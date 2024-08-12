filo

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) beat FFO estimates for the second quarter due to strong rental activity, and the commercial real estate investment trust once again easily covered its dividend with adjusted funds from operations.

Realty Income has a considerable opportunity for funds from operations growth in the data center market as the industry ramps up its AI spending.

The real estate investment trust also reaffirmed its 2024 forecast for adjusted funds from operations, and passive income investors can reasonably anticipate that the dividend will continue to grow moving forward.

I think that Realty Income’s stock is still quite attractively valued at the $60 level and that the risk/reward relationship for passive income investors is favorable.

My Rating History

Robust transaction activity, deals in the gaming industry and a healthy margin of safety as far as the dividend was concerned stood behind my stock classification of Strong Buy.

I think that Realty Income, from a dividend safety angle, remains a ‘Strong Buy’ in light of strong 2Q24 results and I venture to guess that the data center industry could become much more attractive for Realty Income as a new area of operations in the future.

2Q24 Results And Data Center Growth Opportunity

Realty Income posted second quarter funds from operations of $1.06 per share, which topped estimates by $0.01 per share due to a strong lease performance. The trust maintained high portfolio occupancy of 98.8% in the second quarter and profited from robust adjusted funds from operations growth YoY.

Funds From Operations (Realty Income Corporation)

In 2Q24, Realty Income’s lease portfolio produced adjusted funds from operations of $922.7 million, reflecting 37% YoY growth, primarily due to acquisitions. On a per-share basis, this growth was much more muted, and Realty Income enjoyed 6% YoY growth in this metric.

AFFO (Realty Income Corporation)

Last year, Realty Income and Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR), formed a joint venture in order to invest in the data center industry. Realty Income invested $200 million for an 80% equity interest, and the joint venture is set to grow its footprint in the build-to-suit data center market moving forward.

With AI obviously driving substantial data center demand, the investment and capital allocation outlook for the industry is highly favorable.

Most importantly, I see the data center market as a new opportunity for Realty Income to diversify its rental streams and create a new lever for adjusted funds from operations growth.

Digital Realty Trust is a fast-growing data center real estate investment trust that profits from strong secular demand for computing power and which, like Realty Income, offers passive income investors an ultra-safe dividend, covered by funds from operations. Data centers stand out with their long leases, low vacancy rates and strong re-leasing activity that make them are obviously attractive from an investment standpoint.

Key Deal Terms (Realty Income Corporation)

Dividend Coverage

Realty Income earned $1.06 in adjusted funds of operations in the second quarter, which was more than sufficient to cover their dividend of $0.7765 per share.

The dividend pay-out ratio in the second quarter was 73% which was the lowest amount in the last year. In the last twelve months, Realty Income paid out 75% of its adjusted funds from operations, reflecting a high margin of safety for passive income investors.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using Trust Information)

Realty Income announced its 126th dividend increase in June and now pays a monthly dividend in the amount of $0.2630, reflecting a 1.6% dividend hike.

Realty Income’s low AFFO pay-out ratio as well as consistent dividend increases in the past make the trust’s stock particularly compelling for its prospect for dividend growth.

AFFO Guidance And Multiple

Realty Income reaffirmed its guidance for 2024 and continues to see $4.15-4.21 per share in adjusted funds from operations. With the stock presently selling at $60.28, the real estate investment trust’s adjusted funds from operations are valued at 14.4x estimated, 2024 AFFO.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM), a shopping center real estate investment trust, is selling for 13.4x estimated 2024 funds from operations. Digital Realty Trust, the data center-focused REIT mentioned above, is selling for 22.0x funds from operations.

I think that Realty Income, taking into account the high margin of safety and growth opportunity in commercial real estate, particularly data centers, is a compelling investment for passive income investors at this multiple.

Earnings Guidance (Realty Income Corporation)

Why The Investments Thesis Might Be Faulty

Realty Income has consistently delivered strong dividend pay-out metrics and coverage results. The commercial real estate investment trust also has, as far as I can assert, a strong growth opportunity in the data center market which is poised to see more capital allocation and growth moving forward.

Realty Income also produced solid AFFO growth in the second quarter, and only in case this growth were to disappear would I see a reason for a change in my stock classification.

My Conclusion

Realty Income is one of the best investments passive income investors can make for the long haul, in my opinion.

Realty Income consistently raises its dividend and, based on adjusted funds from operations, the real estate investment trust has a high margin of safety as well. The portfolio remained well utilized in the second quarter with an occupancy close to 99% and more acquisitions may be forthcoming.

Moving forward, I foresee more investments specifically in the data center industry, which would allow Realty Income to build on the recent joint venture partnership with Digital Realty Trust. The stock is also quite attractively valued, in my view.

I also think that Realty Income could be particularly a good investment in times of growing market volatility, the kind of which investors got a taste of last Monday, as the trust has a long dividend growth record and should have no issues covering its dividend with AFFO in the future.