again, it's crucial to remember that BNL continues its healthcare simplification strategy, leading to capital recycling and disposition proceeds available to fund new investments.

Author based on BNL and Seeking Alpha

Healthcare Portfolio Simplification - Progress

BNL's Investor Presentation

As of June 2024, the remaining assets to be sold comprised 39 properties leased to 21 tenants, generating ~$23.3m of ABR. Their occupancy rate (98.4%) and WALT (8.0) were below BNL's averages, but leases they were subject to be included above-average rent escalators amounting to 2.6%.

Since December 2023, the Company completed dispositions of 38 properties, driving the healthcare segment's share in ABR down to ~12.7%. Upon realising the disposition of the remaining assets, this should decline further to ~7.1%, leaving the exposition for consumer-centric healthcare.

Since 2019, BNL concentrated its investment activity mostly on industrial properties, increasing this property sector's share in its ABR. The total investment volume for the 2019 - 2024 YTD period amounted to $2.2B, constituting 71% of the total. YTD investment activity regarded mostly industrial and retail properties. BNL's guidance assumes a total of $400-$700m of investment volume in 2024, so we can expect other noticeable investments in the upcoming quarters.

BNL's Investor Presentation

Sleep-sound Balance Sheet

BNL has an investment-graded balance sheet with a BBB credit rating. The impact of a high interest rate environment on its financial stance remains limited due to negligible debt maturities through 2025 and fixed-debt-oriented debt structure.

Its debt maturity schedule is relatively short-term compared to retail/service-oriented players, but it's not unusual for industrial-oriented REITs. BNL had a strong fixed charge coverage ratio of ~4.65x and has plenty of room above its debt covenants. Moreover, its liquidity is supported by $921m of undrawn revolving credit facility.

BNL's Investor Presentation BNL's Investor Presentation

Please refer to the table below for a brief comparison of key credit metrics between BNL and some other market participants.

Author based on BNL, STAG, FR, NNN, ADC, and WPC

Valuation Outlook

As an M&A advisor, I usually rely on a multiple valuation method, a leading tool in transaction processes. This method allows for accessible and market-driven benchmarking.

With that said, the forward-looking P/FFO ratio stood at:

11.6x for BNL

11.9x for WPC

16.6x for STAG

20.5x for FR

17.7x for ADC

13.9x for NNN

15.5x for EPRT

Naturally, some factors are limiting BNL's potential for multiple expansion:

ongoing uncertainty regarding the portfolio restructuring. Also, some investors may consider the need to reorganize a portfolio as a result of previous poor capital-allocating decisions BNL remains a diversified REIT. The market tends to value diversified REITs with a discount relative to the specialized ones

Nevertheless, considering the strength of BNL's business, which is well-reflected within its business and credit metrics, and the considerable and relatively dynamic progress regarding portfolio reorganization, I believe there's still some room for multiple appreciation. Assuming no major negative changes in the economic environment, BNL is set to reach the range of 12.0-12.5x P/FFO multiple at the current state of its business.

The Bottom Line

Once REITs face some headwinds, it's important to distinguish whether they are constant or temporary. BNL's portfolio reorganization is temporary, as the Company has already made meaningful progress. Therefore, BNL can be considered an attractive risk-to-reward opportunity with the potential for double-digit total returns resulting from:

multiple expansion

well-covered dividends yielding ~6.7% supported by an AFFO payout ratio of ~80%

internally driven rent growth with attractive rent escalators and upcoming mark-to-market of industrial segment

externally driven growth upon realising investment volume targeting more attractive property segments

Nevertheless, as always - there are some risk factors to consider:

uncertainty regarding the economic environment

portfolio reorganization may prolong or bring below-expectation results

industrial property sector may face harder/prolonged headwinds

high-interest rate environment may limit the transactional market or lead to higher refinancing costs should it be upheld until 2026

any other material adverse changes, incl. potential tenant issues, can lead to higher stock price volatility and worsening of the financial stance

All in all, BNL remains a worth-considering 'buy' to a well-structured portfolio. However, it lies on the 'more risky' side of potential opportunities, so get acquainted with some 'safer' options first. Thanks for reading!