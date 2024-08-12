A stockphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I've been a big fan of compounders, particularly those that are successful in growth-by-acquisitions or roll-up strategies. Since the vast majority (two-third) of roll-ups fail, I think those that can pull it off successfully should be studied. Once such company is Boyd Group Services (TSX:BYD:CA), a Canadian consolidator of auto body shops. As one of the TSX's best performing stock, it's been a fantastic investment for long-term shareholders, delivering a 4107% return since 2009, or a 28% compounded annual return. With the company just having reported its second quarter results for 2024, I wanted to analyze the Boyd Group's latest results and see if shares represent good value today.

Boyd Group Overview

Boyd Group is owns a chain of auto body collision repair shops across Canada and the U.S. Despite being a Canadian listed company, the company generates the vast majority of its revenues from the United States, about 91-93%. With 952 company owned and operated collision locations, the company offers full-service repair including collision repair, glass repair, calibration services, and replacement services.

What makes Boyd unique isn't its geographical reach across 33 U.S. states and 5 Canadian provinces. Rather, it's competitive advantage stems from its relationships with insurance carriers, where direct repair programs (DRPs) are established between insurance companies and repair shops like Boyd, to better manage auto repair claims.

Because Boyd Group is a top 3 player in North America, it benefits from the fact that its able to help reduce insurance carrier loss adjustment expenses, which includes things like single point of contact and estimate review services.

Investor Presentation

Recent Results

At first glance, I think Boyd Group reported a mediocre quarter. In Q2'24, the company reported sales of $779 million, which was 3.4% higher compared to last year. On adjusted EBITDA, the company saw EBITDA clock in at $89.6 million for an 11.5% margin, a 120bps decrease compared to last year. On EPS, the decline was more pronounced with earnings per share coming in at 56 cents compared to $1.26 last year.

Company Filings

So why did the top line increase while profitability didn't move higher? Same store sales growth tells the story. When we look at same store sales growth compared to last year, Boyd Group saw a decline of 3.2%, mostly as a result of tougher comps year over year (18.9% in Q2'23).

The main drivers of this were lower demand (North American repairable claims volume -7%), due to mild winter weather (i.e., lack of hail activities) and consumer weakness (deferral and non-filing of claims) tied to economic uncertainty and higher insurance premium.

Company Filings

While the company experienced negative same store sales growth, the top line still climbed higher compared to last year, thanks to continued M&A. In Q2'24, Boyd Group added 13 locations (10 acquisitions and 3 start-up). On the earnings call, Boyd Group's management team noted that it had added 4 locations thus far.

When we look at how we got to positive revenue growth to EPS getting cut in half, we should look at margin impacts. On gross margin, the company experienced flattish gross margin expansion, up modestly by 10bps year over year to 45.6%. Most of this was as a result of benefiting from increased scanning and calibration, higher parts margins, improved glass margins, and improved performance-based pricing.

However, when looking at operating expenses as a percentage of revenue, this increased 130bps year over year due to sales deleveraging. Consequently, adjusted EBITDA margin deteriorated to 250bps below Q2'19 levels (source: S&P Capital IQ). Although Boyd continues to negotiate labor-rate increases with insurers, it seems that labor margin remains below historical levels, while the growing focus on start-up locations continues to pressure full recovery in adjusted EBITDA margin.

On free cash flow, FCF after rent (pre working capital) was $23.9 million (or $16.8 million after working capital investment). Net debt excluding leases increased quarter over quarter to $481 million versus $439 million in Q1'24, primarily reflecting new store adds. On leverage, Boyd Group's leverage now sits at 1.9x, which I think sits comfortably below its historical leverage target 2.0x-2.5x, so the balance sheet looks like it can continue to support M&A growth going forward.

Company Filings

Outlook

On the company's conference call following the quarter, management stated that it has made investments in infrastructure throughout 2023, increased workforce by over 60% in Q1'24, and expanded geographic footprints for its scanning/calibration business. With the option to grow either organically (the primary driver now) or through acquisitions (management focuses on locations with high existing business concentration with Boyd), management feels that it is well-positioned to service most of its volumes internally over the next ~2 years. This should provide a tailwind to margins as scanning and calibration is primarily labor-related (highest margin), whereas outsourced work carries a sublet margin (historically lowest)

Looking forward, on same store sales growth, management noted that the claim softness has continued and impacted demand for services thus far in Q3'24, resulting in similar same store sales growth challenges as experienced in Q2'24. In my view, I wouldn't be surprised to see a decline of about 3-4% in Q3'24 based on these comments, reflecting ongoing claim deferrals and non-filings as a result of the weaker consumer, and challenging comps (11.8% in Q3'23).

On the company's backlog, as expected, the mild winter weather and claims deferral/non-filing have together reduced Boyd Group's backlogs and demand in Q2'24, although management noted that its backlogs are consistent with pre-pandemic levels. My view is that the next few quarters are unlikely to see a meaningful uplift in the backlog, but that could change with adverse weather conditions as we head into the winter season for 2024.

One positive area for the outlook was that management reiterated that the pipeline for new locations (through both M&As and start-ups) remains robust. Given the higher EBITDA dollar contribution, higher ROIC, and better ability to configure stores for long-term business needs, management expects green/brownfield locations to account for a growing proportion of new stores. This is likely why management reiterated confidence in its long-term goal to double the size of the business (base 2019 sales) by 2025, and that it does not require large-scale M&A to achieve this goal. In my view, given nearly four years of visibility to hit this target, it's very likely that Boyd Group will at least meet this guidance. For a company that has a track record of under promising and over delivering, it's reasonable to expect that Boyd Group might even surpass its 2025 goal.

Valuation

Based on the 12 sellside analysts who cover Boyd Group's stock, there are 10 'buys', 1 'hold' and 1 'sell' rating. With an average price target of $284.95, analyst expect Boyd Group to return about 29.5% over the next twelve months, not including the 0.3% dividend. With nearly 30% upside potential, it seems that analysts are pretty bullish on the company's near-term outlook.

Seeking Alpha

Valuing Boyd Group is tricky, as their aren't any publicly available comps in the auto collision repair space. Given this, I think it's helpful to compare the company's' current valuation to its historical multiple to assess relative value.

When looking at the company's historical ten-year multiple, Boyd Group has traded within a range of 11.6x and 22.7x EV/EBITDA. At present, the company trades for 16.2x, 0.9 turns below the midpoint and 3.2 turns above the average of 13.1x EV/EBITDA (source: S&P Capital IQ).

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

In my view, given the beating that shares have taken lately, I find Boyd Group's valuation compelling. According to sellside estimates, the company is expected to grow its EBITDA in dollar terms 15% per year. On EPS, given margin expansion, Wall Street is forecasting a 112% rebound in EPS for 2025 and 26% growth thereafter. So while the company looks expensive at 67x EPS, when we consider that 2024 is likely trough earnings, the margin expansion at play going forward, and the growth levers and synergies the company has through M&A of tuck-ins, Boyd Group's valuation isn't as expensive as it appears.

S&P Capital IQ

Conclusion

In summary, I find Boyd Group's shares attractive at current levels. With shares down 19% year to date, the market has presented long-term investors a gift to pick up shares of this compounder at attractive levels. While the company's latest quarter showed some short-term demand challenges, I believe that the long-term growth drivers remain intact. Specifically, I still see increasing vehicle complexity, parts used per repair, and growing demand for scanning/calibration services to drive low single-digit same store sales growth going forward. Coupled with M&A, margins and EPS should revert back to long-term growth rates. As such, I expect this, together with the company's robust new store pipelines (M&A and start-ups), to keep it on track to double its 2019 revenue by 2025, as it previously set out. For these reasons, I rate shares of Boyd Group as a 'buy' and would add on any weakness.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.